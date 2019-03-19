FinecoBank : PR -Notice of publication of documents related to the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders meeting called for April 10 2019

PRESS RELEASEFinecoBank:notice of publication of documents related to the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' meeting called for April 10, 2019

Milan, March 19, 2019

FinecoBank today announces that the provisional Financial Statement as at December 31, 2018, constituted by the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Financial Statements, and the Annual Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures drawn up pursuant to Article 123-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, are available at the Company's registered office, on the Company' website www.finecobank.com ("Governance / Shareholders' Meeting" section), on the website of the accredited storage system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A.(www.emarketstorage.com)and on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.(www.borsaitaliana.it).

In addition, it is noted that the document "Disclosure by Institutions according to Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 as at December 31, 2018", required by Regulation (EU) 575/2013, is published on FinecoBank's website www.finecobank.com ("Investors / Disclosure by institutions " section).

FinecoBank

FinecoBank, the multichannel bank of the UniCredit Group, is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.

Contact Info:

Fineco - Media Relations Fineco - Investor Relations Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256 Tel. +39 335 580 5703 mediarelations@finecobank.com investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners Tel. +39 02 72023535 Emma Ascani e.ascani@barabino.it +39 335 390 334