Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fincantieri S.p.A.    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fincantieri S p A : NAVIRIS TO DEVELOP THE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE MID-LIFE UPGRADE OF THE HORIZON FRIGATES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:06am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

GENOVA, JULY 22, 2020

NAVIRIS TO DEVELOP THE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE MID-LIFE UPGRADE OF THE HORIZON FRIGATES

Today, Naviris, the 50/50 owned joint venture by Fincantieri and Naval Group, has signed a contract with OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation) for a feasibility study on the mid-life upgrade (MLU) of the four Horizon frigates. Naviris will work in close relationship with its industrial partners Fincantieri, Naval Group, Leonardo, Thales, Eurosam, MBDA and Sigen. Since its launching in January 2020, this contract is the second one Naviris has signed - after a R&T contract signed in June.

Giuseppe Bono and Claude Centofanti, Naviris' Chairman and CEO respectively, declared: "We are very proud of the contract signature and would like to thank not only Naviris' client - the OCCAR - but also Segredifesa and the French General Procurement Agency for the close Italo-Frenchcollaboration which made it possible to achieve this result in a reasonably short period of time, during an extraordinarily difficult period for organizing exchanges and collective work. The strength of the alliance between Fincantieri and Naval Group was also upholded by the Defense Ministers of the two countries in their recent words of appreciation and we are very satisfied about this".

The Feasibility Study, to be developed over the next twelve months, will be the first stage of the project and it will be focused mainly on the Anti Air Warfare capability of the four vessels.

The project will be carried out by Naviris with the support of Fincantieri and Naval Group and the major Combat System suppliers (EUROSAM, THALES, LEONARDO, MBDA and SIGEN). It aims at identifying and analyzing the modifications to be implemented on the French and Italian Horizon class destroyers to increase their capabilities until the end of their life cycle. The aim of this project is to offer to the Nations configurations able to guarantee an appropriate response to the threat scenarios set out by the clients.

Naviris S.p.A.

Viale Brigata Bisagno, 45R

16129 GENOA - ITALY

PRESS RELEASE

GENOVA, JULY 22, 2020

The study will involve high-qualified engineers and technicians from Naviris, Naval Group and Fincantieri, in close collaboration with working teams set up by the Combat System Suppliers

  • all based in Italy and France.

The Horizon frigates were originally built between 2000 and 2010 in a joint program between Fincantieri and Naval Group, providing the Italian and French Navies with two first-class anti- air frigates each. Within this context, the coordinated work, led by Naviris, of the Horizon Frigates seven industrial partners will answer to the need of the rationalization of the frigates' performance, availability and maintenance. Indeed, the peculiarity of this highly complex study is that it will involve foremost experts from various companies aiming to be completed in one year only. Naviris, in its role of leader, will be able to guarantee a synergic and focused coordination of the different companies skills', with the objective to reach the final result on time and through a very efficient teamwork.

Main characteristics of the four Horizon frigates

Length / beam overall:

153 m / 20.3 m

Displacement / full load:

6,500 tonnes / 7,300 tonnes

Accommodation:

210 (complement of 190 + 20 passengers)

Range:

7,000 nm at 18 knots

Maximum speed:

29 knots

The vessel is designed for a range of missions, including high-intensity operations, all with reduced crewing. Horizon frigates are front-line fighting ships with one highly specialized mission: anti-air warfare, also known as air defence. The ships' chief capabilities are thus airspace control over areas of operations, air defence command and control and anti-air cover for carrier groups and convoys. Horizon frigates provide protection against high-intensity threats and attacks by anti-ship missiles. They also contribute to air/sea control during military operations by providing air defence command and control of allied forces. They can also participate in public service missions.

Naviris S.p.A.

Viale Brigata Bisagno, 45R

16129 GENOA - ITALY

PRESS RELEASE

GENOVA, JULY 22, 2020

ABOUT NAVIRIS

Naviris is a 50/50 owned joint venture by Fincantieri and Naval Group, officially launched in January 2020. With this alliance bringing new opportunities to the surface ship market, Fincantieri and Naval Group have cemented their joint desire to build a future of excellence for the shipbuilding industry and navies. The two European leaders with complementary offers, supported by a large ecosystem, came together to better serve the world's navies and mutually increase their competitive edge. They are materialising their shared worldwide ambition: the alliance is based on a mutual understanding of the challenges and realities of naval defence in the world of today. Naviris is dedicated to opening the doors to the international markets of tomorrow.

NAVIRIS CONTACTS

NAVIRIS - Media Contacts

Ilaria Castagnola

Mob: + 39 342.1513732

E-mail: ilaria.castagnola@naviris.com

NAVAL GROUP - Media contacts

Emmanuel Gaudez

Bérengère Gouraud

Mob. +33 (0)6 61 97 36 63

Mob. +33 (0)7 86 76 53 79

emmanuel.gaudez@naval-group.com

berengere.gouraud@naval-group.com

Naviris S.p.A.

Viale Brigata Bisagno, 45R

16129 GENOA - ITALY

PRESS RELEASE

GENOVA, JULY 22, 2020

FINCANTIERI S.p.A. - Media Relations

Antonio Autorino

Laura Calzolari

Cristiano Musella

Micaela Longo

Ph. +39 040 3192473

Ph. +39 040 3192527

Ph. +39 040 3192225

Ph. +39 040 3192247

Mob. +39 335 7859027

Mob. +39 334 6587922

Mob. +39 366 9254543

Mob. +39 366 6856280

antonio.autorino@fincantieri.it

laura.calzolari@fincantieri.it

cristiano.musella@fincantieri.it

micaela.longo@fincantieri.it

Emanuele Macaluso

Ph. +39 040 3192667

Mob. +39 344 2737019

emanuele.macaluso@fincantieri.it

Naviris S.p.A.

Viale Brigata Bisagno, 45R

16129 GENOA - ITALY

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
05:06aFINCANTIERI S P A : Naviris to develop the feasibility study for the mid-life up..
PU
07/21New Genoa bridge to open in August, two years after fatal collapse
RE
07/15Two years on, Benetton-led Atlantia reaches deal on concession row
RE
07/02FINCANTIERI S P A : Acquires control of support logistic services
PU
06/29FINCANTIERI S P A : BORSA ITALIANA – DIGITAL ITALIAN SUSTAINABILITY WEEK
PU
06/25FINCANTIERI S P A : Notice of deposit of the minutes of the shareholders' meetin..
PU
06/22FINCANTIERI S P A : MEDIOBANCA – 6TH CEO (Virtual) Conference
PU
06/12FINCANTIERI S P A : VIKING MARKS FLOAT OUT OF SEVENTH OCEAN SHIP; Set to Debut i..
AQ
06/11FINCANTIERI S P A : Assessment of the statutory auditors' independence requireme..
PU
06/09FINCANTIERI S P A : Gauging impact of Fincantieri's French deal to take time, sa..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 575 M 6 461 M 6 461 M
Net income 2020 -33,0 M -38,3 M -38,3 M
Net Debt 2020 939 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 059 M 1 228 M 1 228 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 19 823
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,57 €
Last Close Price 0,63 €
Spread / Highest target 3,83%
Spread / Average Target -8,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Muratorio Secretary & Independent Director
Fabrizio Palermo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-32.03%1 228
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-28.22%5 367
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-20.50%2 971
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-16.52%2 648
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-13.29%2 164
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.-29.86%1 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group