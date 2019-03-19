Finders Resources : Confirmation of Release - Repayment of the Wetar Senior Secured Project Facility

For ASX Market Release: 20 March 2019

REPAYMENT OF THE WETAR SENIOR SECURED PROJECT FACILITY

Finders Resources Ltd ("Finders") (FND:ASX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PT Batutua Tembaga Raya ("BTR") has completed the final payment of the senior secured project facility for the Wetar Copper Project (the "Facility"). BTR's lenders, BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Societe Generale Hong Kong Branch and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Jakarta Branch (the "Lenders") have confirmed receipt of the final payment and that there is no outstanding loan balance by way of a letter dated 19 March 2019.

US$21.0 million was outstanding under the Facility at the time of payment. The mandatory hedging under the Facility has also been closed-out and settled. Finders now has no copper hedging. US$9.0 million deposited in the DSRA was utilised as part of the payment. A process for the release of the Lenders' security has commenced and is expected to be completed shortly.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON FINDERS

Finders is the operator of the Wetar Copper Project (74.1% economic interest) located on Wetar Island in Maluku Barat Daya, Indonesia. The Wetar Copper Project comprises the development, open pit mining and processing of the high-grade sulphide deposits at Kali Kuning and Lerokis located within 3 kilometres of the coast on Wetar Island. Finders currently operates a 25,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") copper cathode solvent extraction-electrowinning ("SX-EW") plant, commissioned in May 2016, and a 3,000 tpa SX-EW plant for nameplate production capacity of 28,000 tpa copper cathode.