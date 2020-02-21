Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  FinecoBank S.p.A.    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FinecoBank S p A : PR - Notice of publication of documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 01:00pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: notice of publication of documents

Milan, February 21, 2020

Notice is hereby given that a summary report showing details of the voting on the items on the agenda of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of FinecoBank of 18 February 2020, was made public today at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.finecobank.com, on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it) and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. www.emarketstorage.com. This is in accordance with regulations in force.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.

Contact info:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

e.ascani@barabino.it

+39 335 390 334

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 17:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FINECOBANK S.P.A.
01:00pFINECOBANK S P A : PR - Notice of publication of documents
PU
02/19FINECOBANK : PR - Notarized extract of the minutes of the board of directors mee..
PU
02/19FINECOBANK : Ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - Integration of t..
PU
02/18FINECOBANK SPA : Proxy Statments
CO
02/17FINECOBANK : PR - Purchase Treasury shares
PU
02/14FINECOBANK : PR - Composition of share capital and amendment of Articles of Asso..
PU
02/11FINECOBANK : PR - Other resolutions
PU
02/11FINECOBANK : PR - Treasury Shares Programme
PU
02/11Italy's Fineco plans to open commercial branch in Britain
RE
02/11FINECOBANK : Presentazione risultati 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 711 M
EBIT 2020 444 M
Net income 2020 292 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,05%
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,48x
Capi. / Sales2021 9,04x
Capitalization 6 742 M
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,00  €
Last Close Price 11,09  €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Enrico Cotta Ramusino Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Saita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.3.74%7 276
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.37%431 170
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.05%304 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.50%273 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.82%211 559
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.47%195 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group