FINCANTIERI SPA (FCT)
Fincantieri : FINAL CLOSING DATE IN RELATION TO THE EXIT OFFER BY FINCANTIERI OIL & GAS FOR THE REMAINING VARD SHARES

09/19/2018 | 06:43am CEST

Trieste, 19 September 2018 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. announces that, in relation to the exit offer ('Offer') by its subsidiary Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A. ('Fincantieri O&G') for all the issued ordinary shares in the capital of Vard Holdings Limited ('Vard') other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by Fincantieri O&G, its related corporations and their respective nominees, the closing date for the Offer is extended from 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 19 September 2018 to 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 15 October 2018. The Offer will not be extended beyond 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 15 October 2018.

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 04:42:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 329 M
EBIT 2018 264 M
Net income 2018 70,7 M
Debt 2018 633 M
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 34,02
P/E ratio 2019 22,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 2 361 M
Chart FINCANTIERI SPA
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,35 €
Spread / Average Target -3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI SPA13.10%2 760
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-11.31%8 568
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 024
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 463
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-24.49%3 154
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 097
