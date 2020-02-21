FinecoBank S p A : PR - Notice of publication of documents

PRESS RELEASE
FinecoBank: notice of publication of documents
Milan, February 21, 2020
Notice is hereby given that a summary report showing details of the voting on the items on the agenda of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of FinecoBank of 18 February 2020, was made public today at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.finecobank.com, on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it) and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. www.emarketstorage.com. This is in accordance with regulations in force.
FinecoBank
FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.
Contact info:
Fineco - Media Relations
Fineco - Investor Relations
Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256
Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358
mediarelations@finecobank.com
investors@finecobank.com
Barabino & Partners
Tel. +39 02 72023535
Emma Ascani
e.ascani@barabino.it
+39 335 390 334
Disclaimer
Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 17:58:05 UTC