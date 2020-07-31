FinecoBank S p A : Presentazione risultati 2Q20 0 07/31/2020 | 08:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer This Presentation may contain written and oral "forward-looking statements", which includes all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and which are therefore inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, expectations, projections and provisional data concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of FinecoBank S.p.A. (the "Company"). There are a variety of factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from the explicit or implicit contents of any forward-looking statements and thus, such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. Neither this Presentation nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

"forward-looking statements", which includes all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and which are therefore inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, expectations, projections and provisional data concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of FinecoBank S.p.A. (the "Company"). There are a variety of factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from the explicit or implicit contents of any forward-looking statements and thus, such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. Neither this Presentation nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract or investment decision. The information, statements and opinions contained in this Presentation are for information purposes only and do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. None of the securities referred to herein have been, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or in Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful (the "Other Countries"), and there will be no public offer of any such securities in the United States. This Presentation does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or the Other Countries.

Pursuant the consolidated law on financial intermediation of 24 February 1998 (article 154-bis, paragraph 2) Lorena Pelliciari, in her capacity as manager responsible for the preparation of the Company's financial reports declares that the accounting information contained in this Presentation reflects FinecoBank's documented results, financial accounts and accounting records.

Agenda Fineco Results Next steps Key messages Focus on product areas 3 Executive Summary Outstanding net profit in challenging market scenario 1H20 Gross operating profit at 275 million, +40% y/y , showing the soundness of our industrial growth

soundness of our industrial growth 1H20 Net profit (1) at 181mln, +30% y/y , confirming the sustainability of a business model able to deliver consistent results in every market condition and to accelerate growth in the current situation

at 181mln, +30% y/y sustainability of a business model able to deliver consistent results in every market condition and to accelerate growth in the current situation 1H20 revenues (1) at 407mln, +26% y/y supported by all business areas:

at supported by all business areas: Brokerage (+107% y/y) showing a structural growth thanks to the in-depth review of our product offer, the enlargement of both our clients' base and market share, and finally to higher volatility compared to 2019 Investing (+5.4% y/y) thanks to volume effect and sound AUM flows, despite negative market effect in 1Q20 Banking (+4.4% y/y) thanks to high quality volume growth in deposits and lending

Operating Costs well under control at -132mln , +3.7% y/y. C/I ratio at 32.5%, -6.9 p.p. y/y , confirming operating leverage as a key strength of the Bank Strong and safe capital position 1H20 CET1 ratio at 24.12% (pro-forma (2) at18.36%) and TCR at 38.88% (pro-forma (2) at 33.12%) Accelerating commercial activity Net sales in the first half of the year at 4.7bn (+42% y/y) , TFA at 82.6bn with penetration of Guided products on Assets under Management at 72%

, TFA at 82.6bn Guided products on Assets under Management at 72% Fineco Asset Management retail net sales were 1.0bn in the first half of the year and total assets stood at 14.2bn

