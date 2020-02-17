Fincantieri S p A : NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE NOTARIZED EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING AND OF THE AMENDED COMPANY'S BY-LAWS

Trieste, 17 February, 2020 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or the 'Company') informs that the notarized extract of the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 13, 2020 at which the Directors resolved on the amendment of the articles 19.4., 26.1., and 30.3. of the Bylaws to the regulatory provisions introduced by the Prime Ministerial Decree of November 15, 2019 - which revised the Criteria, conditions and methods of the Prime Ministerial Decree of May 25, 2012, in order to implement the separation of ownership model of the company SNAM S.p.A. pursuant to art. 15 of the law n. 27 of March 24, 2012 - is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section 'Ethics & Governance - Board of Directors', and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism 'eMarket STORAGE' (www.emarketstorage.com).

Moreover the Company informs that the new text of the Company's By-Laws, also highlighting the amendments, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section 'Ethics & Governance - Corporate Governance System', and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism 'eMarket STORAGE' (www.emarketstorage.com).