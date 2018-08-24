Fincantieri : EXTENSION OF THE EXIT OFFER BY FINCANTIERI OIL & GAS FOR THE REMAINING VARD SHARES

Trieste, 24 August 2018 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. announces that, in relation to the exit offer ('Offer') by its subsidiary Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A. ('Fincantieri O&G') for all the issued ordinary shares in the capital of Vard Holdings Limited ('Vard') other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by Fincantieri O&G, its related corporations and their respective nominees, the closing date for the Offer is extended from 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 24 August 2018 to 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 5 September 2018, or such later date(s) as may be announced from time to time by or on behalf of Fincantieri O&G.