retail net sales were 1.0bn in the first half of the year and total assets stood at 14.2bn July: net inflows extremely robust with a steadily solid asset mix (AUM expected above 600mln), and strong brokerage performance (>50% y/y expected revenues in the month) Figures net of non recurring items: Voluntary Scheme: 1Q20: -1.2mln gross, -0.8mln net. 2019 non recurring items: 2Q19:-4.3mln gross, -2.9mln net; 1Q19: -0.4mln gross, -0.3mln net); Patent Box: -0.9mln in 1Q19, -0.9mln in 2Q19 4 (2) Data pro-forma includes 2019 dividend payment (32.0 €/cent DPS). Results Strong Operating Profit, at 275mln in 1H20, up +40% y/y boosted by diversified revenues growth in a complex market environment. Net Profit at 181mln, up +30% y/y. C/I ratio at 32.5%, down ~6.9 p.p. y/y confirming our strong operating leverage Gross operating profit, mln excluding non recurring items (1) Adj. Cost/Income (2) +35.8% +40.2% 273.6 +3.9% 191.3 140.0 98.8 133.6 274.8 134.8 196.0 103.1 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 38% 33% 32% 39% 32% Revenues, mln Net Profit, mln excluding non recurring items (1) Adj. RoE (2) +30.1% +17.4% 180.2 -3.8% 134.1 71.8 91.4 88.7 181.0 75.6 92.2 88.7 139.1 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 36% 31% 29% 34% 30% Operating Costs, mln excluding non recurring items (1) +24.4% +25.8% +2.2% 318.8 405.8 161.1 200.1 205.8 323.5 407.0 201.3 165.4 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 +5.6% +3.7% -1.2% 127.5 132.2 62.3 66.5 65.7 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 (1) 1H20 non recurring items: Voluntary Scheme: 1Q20: -1.2mln gross, -0.8mln net. 1H19 non recurring items: Voluntary Scheme: 2Q19:-4.3mln gross, -2.9mln net; 1Q19: -0.4mln gross, -0.3mln net; Patent Box: -0.9mln in 1Q19, -0.9mln in 2Q19. 5 (2) Adj. Cost/Income and Adj. RoE calculated net of non recurring items Net interest income Solid NII thanks to valuable and sticky sight deposits coupled with high-quality lending portfolio despite low interest rate environment. Sensitivity analysis +100bps / -100bps parallel shift: +123mln NII / -112mln NII Net Interest Income, mln Other Treasury activities Other(2) Cost of funding Financial Investments(1) Lending (3) o/w other Bonds o/w UC Bonds -2.5% Interest-earning assets, avg bn Other Treasury activities Other (2) Gross margins(4) Financial Investments (1) Lending Cost of deposits 1M Euribor Eurirs 5y 141.8 138.2 -1.9% 21.3 22.3 5.4 71.4 +2.8% 3.9 70.1 68.2 10.8 11.0 11.4 2.6 120.0 2.3 1.6 113.9 60.4 56.8 57.1 0.8 -2.4 0.0 -2.0 0.1 -0.8 0.8 -4.9 0.0 -2.7 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 22.4 28.6 31.8 42.5 60.4 33.5 26.0 24.7 67.4 50.7 33.4 +18.3% +5.9% 23.9 26.7 28.2 1.2 3.5 0.8 3.3 0.5 2.8 20.6 22.5 22.7 0.1 0.8 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1.25% 1.08% 1.04% -0.04% -0.03% -0.01% -0.37% -0.47% -0.46% -0.05% -0.26% -0.27% +16.4% 23.6 27.5 1.0 3.4 0.8 2.7 20.2 22.6 0.0 0.4 1H19 1H20 1.26% 1.06% -0.04% -0.02% -0.37% -0.46% 0.04% -0.27% Financial investments include interest income coming from the reinvestments of deposits in: Government bonds, UC bonds, Covered bonds, Supranational and Agencies and other financial investments (repos and immediate available liquidity) Other net interest income includes Security Lending, Leverage and other (mainly marketing costs). Other interest-earning assets include Security Lending and Leverage. See page 45 for details 6 (3) Lending: only interest income (4) Gross margins: interest income related to financial investments, lending, leverage, security lending, other trading activities on interest-earning assets Focus on our Treasury Industrially-driven dynamic Treasury management thanks to a quality Balance Sheet High quality Balance Sheet VALUABLE AND STICKY DEPOSITS: 'transactional liquidity' gathered without short-term aggressive commercial offers

'transactional liquidity' gathered without short-term aggressive commercial offers SAFE, ROBUST, LOW RISK: diversified and highly liquid Balance Sheet No change in our low-risk investment policy Run-off of Unicredit bonds for a diversified and low risk investment portfolio through a blend of Government bonds, covered bonds, supranational and agencies, to which we are adding a further diversification towards investment grade non-EU govies and financial corporates senior bonds . Exposure to Italy will remain at ~5 - 5.5 bln (1)

of Unicredit bonds for a through a blend of Government bonds, covered bonds, supranational and agencies, to which we are adding a further diversification towards and . Exposure to Italy will remain at ~5 - 5.5 bln Almost 100% of our financial investments accounted in HTC : no impact in our P&L and Balance Sheet by the widening of spreads More dynamic Treasury management Yield enhancement strategies : thanks to our industrially-driven strong liquidity position (LCR >900%) (2) and quality investment portfolio , we can set up operations such as. collateral switch

