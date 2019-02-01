Finders Resources : Confirmation of Release - Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2018

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
31,062
- -
(20,646) (5,090)
(88)
- 76 (1,382)
- - -
153,903
-
-
(88,995) (18,253) (2,297)
- 287 (6,212)
- - -
3,932
38,433
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
(a) property, plant and equipment
(10,242)
(12,081)
(b) tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c) investments
-
-
(d) other non-current assets
-
-
Page 1
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
$A'000
Year to date (12 months)
$A'000
2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
(b) tenements (see item 10)
(c) investments
(d) other non-current assets
2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities
2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)
2.5 Other (provide details if material)
2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
(10,242)
(12,081)
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares
3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
3.5 Proceeds from borrowings
3.6 Repayment of borrowings
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
3.8 Dividends paid
3.9 Other (Net Hedge Payments)
3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
- - - -
14,801
(12,354)
-
- (3,429)
2,260 - - -
42,124
(56,257)
-
- (15,410)
(982)
(27,283)
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
21,532 3,932
(10,242)
(982)
59
13,766 38,433
(12,081)
(27,283)
1,464
14,299
14,299
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalentsat the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
Current quarter
$A'000
Previous quarter
$A'000
5.1 Bank balances
5.2 Call deposits
5.3 Bank overdrafts
5.4 Other (Debt Service Reserve Account)
5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
1,422 - - 12,877
9,024 - - 12,508
14,299
21,532
6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
Current quarter
$A'000
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
459 -
7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
Current quarter
$A'000
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
- -
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
8.1 Loan facilities
8.2 Credit standby arrangements
8.3 Other (please specify)
Total facility amount at quarter end
$A'000
Amount drawn at quarter end
$A'000
29,771
29,771
-
-
41,112
41,112
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
The Group has a Senior Secured Project Finance Facility Agreement with a syndicate of banks consisting of a term loan (US$21.0M outstanding) and a cost overrun facility (nil outstanding). The interest rate is are 3-month LIBOR plus a margin, 5.50% for the term loan facility.
The Group has a US$44.0 million of shareholder loan facilities provided by PT Merdeka Gold Tbk and Posco Deawoo Corporation. These shareholder loan facilities were drawn to US$29.0 million as at 31 December 2018. Interest rates are 10% for the first US$19.0 million and 3M LIBOR plus a margin, 5.50% thereafter.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1 Exploration and evaluation
9.2 Development
9.3 Production
9.4 Staff costs
9.5 Administration and corporate costs
9.6 Other (provide details if material) Interest and other costs of finance paid Repayment of borrowings
Net hedge payments
1,400
12,500
23,000
3,750
750 -
625
29,200
2,900
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
74,125
Production for Q4 2018 was below the 2018 trend and is expected to reverse in Q1 2019. Substantial capex required for the Lerokis Haul Road and Neutralisation Plant implementation. The final project finance bullet payment of US$21m is due on 31 March 2019. These will be paid from facilities announced on 22 January 2019.
10.
Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)
Tenement reference and location
Nature of interest
Interest at beginning of quarter
Interest at end of quarter
10.1
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
10.2
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
Compliance statement
1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
2
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
Date:31 January 2019
(Director)
Print name: David Fowler
Notes
1.The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have beenfinanced for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
