Fincantieri S p A : FILING OF SLATES OF CANDIDATES BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS – PROPOSAL OF DETERMINATION STANDING STATUTORY AUDITORS' REMUNERATION

The Board of Statutory Auditors will be appointed on the basis of slate voting and in accordance with the laws in force and with Article 30 of the Company's By-laws.

The slates, along with the documents including the information required by the By-laws and by applicable law, will be made available to the public in the ways and according to the terms laid down by the regulations in force.

Pursuant to Article 126-bis, paragraph 1, third sentence, of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, the shareholder CDP Industria S.p.A. submitted, together with the slate, the following resolution proposal relating to point 3, sub 3.3, on the Shareholders' Meeting's agenda, "Determination of the remuneration of the Standing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors": determination of the gross annual remuneration for the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors as EUR 37,000 and the annual gross remuneration for each of the other Standing Auditors as EUR 26,000, in addition to the reimbursement of expenses incurred in the context of their office.

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups and number one for diversification and innovation. It is leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, from high-complexity special vessels and ferries to mega yachts, as well as in ship repairs and conversions, production of systems and mechanical and electrical component equipment, cruise ship interiors solutions, electronic systems and software, infrastructures and maritime constructions as well as after-sales services. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 vessels built, Fincantieri has always kept its management offices, as well as all the engineering and production skills, in Italy. With over 8,900 employees in Italy and a supplier network that employs nearly 50,000 people, Fincantieri has enhanced a fragmented production capacity over several shipyards into strength, acquiring the widest portfolio of clients and products in the cruise segment. To hold its own in relation to competition and assert itself at global level, Fincantieri has broadened its product portfolio becoming world leader in the sectors in which it operates.

The Group has today 20 shipyards in 4 continents, nearly 20,000 employees and is the leading Western shipbuilder. It has among its clients the world's major cruise operators, the Italian and the US Navy, in addition to several foreign navies, and it is partner of some of the main European defence companies within supranational programs. Fincantieri's business is widely diversified by end markets, geographical exposure and by client base, with revenue mainly generated from cruise ship, naval and Offshore and Specialized vessel construction. Compared with less diversified players, such diversification allows it to mitigate the effects of any fluctuations in demand on the end markets served.