or unsecured lending with primary Counterparties to extract extra-yield on our quality-paper (1) Nominal value 7 (2) Minimum requirement at 100% (EU Regulation 2015/61) Non Interest Income Fees and commissions +32% y/y thanks to the positive contribution by all business areas and Trading Income +155% y/y thanks to structurally higher Brokerage Fees and Commissions, mln Brokerage Investing Banking Other Trading Income, mln mln excluding non recurring items (2) +28.9% -0.2% 105.0 104.8 81.3 35.6 37.6 18.0 57.6 60.8 57.1 0.1 5.6 -0.28.8 -0.210.3 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 +32.2% 209.7 158.6 73.1 36.5 111.8 117.9 0.210.0-0.419.1 1H19 1H20 +155.2% +143.8% 56.5 +9.1% 26.4 30.1 57.7 17.8 8.0 27.6 22.6 12.3 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 o/w Trading Income from Brokerage +144.8% +172.4% -3.5% 49.2 25.1 24.2 9.9 18.1 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Mainly PFAs annual bonus 8 (2) Adj. Trading Income excluding non recurring items: Voluntary Scheme (1Q20: -1.2mln gross, -0.8mln net; 1Q19: -0.4mln gross, -0.3mln net; 2Q19: -4.3mln gross, -2.9mln net) Brokerage proved itself as a perfect counter-cyclical business The structure of the market is changing: increased interest in financial markets and big jump into a more digitalized society Structural growth in brokerage revenues: the floor has gone up in a clear way mln € 30 1H20 Brokerage Revenues: 25 127.9 mln, +107% y/y 20 Average 15 '14-19 10 5 0 01-14 03-14 05-14 07-14 09-14 11-14 01-15 03-15 05-15 07-15 09-15 11-15 01-16 03-16 05-16 07-16 09-16 11-16 01-17 03-17 05-17 07-17 09-17 11-17 01-18 03-18 05-1807-1809-1811-1801-1903-1905-19 07-19 09-19 11-19 01-20 03-20 05-20 Enlargement of client base and increasing market share New brokerage clients by seniority 0-2 months 3-12 months 12+ months "Active investors" starting to use brokerage platform and

"sleeping" clients back on the market

use brokerage platform "sleeping" clients >85% of new active clients investing on plain vanilla instruments (i.e. listed equity, ETFs) and not leveraged products

(i.e. listed equity, ETFs) and not leveraged products Increasing market share in Italy on equity traded volumes at 28% in June 2020 (+1.4 p.p. y/y) (Assosim) Continuous reshape of brokerage offer New options allowing to exploit volatility when it is low

allowing to exploit volatility when it is low Optimization of our systematic internalizer

Multicurrency available 24/7, further enlargement of currencies basket

of currencies basket Repricing of futures

Wider OTC product offer

Coming soon : Asian markets, CFD on cryptocurrencies, new release and re-design of active traders' platform (PowerDesk) 9 Focus on Investing 1H20 increasing y/y thanks to volume effect and strong AUM net sales, despite negative market performance registered in the first months of the year Investing Revenues, mln Upfront fees PFA incentives(1) +5.4% Management fees Other income 111.8 117.8 3.1 2.5 -1.2% -6.6% 57.6 60.9 56.9 1.7 120.8 1.3 1.4 116.8 59.7 61.9 58.9 0.0 -3.5 -2.70.1 -0.2-3.2 -7.4 -0.1 -5.9 0.0 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 10 Main highlights Increasing 1H20 investing revenues driven by higher volumes

driven by higher volumes 2Q20 Investing revenues decreased for technical reasons:

decreased for technical reasons: Lower % of equity on AUM at end of March due to negative market effect weighing on 2Q20 management fees Increased penetration of conservative products among our offer of guided products

