Fincantieri : NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2019

Trieste, July 29, 2019 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or the 'Company')informs that the Half year financial report at June 30, 2019, approved by the Board of Directors on July 24, 2019 − together with the report containing the opinion of the Independent Auditors − is made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section 'Investor Relations − Financial Statements' and on eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com), the website dedicated to the centralized storage of regulated information.