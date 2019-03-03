CEOs of Italy's Snam, Italgas to stay in their roles - source

Italy has an elaborate spoils system, which gives ruling parties enormous powers to put their candidates in top positions in an array of companies, from state broadcaster Rai to some of the nation's leading enterprises.

Former political foes, the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement have run into repeated problems since creating a coalition government last June as they seek a consensus on who should get senior jobs up for grabs.

There is still no deal between the two parties on a possible reshuffle in the top management at shipbuilder Fincantieri.

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which controls the three companies, is due to present its new board recommendations by Wednesday.

The government source said Snam CEO Marco Alvera and Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo looked set to remain in their posts. He added that Luca Dal Fabbro and Alberto Dell'Acqua were in pole position to become respective chairmen of the two companies.

"They were top of the CDP list following the headhunters' work which wrapped up on Friday," the source said, declining to be named.

There was less certainty over the top positions at Fincantieri.

Il Messaggero daily reported on Sunday that current chairman Giampiero Massolo would remain in his post but that there were lingering doubts over CEO Giuseppe Bono.

While the League has backed Bono to stay on, 5-Star was pushing for more of a say on the board of the shipbuilder and had proposed adding a managing director to work alongside Bono, who is resisting the idea, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported.

There was no immediate comment from the government on the reports.

Amongst vacant executive positions that need filling is the top slot at state pensions body INPS. Both Il Sole and Il Messaggero said Pasquale Tridico, an adviser to 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, was expected to get the nod this week.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Crispian Balmer and Susan Fenton)