1Q20 2Q20 ManFee Margins, bps 63 62 Average AuM, bn 39.6 38.2 (on daily basis) Going forward We expect Investing Revenues to grow again starting from the next quarter, thanks to the combination of: Strong volume effect thanks to the acceleration in AUM net sales

thanks to the acceleration in AUM net sales increased PFA productivity Costs Cost efficiency and operating leverage confirmed in our DNA Operating Costs, mln +3.7% 127.5 132.2 +5.6% -1.2% 62.3 66.5 65.7 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 11 Staff expenses and FTE, mln FTE # +10.9% +10.9% +3.7% 24.0 24.9 44.1 48.9 22.4 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 1,144 1,199 1,202 Non HR Costs(1), mln OAE Write-downs/backs & depreciation -0.1% +2.6% 83.4 83.3 -3.9% 39.8 42.5 40.8 72.9 71.1 34.4 36.5 34.6 5.4 6.1 6.2 10.5 12.3 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Focus on 2Q20 bottom line mln 140.0 -6.5 -2.7 127.1 -3.7 88.7 GOP Provisions LLP POI Profit Net 2Q20 R&C before Profit tax 2Q20 Repricing of banking services:

Recently, we received the request by the A.G.C.M (1) to delay to the end of the year the application of the repricing for 2020 to a cluster of clients acquired in the past through an online commercial initiative.

Although we are fully convinced that our decisions were correct , we maintained a prudential approach under which we do not challenge regulators.

The full effect of the repricing will be in place starting from Jan. 2021 on our whole customer base.

This led to -4mln of provisions for risk and charges in 2Q20 due to the refund of past banking fees charged from February to June 2020, and due to the delay of the application we will not charge ~5mln of fees in 2H20.

Recently, we received the request by the A.G.C.M to delay to the end of the year the application of the repricing for 2020 to a cluster of clients acquired in the past through an online commercial initiative. Although we are , we maintained a under which we do not challenge regulators. The on our whole customer base. This led to for risk and charges in 2Q20 due to the refund of past banking fees charged from February to June 2020, and due to the delay of the application we will not charge of fees in 2H20. Update of the macroeconomic scenario post- Covid19 under IFRS9 ( forward looking information ) in 2Q20:

forward looking information Loan Loss Provisions: -1.1mln, o/w -0.3mln related to commercial loans Profit on Investments: -3.6mln

Guarantor for Competition and Market Authority 12 High quality lending volume, offered exclusively to the existing base of clients, leveraging on our internal Big Data analytics Commercial Loans portfolio, eop mln Eop, mln Current accounts/Overdraft (1) Cards Personal loans Mortgages +30.4% +15.6% 3,767 3,259 2,888 1,417 1,281 1,165 442 455 463 274 356 289 1,159 1,635 979 Jun.19 Dec.19 Jun.20 Cost of Risk on commercial loans (2) 12 bps 14 bps 14 bps Dec.19 Mar.20 Jun.20 Cost of Risk well under control thanks to the constant improvement in the quality of the credit which is mainly secured and low risk

to the constant improvement in the quality of the credit which is mainly secured and low risk We confirm our strategy aims to build a safe lending portfolio , offering these products exclusively to our very well known base of clients, leveraging on a deep internal IT culture, powerful data warehouse system and Big Data analytics

, offering these products exclusively to our very well known base of clients, leveraging on a deep internal IT culture, powerful data warehouse system and Big Data analytics No change in our FY20 CoR expectations (10-15bps) thanks to the high quality of our portfolio, even in a difficult context following Covid-19 outbreak

thanks to the high quality of our portfolio, even in a difficult context following Covid-19 outbreak Only 257 mortgages moratories have been granted until now . More details on the quality of our portfolio in the following slide , with a deep dive on the main products offered Current accounts/overdraft Include Lombard loans Cost of Risk: commercial LLP of the last 12 months on average last 12 months commercial Loans 13 Lending: solid growth for all our lending products thanks to the quality of our portfolio and to our cautious approach 2020 Guidance Eop, mln +67.0% Mortgages  yearly new production:  16,697 mortgages granted since December 2016 +41.0%  Average customer rate: 155bps. 1H20 Yield(1) at 59bps ~ 600-700mln 979 1,159 1,635  Average Loan to Value 50%, average maturity 18 yrs  Expected yield:  Low expected credit loss (~19 bps). Only 4 clients ~ 55-70bps Jun.19 Dec.19 Jun.20 accounted in NPL after 42 months from the launch Personal Loans Eop, mln -3.0%-4.5% 455 463 442 Jun.19 Dec.19 Jun.20 Average ticket €9,200 and average maturity 4.6 years

1H20 Yield at 393bps

Efficient and real time process , instant approval platform for eligible clients' requests thanks to a deep knowledge of clients.

