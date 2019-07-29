Log in
FINCANTIERI SPA

(FCT)
Fincantieri : NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2019

07/29/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

Trieste, July 29, 2019 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or the 'Company')informs that the Half year financial report at June 30, 2019, approved by the Board of Directors on July 24, 2019 − together with the report containing the opinion of the Independent Auditors − is made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section 'Investor Relations − Financial Statements' and on eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com), the website dedicated to the centralized storage of regulated information.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 17:09:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 930 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 106 M
Debt 2019 734 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 1 687 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,27  €
Last Close Price 1,00  €
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI SPA8.41%1 875
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)-1.22%28 343
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%6 183
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 83.47%4 826
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD15.20%4 147
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 618
