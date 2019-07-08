Log in
FinecoBank : PR - S&P Global Ratings assigns a BB rating to potential AT1 issuance

07/08/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: S&P Global Ratings assigns a 'BB-' rating to potential AT1 issuance

Milan, July 8th 2019

FinecoBank announces that today S&P Global Ratings has assigned the rating 'BB-' to the Additional Tier 1 instrument ("AT1") whose potential issuance the Bank is evaluating.

For further details please see the press release available at the S&P Global Ratings' website www.spratings.com.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.

Contacts:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

e.ascani@barabino.it

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 16:12:01 UTC
