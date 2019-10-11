Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fincantieri S.p.A.    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fincantieri S p A : NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS – SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING NOVEMBER 15, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

Trieste, October 11, 2019 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or the 'Company') informs that the Notice of Call of the Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting to be held on November 15, 2019 and related documentation have been published today.

All documents are made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section 'Etichs & Governance - Shareholders' Meeting - Shareholders' Meeting November 2019' and on the website of the mechanism for the authorized storage of regulated information denominated 'eMarket STORAGE' (www.emarketstorage.com).

With reference to the Notice of Call, it is also noted that an abstract will be published tomorrow Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the daily newspaper 'Il Sole 24 Ore'.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 17:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
01:21pFINCANTIERI S P A : NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS – SHAREHOLDERS' MEE..
PU
10/02FINCANTIERI S P A : VARD DELIVERS “HANSEATIC INSPIRATION”
PU
09/26FINCANTIERI : Notice of call of november 2019 shareholders' meeting
PU
09/19FINCANTIERI : Msc cruises and fincantieri unveil further details of msc seashore..
PU
09/06FINCANTIERI : Windstar cuts steel for second Star-class ship with Fincantieri, m..
PU
08/29FINCANTIERI : LAUNCHED “SILVER MOON” IN ANCONA
PU
08/28CLIMEON PUBL : Interim report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2019
AQ
08/06FINCANTIERI : Enchanted princess floats out in monfalcone
PU
08/04LCS PROGRAM : “INDIANAPOLIS” DELIVERED
PU
07/29FINCANTIERI : Notice of deposit of the half year financial report at june 30, 20..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 905 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 78,3 M
Debt 2019 893 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,76x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 1 512 M
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,27  €
Last Close Price 0,89  €
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-3.25%1 664
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 571
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 66.18%4 226
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 048
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 705
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-24.80%2 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group