Fincantieri S p A : AMENDMENT OF THE BYLAWS FOR ADAPTATION TO LAW REGULATIONS

Genoa, February 13, 2020 - The Board of Directors of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or the 'Company'), chaired by Giampiero Massolo, pursuant to art. 25.3 of the Bylaws today resolved to amend the Bylaws to the regulatory provisions introduced by the Prime Ministerial Decree of November 15, 2019, which revised the Criteria, conditions and methods of the Prime Ministerial Decree of May 25, 2012, in order to implement the separation of ownership model of the company SNAM S.p.A. pursuant to art. 15 of the law n. 27 of March 24, 2012, referred to in Fincantieri Bylaws.

The amendment provides for the expiring of the prohibition, for those holding corporate or managerial positions in Fincantieri, to hold similar positions in ENI S.p.A. and its subsidiaries and to have capital or professional relationships with these companies.

Therefore, the articles 19.4., 26.1., and 30.3. of the Bylaws have been amended, removing the references to the aforementioned Prime Ministerial Decree of May 25, 2012.