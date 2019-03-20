20 March 2019

Findel plc (the 'Group' or 'Findel')

Statement regarding Offer by Sports Direct International plc ('Sports Direct')

The Board of Findel (the 'Board') notes the announcement made by Sports Direct yesterday of the posting of an offer document containing the full terms and conditions of its mandatory offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Findel not already owned by Sports Direct at a price of 161 pence per share in cash (the 'Offer').

The Board reaffirms its previous statement that the Offer significantly undervalues Findel and its future prospects and is unanimous in its rejection of the Offer at 161 pence per share.

The Board will write to shareholders with its detailed views on the Offer in due course. In the meantime, Findel shareholders are strongly urged to take no action in relation to their Findel shares.

For further information please contact:

Findel plc Ian Burke, Chairman Phil Maudsley, Group CEO Stuart Caldwell, Group CFO 0161 303 3465 N+1 Singer (Joint Financial Adviser to Findel) Mark Taylor Jen Boorer Harry Mills 020 7496 3000 Stifel (Joint Financial Adviser to Findel) Tim Medak Mark Harrison Anthony Ledeboer 020 7710 7600 Tulchan Communications Catherine James Will Smith 020 7353 4200

N+1 Singer Advisory LLP ('N+1 Singer'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for Findel and no one else in connection with the above and will not be responsible to anyone other than Findel for providing the protections offered to clients of N+1 Singer nor for providing advice in relation to the subject matter of this announcement or any other matters referred to in this announcement.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ('Stifel'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for Findel and no one else in connection with the above and will not be responsible to anyone other than Findel for providing the protections offered to clients of Stifel nor for providing advice in relation to the subject matter of this announcement or any other matters referred to in this announcement.

The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information prior to its release, as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014, and is disclosed in accordance with the Group's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.

Disclosure Requirements of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Takeover Code or 'Code')

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the Offer Period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Publication on website

A copy of this announcement and the documents required to be published by Rule 26 of the Takeover Code will be available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Findel's website at www.findel.co.uk by no later than 12 noon on the Business Day following the date of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the content of the website is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements' which are prospective in nature. The words 'believe', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'aim', 'plan', 'predict', 'continue', 'assume', 'positioned', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'shall', 'risk' and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not current or historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because such statements relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not indicative of future performance and Findel's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Findel operates, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward- looking statements contained in this announcement. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Findel, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.