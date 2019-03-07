Finders Resources : Confirmation of Release - Trading Halt

Market Announcement

8 March 2019

Finders Resources Ltd (ASX: FND) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Finders Resources Ltd ('FND') will be placed in trading halt at the request of FND, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

8 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

8 March 2019

Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Level 40

Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir/Madam

Request for Trading Halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Directors of Finders Resources Ltd ("Finders") (ASX: FND) request an immediate trading halt in the securities of the Company pending release of an announcement regarding the judgment to be handed down today in the proceedings brought by Eastern Field Developments Ltd (EFDL) against the Takeovers Panel in which EFDL has applied for judicial review of the review Panel's decision in Finders 03 relating to the acceptances for shares managed by Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd of EFDL's takeover offer for the ordinary shares in Finders.

This trading halt will be in place no later than open of trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

By order of the Board

Susan Hunter Company Secretary