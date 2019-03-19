Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  FinecoBank    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK

(FBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FinecoBank : PR -Notice of publication of documents related to the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders meeting called for April 10 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:40am EDT

PRESS RELEASEFinecoBank:notice of publication of documents related to the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' meeting called for April 10, 2019

Milan, March 19, 2019

FinecoBank today announces that the provisional Financial Statement as at December 31, 2018, constituted by the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Financial Statements, and the Annual Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures drawn up pursuant to Article 123-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, are available at the Company's registered office, on the Company' website www.finecobank.com ("Governance / Shareholders' Meeting" section), on the website of the accredited storage system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A.(www.emarketstorage.com)and on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.(www.borsaitaliana.it).

In addition, it is noted that the document "Disclosure by Institutions according to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 as at December 31, 2018", required by Regulation (EU) 575/2013, is published on FinecoBank's website www.finecobank.com ("Investors / Disclosure by institutions " section).

FinecoBank

FinecoBank, the multichannel bank of the UniCredit Group, is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.

Contact Info:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 335 580 5703

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners Tel. +39 02 72023535 Emma Ascani e.ascani@barabino.it +39 335 390 334

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 15:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINECOBANK
11:40aFINECOBANK : PR -Notice of publication of documents related to the ordinary and ..
PU
02/05FINECOBANK : PR - Treasury Shares Programme
PU
02/05FINECOBANK : PR 2018 Results
PU
01/10FINECOBANK : PR - Purchase of Treasury shares
PU
01/08FINECOBANK : PR - Total Net Sales December 2018
PU
2018FINECOBANK : 2019 Financial Calendar
PU
2018FINECOBANK : PR - Total Net Sales November 2018
PU
2018FINECOBANK : PR Interim Financial Report as at September 30, 2018
PU
2018FINECOBANK : PR - Total Net Sales September 2018
PU
2018FINECOBANK : The Irish Times - Italian owned new Dublin fund manager plans to do..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 672 M
EBIT 2019 415 M
Net income 2019 272 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 26,23
P/E ratio 2020 23,20
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,75x
Capitalization 7 061 M
Chart FINECOBANK
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,5 €
Spread / Average Target -9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Enrico Cotta Ramusino Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Saita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINECOBANK32.15%8 015
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.80%350 966
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%293 423
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%287 433
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.24%241 277
WELLS FARGO12.26%234 955