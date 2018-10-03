Log in
FINDERS RESOURCES LIMITED (FND)
Finders Resources : Confirmation of Release - Kali Kuning Pit Wall Failure

10/03/2018

For ASX Market Release: 3 October 2018

KALI KUNING PIT WALL FAILURE

Finders Resources Ltd ("Finders") (FND:ASX) advises of a wall failure within the Kali Kuning open pit at the Wetar Copper Project. Approximately 300,000 BCM's of waste rock from the north-eastern highwall was displaced into the Kali Kuning pit over the morning of Monday, 1 October 2018.

Mining operations were suspended for approximately 12 hours to allow for a geotechnical assessment. The footprint of the slip has temporarily isolated a significant portion of the remaining Kali Kuning ore. Remediation options are being assessed and it is likely that the removal of the waste will impact short term mine production.

SXEW operations are not expected to be interrupted as a result of the wall failure and there is sufficient copper inventory in the heap pads and solution to maintain current production rates for the immediate future.

Further updates will be provided over the coming weeks.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr David Fowler

Executive Director & Acting CEO

25 Colin Street

West Perth WA 6005 T: +61 8 6555 3996

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON FINDERS

Finders is the operator of the Wetar Copper Project (74.1% economic interest) located on Wetar Island in Maluku Barat Daya, Indonesia. The Wetar Copper Project comprises the development, open pit mining and processing of the high-grade sulphide deposits at Kali Kuning and Lerokis located within 3 kilometres of the coast on Wetar Island. Finders currently operates a 25,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") copper cathode solvent extraction-electrowinning ("SX-EW") plant, commissioned in May 2016, and a 3,000 tpa SX-EW plant for nameplate production capacity of 28,000 tpa copper cathode.

Board of Directors

Mr Colin Moorhead Non-Executive Chairman

Mr David Fowler

Executive Director & Acting CEO

Mr Gavin Caudle Non-executive Director

Mr Gordon Galt Non-executive Director

Mr Mark Sherman

Independent Non-executive Director

Mr Roderick Webster

Independent Non-executive Director

Perth Office:

25 Colin Street

West Perth WA 6005

T: +61 8 6555 3996

F: +61 8 6555 3998

E:info@findersresources.com

ASX Code: FND www.findersresources.com

Disclaimer

Finders Resources Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 00:27:04 UTC
