FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
Fincantieri S p A : AND PONANT SIGN AN MOA FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF 2 NEW-GENERATION CRUISE SHIPS

11/20/2019

Trieste, November 20, 2019 - Fincantieri has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA), worth about 300 million euro, for the construction and design of 2 new-generation luxury expedition cruise vessels for the French cruise company PONANT, a subsidiary of Artemis Group (holding company of the Pinault family). The MoA also envisages an option for one further sistership.
The finalization of the contract is subject to the fulfilment of technical and financial conditions.

In the past, Fincantieri has already built for PONANT 4 ships in Ancona, 'Le Boréal', 'L'Austral', 'Le Soléal', and 'Le Lyrial', delivered respectively in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2015. VARD, Fincantieri's Norwegian subsidiary, active in the design and shipbuilding of expedition cruise vessels, has built in 2018 and 2019 four units of the 'PONANT EXPLORERS' class and will deliver the last two of the series in 2020. VARD will also deliver 'Le Commandant Charcot', the first hybrid electric polar exploration vessel powered with LNG, to PONANT in 2021.

The new units, due for delivery both in 2022, will represent an evolution of the 'PONANT EXPLORERS' class vessels. They will be operated in the South Pacific areas for 'PAUL GAUGUIN CRUISES' brand as well as the eponymous ship acquired recently by PONANT, thus bringing the number of ships under this brand to 3. They will be built by VARD group's production network, and they will be about 11.000 gross tons with the capacity to accommodate about 230 passengers on board.

They will be equipped with cutting-edge technology in terms of environment and population protection, featuring the most extensive battery package application in the market, allowing smokeless operation at anchor, in ports and in environmentally sensitive areas. Furthermore, the agreement paves the way to further cooperation between PONANT, Fincantieri and Vard for the development of other environmentally friendly projects.

Jean Emmanuel Sauvée, CEO of PONANT, commented: 'We are delighted to continue our historic collaboration with Fincantieri. This agreement for two additional ships allows us to develop PAUL GAUGUIN brand acquired a few weeks ago and consolidates our position as the world leader of luxury expedition cruise. For the first time in the world of cruising, these two new vessels will cut their engines and cease all emissions each day during each stop, for nearly ten hours per day. Small-capacity ships at the cutting edge of technology and environmental preservation: this project fully matches our philosophy of sustainable tourism'.

The CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono, stated: 'We cannot but welcome with great pleasure the acknowledgement of the partnership with a ship owner like PONANT for this new-generation project, strongly inspired by environmental protection, which takes us to 13 units for them'. Bono concluded: 'The strengthening of the commercial relations with our clients, as well as the consolidation of the production network of the Group and of the synergies we develop within it, are the best possible feedbacks highlighting the success of our strategies'.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:24:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 941 M
EBIT 2019 218 M
Net income 2019 38,0 M
Debt 2019 1 040 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 35,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 1 492 M
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,98  €
Last Close Price 0,88  €
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-4.56%1 653
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 071
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 52.86%3 891
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 613
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-13.60%3 112
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 581
