Fincantieri : NOTICE OF CALL OF 2019 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Rome, February 14, 2019 -The Board of Directors of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or 'Company') met today, chaired by Amb. Giampiero Massolo, and decided to convene a Shareholders' Meeting on April 5, 2019 in a single call, to discuss and resolve upon the following: (i) approval of the financial statements at December 31, 2018; (ii) approval of allocation of profits and of dividend distribution; (iii) renewal of Board of Directors; (iv) adjustment of the amount due to the auditing firm; (v) authorization to purchase and to dispose of the Company's treasury shares upon revocation of previous authorization granted by the assembly; and (vi) non-binding decision on the first section of the Remuneration Report according to article 123-ter, paragraph 6 of the Finance Act.

The notification of convocation and the documentation concerning the single items on the agenda will be published under the terms and conditions envisaged by current regulations.