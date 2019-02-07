Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fincantieri SpA    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI SPA (FCT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/07 07:22:27 am
0.976 EUR   -2.20%
07:10aFINCANTIERI : “VIKING JUPITER” DELIVERED IN ANCONA
PU
02/06LCS PROGRAM : “BILLINGS” DELIVERED
PU
02/05FINCANTIERI : Four naval replenishment tankers for the french navy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fincantieri : “VIKING JUPITER” DELIVERED IN ANCONA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 07:10am EST

Trieste, February 7, 2019 - 'Viking Jupiter', the sixth cruise ship which Fincantieri built for Viking, has been delivered today at the shipyard in Ancona.

'Viking Jupiter', as its sister ships, belongs to the small cruise ship segment; with a gross tonnage of about 47,800 tons, it has 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.

The ship has been designed by experienced naval architects and engineers, including an interior design team of London-based SMC Design, and Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios, who gave the 'Viking Jupiter' a modern design of Scandinavian inspiration, characterized by sophisticated yet functional elegance. In addition to the all-veranda staterooms, the ship also features spacious suites with sweeping views, two pools, of which one Infinity Pool off the stern, and a Spa designed according to the wellness philosophy of the Scandinavian tradition, with a sauna and a snow grotto.

The Viking units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems, including the 'Safe return to port'. Furthermore, they feature high-efficiency engines, hydro-dynamics and hull optimized for maximum fuel efficiency and equipment that minimizes exhaust pollution and meets the strictest environmental regulations.

Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking in 2012, trusting the shipowner which was entering the ocean cruise market as a startup. Today, the cooperation, which first began with an order of two ships, has reached a total of 16 units. This is an all-time record, the largest number of ships built by a shipyard for one sole shipowner.

The first of the series, 'Viking Star', has been built at the shipyard in Marghera and delivered in 2015. The other units, 'Viking Sea', 'Viking Sky', 'Viking Sun', and 'Viking Orion', handed over in 2016, 2017 and 2018, were all built at the Ancona yard, as well as 'Viking Jupiter', which joined the shipowner's fleet just today. Other 10 units, options included, for Viking Cruises will take to the sea from the Group's Italian yards between 2021 and 2027. Furthermore, Vard, together with Fincantieri, is also specializing in the construction of expedition vessels. In this context, the company has acquired the order from Viking for 2 special cruise ships which will be built in the Group's yards.

Fincantieri has built 88 cruise ships from 1990 to today (65 from 2002), while other 55 are currently being designed or built in the Group's yards.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 12:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINCANTIERI SPA
07:10aFINCANTIERI : “VIKING JUPITER” DELIVERED IN ANCONA
PU
02/06LCS PROGRAM : “BILLINGS” DELIVERED
PU
02/05FINCANTIERI : Four naval replenishment tankers for the french navy
AQ
01/30FINCANTIERI : Italian PM rejects press reports of Leonardo-Fincantieri merger pl..
RE
01/26FINCANTIERI : THE NINTH MULTIPURPOSE FRIGATE “SPARTACO SCHERGAT” LAU..
PU
01/22FINCANTIERI : The board of directors of fincantieri appoints a second general ma..
PU
01/21LCS PROGRAM : Fincantieri to build lcs 31
PU
01/16EXPANDING LUXURY : Regent seven seas cruises announces order for third explorer-..
AQ
01/15FINCANTIERI : To build a new ship for regent seven seas cruises
PU
01/11NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : selects Fincantieri to build two ships for Oceania Cruis..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 309 M
EBIT 2018 263 M
Net income 2018 75,6 M
Debt 2018 647 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 24,95
P/E ratio 2019 15,89
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 1 689 M
Chart FINCANTIERI SPA
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,28 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI SPA8.24%1 919
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 062
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 979
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD12.80%4 151
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 225
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.06%2 628
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.