, instant approval platform for eligible clients' requests thanks to a deep knowledge of clients. Low expected credit loss (~50 bps) yearly new production:

150-200mln

(-20/-60mln net)

net) Expected yield:

~ 380-410bps Lombard Loans Other lombard Credit lombard Eop, bn +22.9% +10.5% 1.1 1.3 1.4 1.0 0.2 1.1 0.2 1.3 0.1 Jun.19 Dec.19 Jun.20 o/w Credit Lombard(2): Attractive pricing: retail clients 100bps and private clients 75bps (on 3M Eur (3) )

retail clients 100bps and private clients 75bps (on 3M Eur ) Differentiated margins according to the riskiness of the pledged assets

according to the riskiness of the pledged assets Very low expected loss (~10 bps) o/w Credit Lombard(2): Expected growth:

300-350mln per year

Expected yield:

75-85bps

Yield on mortgages net of amortized and hedging costs Credit Lombard allows to change pledged assets without closing and re-opening the credit line, allowing more flexibility and efficiency 14 with floor at zero Capital Ratios: Best in class capital position and low risk balance sheet (1) RWA, mln Credit Market Operational +9.8% +5.3% 3,084 3,217 3,387 1,898 2,074 2,257 1,161 25 1,103 40 1,103 27 Jun.19 Dec.19 Jun.20 CET1 Ratio, % CET1 capital, mln w/o 2019 dividend +52bps payment +24bps -7bps 17.84 18.12 18.36 24.19 24.12 Jun.19 Dec.19 Jun.20 Dec.19 Jun.20 pro-forma pro-forma 550 583 622 778 817 Leverage Ratio, % Total Capital Ratio, % w/o 2019 dividend payment 3.85 3.76 4.54 4.41 2.89 Jun.19 Dec.19 Jun.20 Dec.19 Jun.20 pro-formapro-forma +880bps w/o 2019 dividend payment -55bps -85bps 24.32 33.67 33.12 39.73 38.88 Jun.19 Dec.19 Jun.20 Dec.19 Jun.20 pro-formapro-forma (1) "Starting from 31 December 2019, FinecoBank applied the Standardised Method for determining the regulatory requirement related to operational risk, replacing the Advanced Measurement Method ("AMA") adopted previously." 15 Dec.19 includes 2019 dividend payment of 32.0 €/cents. Jun.20 pro-forma includes 2019 dividend payment of 32.0 €/cents. TFA Relentless TFA growth thanks to a healthy expansion in net sales. Guided products & Services increased at 72% of total AuM TFA evolution (Dec.14 - Jun. 20), bn 81.4 4.7 -3.5 82.6 6.2 (2) 67.2 6.2 -4.1 69.3 5.8 1.0 -0.2 60.2 6.0 55.3 5.0 0.5 49.3 5.5 TFA Net Market TFA Net Market TFA Net Market TFA Net Market TFA Net Market TFA Net Market TFA 2014 sales effect 2015 sales effect 2016 sales effect 2017 sales effect 2018 sales effect 2019 sales effect 1H20 36% 44% 56% 63% 67% 71%72% Guided products as % of total AuM (1) 16 (1) Calculated as Guided Products end of period divided by Asset under Management end of period 1H20 market effect: -2.0bn AUM and -1.4bn AUC TFA breakdown Successful shift towards high added value products thanks to strong productivity of the network. 1H20 affected by negative market effect in the first months of the year Breakdown of total TFA, bn Focus on AUM, bn Guided products as % of AuM +16.2 bn AUM since the end of 2014, o/w: Guided Products & Services +20.5bn 81.4 82.6 AuM à la carte -4.3bn 55.3 49.3 67.2 69.3 60.2 50% 48% 50% 48% 71% 72% 23.9 26.6 29.0 8.5 11.8 16.1 15.4 14.8 12.9 33.6 33.5 21.2 22.4 12.3 11.1 -1.0% 40.5 40.1 28.8 29.0 11.7 11.1 48% 48% 44% 36% 24% 24% 28% 28% 48% 63% 67% 56% 20% 20% 21% 31% 30% 32% 19% 20% 31% 32% Dec.14 Dec.15 Dec.16 Dec.17 Dec.18 Dic.19 Jun.20 Guided Products AuM à la carte Guided Products breakdown, bn Total: 29.0 5.0 5.2 Core Series Plus 1.3 1.0 1.0 Insurance Best in Class(1) Stars FAM Target Dec.14 Dec.15 Dec.16 Dec.17 Dec.18 Dic.19 Jun.20 AuM AuC Deposits 1.5 7.6 Other (2) 6.2 Advice AuC and Deposits under advisory have been reclassified within AuM in order to have a better representation