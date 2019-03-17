Finders Resources : Confirmation of Release - Federal Court Decision and Variation of Orders

MEDIA RELEASE

No: TP19/18

Monday, 18 March 2019

Finders Resources Limited 03R - Federal Court Decision and Variation of Orders

The Federal Court has dismissed the application by Eastern Field Developments Limited (see TP18/52)for judicial review of the review Panel's decision (see EasternField Developments Limited v Takeovers Panel [2019] FCA 311).

The review Panel has varied its final orders dated 6 June 2018 (as set out in Annexure A) to:

1 give Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd until 25 March 2019 to publish the notices required by Order 33 and

2 change the "Effective Date" (defined in Order 37) to 18 March 2019, to coincide with the lifting of the stay of the review Panel's orders.

Allan Bulman

Director, Takeovers Panel Level 10, 63 Exhibition Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Ph: +61 3 9655 3500 takeovers@takeovers.gov.au

ANNEXURE A

CORPORATIONS ACT SECTIONS 657EA AND 657D

VARIATION OF ORDERS

FINDERS RESOURCES LIMITED 03R

Pursuant to sections 657EA(4) and 657D(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

THE REVIEW PANEL ORDERS

The final orders made on 6 June 2018 are varied by:

1 Replacing "within 2 business days of the Effective Date" in Order 33 with "by 25 March 2019".

2

Replacing the definition of "Effective Date" in Order 37 with "18 March 2019".

Bruce Dyer Counsel with authority of Ron Malek President of the sitting Panel Dated 16 March 2019