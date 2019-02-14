Log in
FINCANTIERI SPA

(FCT)
02/14 02:12:02 pm
0.999 EUR   +3.15%
Fincantieri : NOTICE OF CALL OF 2019 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

02/14/2019 | 02:12pm EST

Rome, February 14, 2019 -The Board of Directors of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or 'Company') met today, chaired by Amb. Giampiero Massolo, and decided to convene a Shareholders' Meeting on April 5, 2019 in a single call, to discuss and resolve upon the following: (i) approval of the financial statements at December 31, 2018; (ii) approval of allocation of profits and of dividend distribution; (iii) renewal of Board of Directors; (iv) adjustment of the amount due to the auditing firm; (v) authorization to purchase and to dispose of the Company's treasury shares upon revocation of previous authorization granted by the assembly; and (vi) non-binding decision on the first section of the Remuneration Report according to article 123-ter, paragraph 6 of the Finance Act.

The notification of convocation and the documentation concerning the single items on the agenda will be published under the terms and conditions envisaged by current regulations.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 19:11:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 309 M
EBIT 2018 263 M
Net income 2018 75,6 M
Debt 2018 648 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 21,05
P/E ratio 2019 14,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 1 639 M
Chart FINCANTIERI SPA
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,28 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI SPA4.99%1 848
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%7 999
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 872
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD13.60%4 166
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 072
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.67%2 746