of the advisory nature of Advice and Plus services 17 (1) "Best in class" are a selection of advisory products and services based on: cost optimization, quality, sustainability and risk (2) Other includes: Core Funds, PIR and Core Pension, GP Private, FAM Evolution stand-alone, FAM Global Defence stand alone Net sales breakdown Solid high quality net sales growth on the wave of structural trends thanks to our diversified business model and with an improving mix. AUM revamped in 2Q20 Breakdown of total Net Sales, bn PFA Network - total Net Sales, bn 5.8 6.0 6.2 +42.4% 5.5 5.0 2.3 3.3 4.7 4.0 +24.6% 2.7 1.9 4.0 1.6 2.6 3.3 3.1 0.3 1.8 1.4 2.1 1.8 0.9 0.5 3.5 0.1 2.6 1.0 2.9 1.9 1.5 2.1 1.8 1.6 1.3 1.2 0.6 -0.2 -1.0 -0.2 -0.8 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 1Q20 2Q20 5.1 5.4 5.5 4.9 +41.0% 4.3 2.3 3.3 4.1 3.6 +13.8% 2.6 1.9 4.0 1.6 2.9 2.2 3.0 0.2 1.3 1.9 1.4 0.7 1.8 0.8 0.1 1.9 0.3 2.6 2.2 1.9 1.6 1.4 1.3 1.1 1.1 0.9 0.6 -0.3 -0.8 -0.2 -0.7 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 1Q20 2Q20 2,533 2,622 2,628 2,607 2,578 2,541 2,569 AuM AuC Deposits PFA Network - headcount 18 AuC and Deposits under advisory have been reclassified within AuM in order to have a better representation of the advisory nature of Advice and Plus services Organic growth Net sales organically generated confirmed as key in our strategy of growth Net Sales, bn - Organic / Recruit, % Total recruits Organic Total recruits(1) Organic 4.0 5.5 5.0 6.0 6.2 5.8 4.7 4.0 5.5 5.0 6.0 6.2 5.8 4.7 Recruitment costs 2% 18% 11% 11% 10% 7% 5% 26% 19% 19% 14% 15% 9% 7% (to be amortized) stock 25.6mln as of June '20 82% 89% 89% 90% 93% 95% 98% 81% 81% 86% 85% 91% 93% 74% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 125 118 85 98 70 58 30 # of PFAs recruited in the period 19 (1) Total recruits include net inflows related to PFAs recruited over the last 24 months (avg) Continuously increase of quality and productivity of the network, despite negative market effect in the first quarter of the year Total Assets per PFA TFA concentration per PFA Eop, mln +8.9% +8.4% 27.9 25.6 25.7 15.4 +8.9% 14.2 13.7 y/y 4.5 4.0 4.8 7.0 8.0 7.7 Jun.19 Mar.20 Jun.20 9.9 10.0 11.3 +14.2% y/y AUM Deposits AUC Guided Products > €35mln €25-35mln €20-25mln €10-20mln < €10mln PFAs with TFA >20mln are 54% (+10% y/y) and hold 81% of TFA (+5% y/y) +3 +9.0% 2,56672 2,569, 65.8bn 71.7bn 100 00 21% 24% 15% 54% 47% 51% 17% 81% 13% 12% 30% 18% 19% 28% 12% 11% 18% 21% 19% 16% 5% 4% Jun.19 Jun.20 Jun.19 Jun.20 PFAs TFA 20 Clients' profile and focus on Private Banking Total Financial Assets per client >500k 100-500k 50-100k <50k Total TFA: 82.6bn o/w Private Banking(1): 33.0bn 11.4% Average age: 7.6% 0.5-1mln 11.0% 40.0% 8.3% Total clients: 49 37.6% 1-5mln Private clients: 62 46.5% 5-10mln 37.6% >10mln TFA Private Banking, eop bn Avg TFA per Private client +10.2% AuM AuC Deposits +14.5% 0.9mln 30.0 28.8 33.0 17% 27% 55% Jun.19 Mar.20 Jun.20 Private Banking clients are clients with more than € 0.5mln TFA with the Bank 21 Agenda Fineco Results Next steps Key messages Focus on product areas 22 2020 Guidance Given current outlook(1), our assumptions for 2020, excluding revenues and costs related to UK business development, are: Net interest income: confirmed resilient and low risk thanks to the smooth run-off of our bond portfolio, positive effect from volumes (~2.0-2.5bn expected growth of deposits per year) and lending book (~1.0-1.2bn new production per year), benefit from ECB's tiering, no change in our investment policy with no increase in Fineco risk profile and benefit of yield enhancement strategies from a more dynamic management of our Treasury

