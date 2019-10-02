Fincantieri S p A : VARD DELIVERS “HANSEATIC INSPIRATION”

Trieste, October 2, 2019 - Fincantieri's subsidiary Vard Holdings Limited (Vard), one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, delivered 'HANSEATIC inspiration', the second ship in a new series of luxury expedition cruise vessels for Germany's Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

With her close to 16,000 gross tons and 139 meters long, 'HANSEATIC inspiration' follows sister ship 'HANSEATIC nature', delivered in April by Vard Langsten in Norway, while a third vessel, 'HANSEATIC spirit', is scheduled for completion in 2021. Each ship is tailored to allow passengers to access remote regions, ranging from the Arctic and Antarctic to the Amazon.

'HANSEATIC inspiration' features seven spacious passenger decks, with 120 luxury cabins accommodating a maximum of 230 passengers. The vessel, like the others of the series, mixes quality with environmental care alongside energy efficient hull design and technology.