Fincantieri : PUBLICATION OF THE SLATES OF CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FINCANTIERI S.p.A.

Trieste, March 14, 2019 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or the 'Company') informs that, in accordance with applicable legislation, the following slates of candidates for the Board of Directors, duly submitted by the shareholders, are made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism 'eMarket STORAGE' (www.emarketstorage.com):
The documentation required by the Company's By-laws and by applicable law is also made available to the public together with the slates.
As previously indicated, the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' meeting of Fincantieri is convened in a single call on April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Palazzo dei Congressi della Stazione Marittima, Molo Bersaglieri 3, Trieste.