confirmed resilient and low risk thanks to the smooth run-off of our bond portfolio, positive effect from volumes (~2.0-2.5bn expected growth of deposits per year) and lending book (~1.0-1.2bn new production per year), benefit from ECB's tiering, no change in our investment policy with no increase in Fineco risk profile and benefit of yield enhancement strategies from a more dynamic management of our Treasury Investing: every 1bln change of AuM on 1st July generates ~2.5mln revenues starting from 1st July until year-end

every 1bln change of AuM on 1st July generates ~2.5mln revenues starting from 1st July until year-end Brokerage : acting as countercyclical business. It is expected to remain strong thanks to: 1) the deep reshape of the product offer, 2) the enlargement of the market (more Italians are interested in financial markets and 3) the levels of volatility which we expect to be higher than the extremely low levels registered in the past years

: acting as countercyclical business. It is expected to remain strong thanks to: 1) the deep reshape of the product offer, 2) the enlargement of the market (more Italians are interested in financial markets and 3) the levels of volatility which we expect to be higher than the extremely low levels registered in the past years Banking: banking fees from smart repricing expected to be ~11mln for 2020 and ~20-22mln starting from 2021

banking fees from smart repricing expected to be ~11mln for 2020 and ~20-22mln starting from 2021 Costs: we confirm our guidance (2) to around 4% yearly growth thanks to our strong operating gearing. This guidance doesn't include up to ~6.5mln of marketing costs in UK. Cost/Income continuously declining in the long run

we confirm our guidance to around 4% yearly growth thanks to our strong operating gearing. This guidance doesn't include up to ~6.5mln of marketing costs in UK. Cost/Income continuously declining in the long run CET1: floor 17 %, but we expect to stay at ~18% in 2020

%, but we expect to stay at ~18% in 2020 Leverage Ratio: very well under control and above 3.5% (for details, see slide 52 in Annex)

very well under control and above 3.5% (for details, see slide 52 in Annex) Cost of Risk : confirmed in the range between 10 and 15 basis points thanks to the quality of our portfolio

: confirmed in the range between 10 and 15 basis points thanks to the quality of our portfolio Net sales: robust, high quality net sales 23 (1) Forward rate curve as of July 20th, 2020 (2) Costs guidance includes 1.5mln of UK operative costs Current environment is creating the conditions to further enlarge our growth opportunities Current situation is accelerating the structural trends reshaping our society… DEMAND FOR ADVICE Increasing participation in financial markets by Italians is building up a bridge among investing and brokerage DIGITALIZATION Society structurally moving towards a more digitalized world: a way of non-return DISRUPTION IN TRADITIONAL BANKS Traditional banks not ready for the new paradigma: flight-to-qualityis gaining momentum …and strengthening our long term growth opportunities Strengths of our business model: Fintech DNA: quality, efficiency, innovation we were born already digital Cyborg advisory: our PFAs already used to assist clients in a digital world Robust Net sales with good asset mix

