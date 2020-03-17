FinecoBank S p A : PR - Amendment of Articles of Association

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: amendment of Articles of Association and notarized extract of the minutes of the board of directors' meeting

Milan, March 17, 2020

FinecoBank, further to the Press Release of March 13, 2020, informs that the new text of the Articles of Association, amended to article 5, paragraph 1, and the notarial extract of the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 12, 2020 at which the Directors adopted a resolution - starting from May 31, 2020 - to increase the Bank's share capital for use in connection with the incentive system in favour of employees, are now available to the public at the company headquarter, on the company website www.finecobank.com,and also on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. available on www.emarketstorage.com.

FinecoBank

