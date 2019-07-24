Log in
FINCANTIERI SPA

(FCT)
Fincantieri : Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri reports rise in first half core profit

0
07/24/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri reported on Wednesday a 17% rise in first-half core profit as the company delivered several cruise ships made by its main shipbuilding division.

Revenue rose 12% year-on-year to 2.84 billion euros (£2.53 billion) and the group said first-half results were in line with its guidance for the whole of 2019 and its 2018-2022 business plan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to 215 million euros for January-June, with the sales margin improving compared with the same period of last year.

Adjusted net profit for January-June, however, dropped to 34 million euros, from 39 million euros a year earlier as the group incurred extraordinary costs due to a litigation.

Fincantieri signed off on a 50-50 joint-venture with France's military shipbuilder Naval Group in June with the goal of bidding for Franco-Italian warship projects and selling to the world market.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 843 M
EBIT 2019 307 M
Net income 2019 99,1 M
Debt 2019 666 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 1 728 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,28  €
Last Close Price 1,02  €
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,42%
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI SPA11.06%1 928
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)-2.20%28 685
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%6 477
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 76.69%4 648
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD21.60%4 394
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 899
