Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fincantieri S.p.A.    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fincantieri S p A : CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION 9M 2019 RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

FINCANTIERI S.p.A.

is pleased to invite the financial community to the conference call, during which the senior management will discuss the financial results of the Group at September 30, 2019.

The conference call will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 09:00 CET.

The conference call will be hosted by:

Alberto Maestrini (General Manager)

Giuseppe Dado (Chief Financial Officer)

In order to attend the conference call please dial the following telephone numbers:

Italy +39 028020911

UK +44 1212818004

USA +1 7187058796

HK +852 58080984 then press *0

In case of connection issues, please contact the number +39 028061371.

A replay of the conference call will be available until December 8, 2019, dialing the following numbers:

Italy +39 0272495

UK +44 1212818005

USA +1 7187058797

Access Code: 900#

The presentation will be available on the webpage www.fincantieri.com, Investor Relations section, ten minutes before the start of the conference.

For further details please contact the Investor Relations team via email at investor.relations@fincantieri.it

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 19:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
03:08pFINCANTIERI S P A : Conference call invitation 9m 2019 results
PU
10:42aFINCANTIERI S P A : PRESENTS “CARNIVAL PANORAMA” IN MARGHERA
PU
10/24FINCANTIERI S P A : Signed a contract with chantiers de l'atlantique within the ..
PU
10/18FINCANTIERI S P A : Windstar Completes First Milestone on Its $250 Million Star ..
AQ
10/17FINCANTIERI S P A : Windstar Completes First Milestone on Its
PU
10/15FINCANTIERI : Sky princess delivered in monfalcone
PU
10/11FINCANTIERI S P A : Countdown to New Cunard Ship Begins as First Steel is Cut
PU
10/11FINCANTIERI S P A : NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS – SHAREHOLDERS' MEE..
PU
10/02FINCANTIERI S P A : VARD DELIVERS “HANSEATIC INSPIRATION”
PU
09/26FINCANTIERI : Notice of call of november 2019 shareholders' meeting
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 905 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 78,3 M
Debt 2019 893 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 1 618 M
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,27  €
Last Close Price 0,96  €
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.4.12%1 814
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 718
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 68.77%4 352
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 017
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 743
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-24.00%2 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group