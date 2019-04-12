Log in
FinecoBank : PR - Notice of publication of documents

04/12/2019 | 06:33am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: notice of publication of documents

Milan, April 12th, 2019

Notice is hereby given that a summary report showing details of the voting on the items on the agenda of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of FinecoBank of 10 April 2019, was made public today at the Company's registered office, on the Company' web sitewww.finecobank.com, on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it) and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A.www.emarketstorage.com. This is in accordance with regulations in force.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank, the multichannel bank of the UniCredit Group, is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.

Contatti:

Fineco - Media Relations Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256 mediarelations@finecobank.comFineco - Investor Relations Tel. +39 02 2887 3736 investors@finecobank.comBarabino & Partners Tel. +39 02 72023535 Emma Ascani e.ascani@barabino.it +39 335 390 334

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 10:32:02 UTC
