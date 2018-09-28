Finders Resources : Confirmation of Release - Chief Executive Officer Renumeration Package

For ASX Market Release: 28 September 2018

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER REMUNERATION PACKAGE

Finders Resources Ltd ("Finders") (FND:ASX) wishes to advise that it has entered into an Employment Agreement with Finders' Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mr David Fowler.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.4, the new terms of Mr. Fowler's remuneration package effective 4 April 2018 are as follows:

§ Term, position and duties The term of Mr Fowler's employment is until such time as he resigns or his Employment Agreement is terminated. Mr Fowler is employed by Finders in the position of Chief Executive Officer. During the term of his employment, Mr Fowler will also be employed by Merdeka Copper & Gold Tbk ("Merdeka"), Finders ultimate parent company and will spend approximately 50% of his time on Merdeka activities.

§ Base Salary Base salary of $220,000 per annum (plus a superannuation contribution per annum at 9.5% of the base salary).

§ Incentives An annual performance bonus will be paid, subject to the discretion of the Finders' Board, for good performance. The bonus will be equivalent to 25% to 75% of Gross Salary. Half the bonus will be paid in cash and half will be in performance rights. Performance rights would vest 1/3 immediately, 1/3 after 1 year after the end of the bonus period and 1/3 2 years after the end of the bonus period. The issue of performance rights will be subject to Finders shareholder approval. Additional discretionary bonuses may be paid in cash or shares from time to time, when key milestones are achieved or material transactions are completed.

§ Termination Mr Fowler's position may be terminated by Finders giving 6 months written notice. Mr Fowler is required to give 3 months notice for resignation. Finders may end Mr Fowler's employment at any time without notice if he engages in serious misconduct.

Board of Directors Mr Colin Moorhead Non-Executive Chairman Mr David Fowler Executive Director & Acting CEO Mr Gavin Caudle Non-executive Director Mr Gordon Galt Non-executive Director Mr Mark Sherman Independent Non-executive Director Mr Roderick Webster Independent Non-executive Director Perth Office: 25 Colin Street West Perth WA 6005 T: +61 8 6555 3996 F: +61 8 6555 3998 E:info@findersresources.com ASX Code: FND www.findersresources.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr Colin Moorhead

Non-executive Chairman

25 Colin Street

West Perth WA 6005 T: +61 8 6555 3996

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON FINDERS

Finders Resources Ltd is the operator of the Wetar Copper Project (74.1% economic interest) located on Wetar Island in Maluku Barat Daya, Indonesia. The Wetar Copper Project comprises the development, open pit mining and processing of the high-grade sulphide deposits at Kali Kuning and Lerokis located within 3 kilometres of the coast on Wetar Island. Finders currently operates a 25,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") copper cathode solvent extraction-electrowinning ("SX-EW") plant, commissioned in May 2016, and a 3,000 tpa SX-EW plant for nameplate production capacity of 28,000 tpa copper cathode.

2

Finders Resources Limited, 25 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005