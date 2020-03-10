Log in
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
Fincantieri S p A : Notice of call of 2020 Shareholders meeting

03/10/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

Rome, March 10, 2020 - The Board of Directors of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or 'the Company') met today, chaired by Amb. Giampiero Massolo, and decided to convene a Shareholders' Meeting on May 4, 2020 in a single call, to discuss and resolve upon the following: approval of the financial statements at December 31, 2019, and allocation of the net result; renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2020-2022; authorization to purchase and to dispose of the Company's treasury shares upon revocation of previous authorization resolved at the previous Shareholders' Meeting; and Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid according to article 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bis and 6 of the Legislative Decree N. 58/1998.

The notification of convocation and the documentation concerning the single items on the agenda will be published under the terms and conditions envisaged by current regulations.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 19:03:01 UTC
