FinecoBank : PR - FinecoBank avaluates a potential issuance of AT1 instruments

FinecoBank evaluates a potential issuance of AT1 instruments

Milan, 4 July 2019

FinecoBank announces that its Board of Directors has authorised the issuance, by the end of 2019, of an Additional Tier 1 instrument ("AT1"), denominated in euros and intended for qualified investors, for a maximum nominal amount of Eur 200 million, to be listed on the unregulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin, and gave the widest powers to the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager for any assessment regarding the implementation of the issuance, taking into account relevant market conditions.

To this end, FinecoBank has mandated BNP Paribas, UBS Europe SE and UniCredit Bank AG as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers, to organise a roadshow with potential investors in Europe, from 8th July 2019 to 10th July 2019.

The potential issuance aims to strengthen the leverage ratio as already announced to the market on 7th May 2019.

The transaction is optimal as it would result in FinecoBank being instantly compliant with the leverage ratio requirement that will be mandatory from 28th June 2021 following the entry into force of Regulation (EU) 876/2019 ("CRR II"). Moreover, this issuance would guarantee the maintenance of a buffer with respect to the minimum requirement as required by the CRR II.

At the end of the roadshow and subject to favourable market conditions, FinecoBank reserves the right to proceed with the issuance of an AT1 instrument.

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services through transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.

