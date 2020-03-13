FinecoBank S p A : PR - Call of shareholders' meeting

Determination, pursuant to Article 23, paragraph 17, of Articles of Association, of the remuneration due to the Statutory Auditors.

Determination, pursuant to Article 20 of Articles of Association, of the remuneration due to the Directors for their work on the Board of Directors, the Board Committees and other company bodies.

Appointment of the Board of Directors, once the number of the Directors has been set and determination of the duration of their term in office.

Approval of the FinecoBank S.p.A. financial statements as at December 31st, 2019 and presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Board of Directors resolved to call the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2020 in single call (in accordance with the Financial Calendar published pursuant to the current and applicable statutory and regulatory provisions) to resolve on the following matters:

free capital increases through the issuance of FinecoBank ordinary shares in order to support the 2018 incentive system

decision of the board of directors to present its own list of candidates for the renewal of the board

Delegation to the Board of Directors, under the provisions of section 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, of the authority to resolve in 2024 a free share capital increase, as allowed by section 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum amount of Eur 37,788.63 corresponding to up to 114,511 FinecoBank new ordinary shares with a nominal value of Eur 0.33 each, with the same characteristics as those in circulation and with regular dividend entitlement, and in 2025 for a maximum amount of Eur 70,029.30 corresponding to up to 212,210 FinecoBank new ordinary shares with a nominal value of Eur 0.33 each, with the same characteristics as those in circulation and with regular dividend entitlement, to be granted to the beneficiaries of the

Delegation to the Board of Directors, under the provisions of section 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, of the authority to resolve in 2025 a free share capital increase, as allowed by section 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum amount of Eur 24,032.91 corresponding to up to 72,827 FinecoBank new ordinary shares with a nominal value of Eur 0.33 each, with the same characteristics as those in circulation and with regular dividend entitlement, to be granted to the Identified Staff 2019 of FinecoBank in execution of the 2019 Incentive System; corresponding updates of the Articles of Association.

Delegation to the Board of Directors, under the provisions of section 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, of the authority to resolve, on one or more occasions for a maximum period of five years starting from the date of the Shareholders' resolution, to carry out a free share capital increase, as allowed by section 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum amount of Eur 174,234.39 (to be allocated in full to share capital) by issuing up to 527,983 FinecoBank new ordinary shares with a nominal value of Eur 0.33 each, with the same characteristics as those in circulation and with regular dividend entitlement, to be granted to the Identified Staff 2020 of FinecoBank in execution of the 2020 Incentive System; corresponding updates of the Articles of Association.

Authorization for the purchase and disposition of treasury shares in order to support the 2020 PFA System for the Personal Financial Advisors. Related and consequent resolutions.

The notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting have been published today (an excerpt from this notice will be published, on March 14th, 2020, in "Il Sole 24 Ore" and "Milano Finanza"). The notice is available on the Company's website www.finecobank.com("Governance / Shareholders' Meeting" Section).

The related documentation, to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, will be published within the time limits established by law and will be available on the Company's website www.finecobank.com ("Governance/Shareholders' Meeting" Section).

FinecoBank informs that the date and / or the venue and / or the procedures of the Shareholders' Meeting indicated in the notice of call may be subject to change or clarifications, if the measures issued by the competent authorities for the COVID-19 emergency - effective on 28 April 2020 - prohibit or advise against events of this kind in the Municipality of Milan. Any changes will be promptly disclosed in the same manner as the publication of the notice.

DECISION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO PRESENT ITS OWN LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors has resolved to present its own list of candidates to the Shareholders 'Meeting for the renewal of the Board of Directors as permitted by the Articles of Association as modified by the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of February 18, 2020.

The list and the related documentation that will be submitted to the Shareholders 'Meeting will be published within the time limits established by law and by the statute and will be available on the Company's website www.finecobank.com ("Governance/Shareholders' Meeting" Section).

APPROVAL OF THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

FinecoBank informs that the Board of Directors has approved the 2019 FinecoBank Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures drafted pursuant to Article 123-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58 dated February 24th, 1998. This Report - together with the management report - will be published on the Company's website ("Governance/Shareholders' Meeting" Section).

APPROVAL OF THE 2019 COMPENSATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has also approved, amongst others, the 2020 Compensation Policy drafted pursuant to the applicable law in force.