Fincantieri S p A : Notice of call of 2020 Shareholders meeting

Rome, March 10, 2020 - The Board of Directors of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or 'the Company') met today, chaired by Amb. Giampiero Massolo, and decided to convene a Shareholders' Meeting on May 4, 2020 in a single call, to discuss and resolve upon the following: approval of the financial statements at December 31, 2019, and allocation of the net result; renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2020-2022; authorization to purchase and to dispose of the Company's treasury shares upon revocation of previous authorization resolved at the previous Shareholders' Meeting; and Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid according to article 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bis and 6 of the Legislative Decree N. 58/1998.
The notification of convocation and the documentation concerning the single items on the agenda will be published under the terms and conditions envisaged by current regulations.
