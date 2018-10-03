Finders Resources : Confirmation of Release - Kali Kuning Pit Wall Failure

For ASX Market Release: 3 October 2018

KALI KUNING PIT WALL FAILURE

Finders Resources Ltd ("Finders") (FND:ASX) advises of a wall failure within the Kali Kuning open pit at the Wetar Copper Project. Approximately 300,000 BCM's of waste rock from the north-eastern highwall was displaced into the Kali Kuning pit over the morning of Monday, 1 October 2018.

Mining operations were suspended for approximately 12 hours to allow for a geotechnical assessment. The footprint of the slip has temporarily isolated a significant portion of the remaining Kali Kuning ore. Remediation options are being assessed and it is likely that the removal of the waste will impact short term mine production.

SXEW operations are not expected to be interrupted as a result of the wall failure and there is sufficient copper inventory in the heap pads and solution to maintain current production rates for the immediate future.

Further updates will be provided over the coming weeks.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON FINDERS

Finders is the operator of the Wetar Copper Project (74.1% economic interest) located on Wetar Island in Maluku Barat Daya, Indonesia. The Wetar Copper Project comprises the development, open pit mining and processing of the high-grade sulphide deposits at Kali Kuning and Lerokis located within 3 kilometres of the coast on Wetar Island. Finders currently operates a 25,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") copper cathode solvent extraction-electrowinning ("SX-EW") plant, commissioned in May 2016, and a 3,000 tpa SX-EW plant for nameplate production capacity of 28,000 tpa copper cathode.