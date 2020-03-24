Fincantieri: amendment to the 2020 calendar of corporate events

Rome, March 24, 2020- The Board of Directors of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or the 'Company') has met today chaired by Amb. Giampiero Massolo, and, in the light of the ongoing emergency, has decided to postpone the approval of the 2019 Consolidated financial statements and the 2019 draft financial statements of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. to April, 1 2020.

Therefore, the date of the Shareholders' meeting, previously scheduled for May 4, 2020, is deferred to a date between May 11 and June 10, 2020, to be determined by the Board of Directors. With reference to the distribution of dividend for the year 2019, if any, and as agreed with Borsa Italiana, the coupon detachment date will not exceed June 15, 2020.

Due to the aforementioned reasons, the Board of Directors has also resolved to postpone the approval of the 2020-2024 Business Plan in order to outline a more accurate picture of the impacts that the evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak may have on the Group's activities.

In consideration of the decisions taken today by the Board of Directors, an updated version of the 2020 calendar of corporate events will be published on the website www.fincantieri.com.

Any further amendments to the calendar of corporate events will be promptly notified.