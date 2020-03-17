FinecoBank S p A : PR - Amendment of Articles of Association

Log in
03/17/2020 | 11:50am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: amendment of Articles of Association and notarized extract of the minutes of the board of directors' meeting

Milan, March 17, 2020

FinecoBank, further to the Press Release of March 13, 2020, informs that the new text of the Articles of Association, amended to article 5, paragraph 1, and the notarial extract of the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 12, 2020 at which the Directors adopted a resolution - starting from May 31, 2020 - to increase the Bank's share capital for use in connection with the incentive system in favour of employees, are now available to the public at the company headquarter, on the company website www.finecobank.com,and also on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. available on www.emarketstorage.com.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed in the FTSE MIB, FinecoBank has a business model unique in Europe, combining the best technologies with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is n.1 broker in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering efficient and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services. In 2018 Fineco Asset Management has been established in Dublin, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with the best international asset managers.

Contact info:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

e.ascani@barabino.it

+39 335 390 334

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 15:49:05 UTC
