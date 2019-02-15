Fincantieri : DRY DOCK WORKS START IN ANCONA ON "SILVER MOON"

Trieste, February 15, 2019 - The keel laying ceremony of 'Silver Moon', the second of three new ultra-luxury cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for Silversea Cruises took place yesterday at the Ancona yard. The vessel will enter the ship owner's fleet in 2020.

'Silver Moon' will be a sister ship of 'Silver Muse', which took the sea in 2017, and of 'Silver Dawn' due to delivery in 2021. At 40,700 gross tons and with a capacity to accommodate 596 passengers on board, she will maintain the small-ship intimacy and spacious all-suite accommodations which are hallmarks of the Silversea experience.

The new build will be the 10th ship in Silversea's fleet. Once operating, she will significantly raise the bar in the ultra-luxury segment with a wealth of enhancements to the on board experience, while satisfying the uncompromising requirements for comfort, service, and quality of the world's most discerning travelers.

Among the voluntary notations of the ship, the 'Green star 3 Design' stands out. It is assigned to units that are designed, built and equipped in order to prevent air and water pollution. Furthermore, the 'COMF-NOISE A PAX' and 'COMF-NOISE B CREW' are assigned on the basis of the noise levels measured on the ship.

Fincantieri has built 88 cruise ships from 1990 to today, while other 55 are currently being designed or built at the Group's yards.