Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fincantieri S.p.A.    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fincantieri S p A : bid for French shipyard investigated by EU antitrust regulators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 01:52pm EDT
RCCL

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy's bid to create a European industrial champion in the shipbuilding industry faces hurdles after EU antitrust regulators said Fincantieri's bid for Chantiers de l'Atlantique would significantly reduce competition.

The European Commission said the deal between two global leaders in an already concentrated and capacity-constrained market could push up prices for cruise ships as it began an investigation on Wednesday.

Italy is hoping the deal will help Fincantieri, Europe's biggest shipyard, ward off competition from Asia and other regions.

The French finance ministry said it remained in favour of the deal.

"We are convinced that consolidation in the European shipbuilding sector is necessary to boost its competitiveness and generate the resources to fund innovation in view of competition, notably Chinese," a ministry spokesman told Reuters.

The Commission said it was unlikely that the entry of other ship builders to the market would offset the possible negative effects of the deal, confirming a Reuters story on Oct. 29.

Fincantieri has argued that Asian shipyards could pose strong competition in the next decade to try to allay the Commission's worries. Sources told Reuters the deal would reduce the number of players from three to two.

"We will carefully assess whether the proposed transaction would negatively affect competition in the construction of cruise ships to the detriment of the millions of Europeans taking cruise holidays every year," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

The EU competition enforcer will decide by March 17 whether to clear or block the deal.

Fincantieri is unlikely to secure approval without giving concessions but it is not clear what these could be without jeopardising the value of the acquisition.

Chantiers, previously called STX France, is based in Saint-Nazaire in western France and is the only shipyard big enough in the country to build aircraft carriers and other large warships, making it a strategic national asset.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Francesco Guarascio, Grant McCool and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Foo Yun Chee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
01:52pFINCANTIERI S P A : bid for French shipyard investigated by EU antitrust regulat..
RE
11:22aFINCANTIERI S P A : “NAVIRIS” is the name of the joint venture betwe..
PU
10/29FINCANTIERI STATEMENT : Chantiers de l'atlantique transaction
PU
10/29FINCANTIERI S P A : Conference call invitation 9m 2019 results
PU
10/29FINCANTIERI S P A : PRESENTS “CARNIVAL PANORAMA” IN MARGHERA
PU
10/24FINCANTIERI S P A : Signed a contract with chantiers de l'atlantique within the ..
PU
10/18FINCANTIERI S P A : Windstar Completes First Milestone on Its $250 Million Star ..
AQ
10/17FINCANTIERI S P A : Windstar Completes First Milestone on Its
PU
10/15FINCANTIERI : Sky princess delivered in monfalcone
PU
10/11FINCANTIERI S P A : Countdown to New Cunard Ship Begins as First Steel is Cut
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 905 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 78,3 M
Debt 2019 893 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 1 618 M
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,27  €
Last Close Price 0,95  €
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.3.52%1 798
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 755
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 62.99%4 174
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 985
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-23.20%2 747
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group