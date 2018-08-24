Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fincantieri SpA    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI SPA (FCT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fincantieri : EXTENSION OF THE EXIT OFFER BY FINCANTIERI OIL & GAS FOR THE REMAINING VARD SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 06:32am CEST

Trieste, 24 August 2018 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. announces that, in relation to the exit offer ('Offer') by its subsidiary Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A. ('Fincantieri O&G') for all the issued ordinary shares in the capital of Vard Holdings Limited ('Vard') other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by Fincantieri O&G, its related corporations and their respective nominees, the closing date for the Offer is extended from 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 24 August 2018 to 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 5 September 2018, or such later date(s) as may be announced from time to time by or on behalf of Fincantieri O&G.

* * *

The directors of Fincantieri O&G (including any who may have delegated detailed supervision of the preparation of this press release) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this press release are fair and accurate and that, where appropriate, no material facts in relation thereto have been omitted from this press release, and the directors of Fincantieri O&G jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information which has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources (including, without limitation, in relation to Vard), the sole responsibility of the directors of Fincantieri O&G has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this press release.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINCANTIERI SPA
06:32aFINCANTIERI : Extension of the exit offer by fincantieri oil & gas for the remai..
PU
08/08FINCANTIERI : Extension of the exit offer by fincantieri oil & gas for the remai..
PU
08/07FINCANTIERI : Agreement between fincantieri and mer mec for the acquisition of v..
PU
08/03FINCANTIERI : Marine Group Announces CEO Succession
AQ
08/01FINCANTIERI : France confirms Fincantieri-STX shipyard deal, cautious on defence..
RE
08/01FINCANTIERI : Begins Work on First Corvette for Qatar
AQ
07/31FINCANTIERI : Qatar launches construction of seven warships in Italy
AQ
07/30FINCANTIERI : Italian firm begins manufacture of vessels for Qatari Navy
AQ
07/30FINCANTIERI : Avviso di deposito della relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 gi..
PU
07/30FINCANTIERI : Begins work in muggiano on the first corvette for qatar
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II declares $0.072 dividend 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 306 M
EBIT 2018 267 M
Net income 2018 79,4 M
Debt 2018 510 M
Yield 2018 0,98%
P/E ratio 2018 28,22
P/E ratio 2019 19,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 2 062 M
Chart FINCANTIERI SPA
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,35 €
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI SPA1.04%2 382
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-7.22%8 879
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%6 874
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 953
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-24.49%3 071
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 724
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.