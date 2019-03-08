Log in
03/08 11:29:50 am
170.5000 GBp   +1.49%
05:20aFINDEL : Form 8 (OPD) (Findel plc)
PU
03/07FINDEL : Form 8.3 - Findel plc/Sports Direct International
PU
03/07FINDEL : Rule 2.9 Announcement (Updated)
PU
Findel : Form 8 (OPD) (Findel plc)

03/08/2019 | 05:20am EST

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Sports Direct International plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

Michael James Wallace Ashley (who controls MASH Holdings Limited which controls Sports Direct International plc)

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Findel plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

Offeror

(e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

7 March 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

31,850,000

36.8%

NIL

NIL

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

TOTAL:

31,850,000

36.8%

NIL

NIL

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

None

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

None

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

8 March 2019

Contact name:

Cameron Olsen, Company Secretary

LEI: 213800JEGHHEAXIJDX34

Telephone number:

0344 245 9200

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Findel plc published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 10:19:01 UTC
