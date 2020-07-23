Fincantieri S p A : NAVIRIS TO DEVELOP THE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE MID-LIFE UPGRADE OF THE HORIZON FRIGATES

PRESS RELEASE

GENOVA, JULY 22, 2020

NAVIRIS TO DEVELOP THE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE MID-LIFE UPGRADE OF THE HORIZON FRIGATES

Today, Naviris, the 50/50 owned joint venture by Fincantieri and Naval Group, has signed a contract with OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation) for a feasibility study on the mid-life upgrade (MLU) of the four Horizon frigates. Naviris will work in close relationship with its industrial partners Fincantieri, Naval Group, Leonardo, Thales, Eurosam, MBDA and Sigen. Since its launching in January 2020, this contract is the second one Naviris has signed - after a R&T contract signed in June.

Giuseppe Bono and Claude Centofanti, Naviris' Chairman and CEO respectively, declared: "We are very proud of the contract signature and would like to thank not only Naviris' client - the OCCAR - but also Segredifesa and the French General Procurement Agency for the close Italo-Frenchcollaboration which made it possible to achieve this result in a reasonably short period of time, during an extraordinarily difficult period for organizing exchanges and collective work. The strength of the alliance between Fincantieri and Naval Group was also upholded by the Defense Ministers of the two countries in their recent words of appreciation and we are very satisfied about this".

The Feasibility Study, to be developed over the next twelve months, will be the first stage of the project and it will be focused mainly on the Anti Air Warfare capability of the four vessels.

The project will be carried out by Naviris with the support of Fincantieri and Naval Group and the major Combat System suppliers (EUROSAM, THALES, LEONARDO, MBDA and SIGEN). It aims at identifying and analyzing the modifications to be implemented on the French and Italian Horizon class destroyers to increase their capabilities until the end of their life cycle. The aim of this project is to offer to the Nations configurations able to guarantee an appropriate response to the threat scenarios set out by the clients.

