Fincantieri : THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FINCANTIERI APPOINTS A SECOND GENERAL MANAGER

Rome, January 22, 2019 - The Board of Directors of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ('Fincantieri' or the 'Company'), met today and resolved to appoint as General Manager of the Company Mr. Pier Francesco Ragni, already Deputy General Manager of the Company.

Mr. Ragni will flank Mr. Alberto Maestrini, General Manager of the Company since September 26, 2016.

Based on the disclosures made to the Company, Mr. Ragni directly holds n. 17.600 ordinary shares of Fincantieri.

Hereafter a brief overview of Mr. Ragni's professional profile.

Curriculum Vitae - Pier Francesco Ragni

Born in Terni, Italy on May 22, 1971, he graduated in Business Administration from Luigi Bocconi University in Milan. He started his career working as financial analyst within leading international consulting firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers. He then worked as investment banker for leading Italian banking groups such as Banca IMI and BNL, mainly focusing on M&A, ECM transactions and corporate debt restructuring. In September 2005 he joined Fincantieri as manager in the Business Development and Corporate Finance Department. In April 2006 he was appointed Head of the Group Business Development, reporting from 2008 directly to the Chief Executive Officer. In April 2011 he was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Fincantieri , while maintaining all previous roles. From January 2014 to August 2016, he was Director of the Business Development Department of Fincantieri, whereas starting from October 2015 he was appointed Business Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer. Starting from February 2016 he was appointed Deputy General Manager of Fincantieri S.p.A. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of VARD Group AS and Fincantieri Oil&Gas S.p.A and he is member of the Board of Directors of the following companies: Fincantieri Marine Group Holdings Inc., Fincantieri Marine Group LLC, ACE Marine LLC, Centro Servizi Navali S.p.A.