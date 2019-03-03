Log in
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 03/01
1.239 EUR   -1.43%
10:48aCEOs of Italy's Snam, Italgas to stay in their roles - source
RE
02/28FINCANTIERI : Costa venezia delivered
PU
02/27FINCANTIERI : Begins work in muggiano on the first patrol vessel for qatar
PU
CEOs of Italy's Snam, Italgas to stay in their roles - source

03/03/2019 | 10:48am EST
Gallo talks with Alvera in Milan

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's ruling coalition parties have agreed that the CEOs of gas operators Snam and Italgas should stay in their roles, a government source said on Sunday, confirming newspaper reports.

Italy has an elaborate spoils system, which gives ruling parties enormous powers to put their candidates in top positions in an array of companies, from state broadcaster Rai to some of the nation's leading enterprises.

Former political foes, the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement have run into repeated problems since creating a coalition government last June as they seek a consensus on who should get senior jobs up for grabs.

There is still no deal between the two parties on a possible reshuffle in the top management at shipbuilder Fincantieri.

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which controls the three companies, is due to present its new board recommendations by Wednesday.

The government source said Snam CEO Marco Alvera and Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo looked set to remain in their posts. He added that Luca Dal Fabbro and Alberto Dell'Acqua were in pole position to become respective chairmen of the two companies.

"They were top of the CDP list following the headhunters' work which wrapped up on Friday," the source said, declining to be named.

There was less certainty over the top positions at Fincantieri.

Il Messaggero daily reported on Sunday that current chairman Giampiero Massolo would remain in his post but that there were lingering doubts over CEO Giuseppe Bono.

While the League has backed Bono to stay on, 5-Star was pushing for more of a say on the board of the shipbuilder and had proposed adding a managing director to work alongside Bono, who is resisting the idea, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported.

There was no immediate comment from the government on the reports.

Amongst vacant executive positions that need filling is the top slot at state pensions body INPS. Both Il Sole and Il Messaggero said Pasquale Tridico, an adviser to 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, was expected to get the nod this week.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Crispian Balmer and Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINCANTIERI SPA -1.43% 1.239 End-of-day quote.34.38%
ITALGAS -0.15% 5.318 End-of-day quote.6.45%
SNAM -0.30% 4.332 End-of-day quote.13.43%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 821 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 108 M
Debt 2019 564 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 19,05
P/E ratio 2020 13,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 2 127 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,33 €
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI SPA34.38%2 417
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 264
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%5 130
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD15.20%4 201
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 18.74%3 052
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 008
