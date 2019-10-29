Log in
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
Fincantieri S p A : PRESENTS “CARNIVAL PANORAMA” IN MARGHERA

10/29/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Trieste, October 29, 2019 - 'Carnival Panorama', the new ship of Carnival Cruise Line, a brand under Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest cruise ship operator, was presented today at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice) at the presence of the Italian Minister of Infrastructures and Transport Paola De Micheli.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, who was welcomed by the Chairman of Fincantieri Giampiero Massolo and the CEO Giuseppe Bono.

The new unit is a sister ship of 'Carnival Vista', delivered in Monfalcone in April 2016, as well as of 'Carnival Horizon', built in Marghera and delivered in 2018.

133,500 gross tons and 323 meters of length: these are the distinctive features that mark the 'Vista' class, which includes the largest ships that Fincantieri has ever built for the Carnival Cruise Line's fleet. She has 2,004 passenger cabins added up to the 770 ones dedicated to the crew, and she can therefore accommodate more than 6,500 people onboard, including staff.

The units of the 'Vista' class represent a new technological benchmark in Europe and worldwide, in terms of cutting-edge layout, extremely high performance and high quality technical solutions. The interior fittings are of an extremely high level quality comfort, offering a wide range of onboard entertainments, restaurants, theatres, shops and wellness centers. On this ship as on the previous ones of the 'Vista' class, there will be the Havana Area, a themed private and exclusive area, with cabins, open bars and an Infinity Pool. The access to this area is limited, during the day, only to those passengers whose cabins are within that zone of the ship.

The Marghera shipyard has built 29 cruise ships since 1990. The company's impact on the territory is considerable. Out of the euro 9.4 billion of goods and services acquired by Fincantieri in Italy over the 2016-2018 period, the Veneto Region has benefited from euro 1.3 billion, that is 14% of the total amount, involving nearly 400 enterprises, mainly SMEs.

Fincantieri has built 96 cruise ships since 1990. 69 of those were for the brands of Carnival Corporation & plc, which invested in Italy, through Fincantieri, more than 32 billion euro. Other 48 ships are currently being designed or built in the Group's yards.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:41:02 UTC
