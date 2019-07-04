FinecoBank : PR - FinecoBank, S&P Global Ratings assigns a BBB e A-2 rating

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: S&P Global Ratings assigns a 'BBB/A-2' rating

Milan, July 4th 2019

FinecoBank announces that S&P Global Ratings has today assigned a long-term rating 'BBB' and a short-term rating 'A-2' to the Bank, both with negative outlook. The negative outlook mirrors the one on the Republic of Italy.

For further details please see the press release available at the S&P Global Ratings' website www.spratings.com.

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.