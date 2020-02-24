Log in
Fincantieri S p A : MARAKEB TECHNOLOGIES AND FINCANTIERI SIGN MOU FOR UNMANNED TECHNOLOGY COLLABORATION

02/24/2020 | 10:18am EST

Abu Dhabi/Trieste, February 24, 2020 - Marakeb Technologies, a leading autonomous technology provider, and Fincantieri, one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to explore global collaboration opportunities in the field of autonomous technology. The agreement was signed by Basel Shuhaiber, Chief Executive Officer of Marakeb Technologies, and Giuseppe Giordo, General Manager of Fincantieri Naval Business at the 2020 Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement is intended to initiate a cross-evaluation of Fincantieri's current automation solutions and Marakeb Technologies' patented unmanned technology, as well as to jointly develop applications on various vessel types in Fincantieri's portfolio.

The global partnership aspires to establish future commercial opportunities in regional and international markets, by uniting Marakeb's proven track-record in the MENA region and Fincantieri's strong interest in the integration of new technologies and in the expansion of its global footprint.

Basel Shuhaiber, CEO of Marakeb Technologies: 'Marakeb Technologies aims to expand its capabilities in the field of autonomy through a strategic partnership with Fincantieri. Our collective strengths in the integration of unmanned technologies will enable us to create unique opportunities in the UAE and abroad'.

Giuseppe Giordo, General Manager of Fincantieri Naval Vessel Business Unit, stated: 'This agreement strengthens our group in many respects. Indeed, together with Marakeb Technologies, not only will our positioning in the area be enhanced by a top-level partnership, but it will also give us the chance of exploring new opportunities. From an innovation standpoint, this agreement will also allow us to kick-start the development of cutting-edge solutions.'

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 15:17:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 913 M
EBIT 2019 259 M
Net income 2019 30,8 M
Debt 2019 871 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 37,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 1 374 M
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,93  €
Last Close Price 0,81  €
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-12.00%1 492
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 554
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.88%4 016
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 199
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.0.00%2 917
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 147
