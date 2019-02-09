Log in
FINCANTIERI SPA
FINCANTIERI: LAUNCHED "SEVEN SEAS SPLENDOR" IN ANCONA

02/09/2019

Trieste, February 9, 2019 - 'Seven Seas Splendor' was launched today at the Ancona shipyard., She is the second super luxury cruise ship that Fincantieri is building for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, brand of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH). The delivery is scheduled for 2020.

Like her sister ship 'Seven Seas Explorer', delivered by Fincantieri at the Sestri Ponente (Genova) shipyard in 2016, 'Seven Seas Splendor' will be 55,000 gross tonnes with accommodation for 750 passengers. Last January Fincantieri has received an order from NCLH for a third unit of the series, which will be delivered in 2023.

The construction process will implement the latest environmental-friendly technologies. The interiors will be particularly sophisticated, with every attention paid to passenger comfort.

Fincantieri has built 88 cruise ships from 1990 to today (65 from 2002), while other 55 are currently being designed or built, ensuring work continuity in all the Group's yards for the next years.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 11:29:00 UTC
