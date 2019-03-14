Fincantieri : PUBLICATION OF THE SLATES OF CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FINCANTIERI S.p.A.

Trieste, March 14, 2019 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or the 'Company') informs that, in accordance with applicable legislation, the following slates of candidates for the Board of Directors, duly submitted by the shareholders, are made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism 'eMarket STORAGE' (www.emarketstorage.com):

List No. 1, submitted by Institutional Investors (Arca Fondi S.G.R. S.p.A. fund management of Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 30 and Arca Azioni Italia; Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. fund manager of Eurizon Progetto Italia 20, Eurizon Pir Italia 30, Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Azioni Italia, Eurizon PIR Italia Azioni, Eurizon Azioni PMI Italia and Eurizon Progetto Italia 40; Eurizon Capital SA - Eurizon Fund - Equity Small Mid Cap Italy and Eurizon Fund - Equity Italy; Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) - Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A. fund manager of: Fideuram Italia, PIR Piano Azioni Italia, PIR Piano Bilanciato Italia 50 and PIR Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. fund manager of: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia and Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia and Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity)

List No. 2, submitted by INARCASSA

List No. 3, submitted by Fintecna S.p.A.

The documentation required by the Company's By-laws and by applicable law is also made available to the public together with the slates.

As previously indicated, the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' meeting of Fincantieri is convened in a single call on April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Palazzo dei Congressi della Stazione Marittima, Molo Bersaglieri 3, Trieste.