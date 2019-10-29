Fincantieri S p A : CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION 9M 2019 RESULTS

FINCANTIERI S.p.A.
is pleased to invite the financial community to the conference call, during which the senior management will discuss the financial results of the Group at September 30, 2019.
The conference call will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 09:00 CET.
The conference call will be hosted by:
Alberto Maestrini (General Manager)
Giuseppe Dado (Chief Financial Officer)
In order to attend the conference call please dial the following telephone numbers:
Italy +39 028020911
UK +44 1212818004
USA +1 7187058796
HK +852 58080984 then press *0
In case of connection issues, please contact the number +39 028061371.
A replay of the conference call will be available until December 8, 2019, dialing the following numbers:
Italy +39 0272495
UK +44 1212818005
USA +1 7187058797
Access Code: 900#
The presentation will be available on the webpage www.fincantieri.com, Investor Relations section, ten minutes before the start of the conference.
For further details please contact the Investor Relations team via email at investor.relations@fincantieri.it
Disclaimer
