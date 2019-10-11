Fincantieri S p A : NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS – SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING NOVEMBER 15, 2019

Trieste, October 11, 2019 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or the 'Company') informs that the Notice of Call of the Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting to be held on November 15, 2019 and related documentation have been published today.

All documents are made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section 'Etichs & Governance - Shareholders' Meeting - Shareholders' Meeting November 2019' and on the website of the mechanism for the authorized storage of regulated information denominated 'eMarket STORAGE' (www.emarketstorage.com).

With reference to the Notice of Call, it is also noted that an abstract will be published tomorrow Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the daily newspaper 'Il Sole 24 Ore'.