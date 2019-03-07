Finders Resources : Confirmation of Release - Trading Halt

Market Announcement
8 March 2019
Finders Resources Ltd (ASX: FND) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Finders Resources Ltd ('FND') will be placed in trading halt at the request of FND, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Daniel Nicholson
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
8 March 2019
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
8 March 2019
Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Level 40
Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Dear Sir/Madam
Request for Trading Halt
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, the Directors of Finders Resources Ltd ("Finders") (ASX: FND) request an immediate trading halt in the securities of the Company pending release of an announcement regarding the judgment to be handed down today in the proceedings brought by Eastern Field Developments Ltd (EFDL) against the Takeovers Panel in which EFDL has applied for judicial review of the review Panel's decision in Finders 03 relating to the acceptances for shares managed by Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd of EFDL's takeover offer for the ordinary shares in Finders.
This trading halt will be in place no later than open of trading on Tuesday, 12 March 2019.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
By order of the Board
Susan Hunter Company Secretary
Board of Directors
Mr Colin Moorhead
Non-Executive Chairman
Mr David Fowler
Executive Director & Acting CEO
Mr Gavin Caudle
Non-executive Director
Mr Gordon Galt
Non-executive Director
Mr Mark Sherman
Independent Non-executive Director
Mr Roderick Webster
Independent Non-executive Director
Perth Office:
25 Colin Street
West Perth WA 6005
T: +61 8 6555 3996
F: +61 8 6555 3998
E:info@findersresources.com
ASX Code: FND
www.findersresources.com
Disclaimer
Finders Resources Limited published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 00:53:01 UTC