good asset mix Structurally higher Brokerage

Acceleration in high-end clients' acquisition

Decreasing Cost/Income 24 Accelerating net sales dynamics in 1H20: robust AUM flows and increased productivity Focus on improving revenues mix and slowing down Balance Sheet growth for a better quality business going forward Total net sales, quarterly pace Total net sales, monthly pace €, bn AUM / Net sales €, bn AUM / Net sales 2.1 2.6 1.7 1.6 1.5 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.9 0.8 1.0 0.3 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Jan.20 Feb.20 Mar.20 Apr.20 May 20 Jun.20 40% 45% 49% 91% -11% 70% 67% 44% -77% 69% 66% 75% Increasing Network productivity: net sales per PFA €, th 595 753 852 536 358 507 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H20 net sales per PFA up >40% y/y Industrial measures driving the acceleration of net sales and asset mix New generation of products: FAM contributing in terms of product innovation, operating efficiency and time-to-market

product innovation, operating efficiency and time-to-market New software developments: to improve PFAs productivity also leveraging on Big Data Analytics capabilities (X-Net,Co-Working platform) 25 Fineco Asset Management Strong commercial momentum with a sustainable approach Strong contribution to Fineco's AuM net sales bn FAM retail class net sales FAM Growth potential bn FAM retail class penetration on: Fineco's AUM Fineco's AUM 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.3 1.8 1.4 0.5 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.7 (excluding insurance) (total) 35.5 40.1 26.4 24.1 27.7 26% 32% 32% 21% 22% -0.2 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Increasing penetration in Fineco's AuM net sales thanks to FAM ability to create modern and innovative multimanager solutions Jun.19 Mar.20 Jun.20 Mar.20 Jun.20 Further room to increase FAM's penetration on Fineco's funds stock enhancing the Bank's open architecture platform Efficiency and time-to-market to deliver quality products in line with customers needs: (launched in March 2020): capital preservation solution for more conservative customers' who want to protect their capital (launched in April 2020): an evolution of the decumulation products for customers who want to take advantage of bear market phases 26 Fineco UK: our quality one-stop-solution proves to work Strong cross-selling thanks to our quality one-stop-solution New active current o/w 83% of new active clients came from cross-sellingfrom listed accounts OTC Small target market (143k traders)(1) but with very profitable ARPU 7% 8% We are focusing on with a disruptive offer on equity CFDs 41% o/w 53% of new active clients came from cross-sellingfrom multicurrency 68% Listed Interesting ARPU in line with the industry for a wide target market (960k investors)(1) Best-in-classoffer in terms of pricing and products 53% Our powerful entry gate and engine for cross-selling 24% Multicurrency Lower ARPU but bigger target market (4.2mln of UK freq. Travelers(2) 1Q20 2Q20 attracted by best rate and easy international payments services) Most competitive offer with 20+ currencies. Already live with new repricing for OTC Listed Multicurrency higher tickets Improving revenues thanks to cross-selling 43% 28% 27% 36% 45% 21% 1Q20 2Q20 OTC Listed Multicurrency We are profitable on all the segments thanks to our huge operating leverage

profitable on all the segments thanks to our huge operating leverage OTC and Listed products taking the lion share of revenues in 2Q20

lion share of revenues Working on to further improve the cross-selling from listed to OTC in order to increase the actual ARPU of active current accounts (~€740) (3)

cross-selling ARPU of active current accounts (~€740) Still missing one important piece : coming soon the full range of investing offer with ISAs and SIPPs (see slide 29) (1) Source: Investment Trends 2020 (2) Source: Internal research 27 (3) ARPU calculated as annualized revenues produced by active current accounts in the period March/June 2020. Active current accounts have done at least one operation among Listed, OTC or multicurrency services Fineco UK: boost in clients' acquisition with limited marketing expenses Promising feedback from our very first marketing campaign Boost in clients' acquisition (3x new current accounts q/q) New current accounts +1.7k Pure adv marketing costs(1) € 1.4 mln Nov.19 Dec.19 Jan.20 Feb.20 Mar.20 Apr.20 May.20 Jun.20 CPA adv marketing(2) ~€ 825 Increasing active current accounts(3) +55.9% Mar/Jun19 Mar/Jun20 Active current accounts on trading increasing >3x y/y Total current accounts 7.6k 6.3k Mar.20 Jun.20 First target: 30-35k good clients in 2/3 years horizon critical number for a "word of mouth strategy" Gaining market share from traditional banks YTD inflows 29% 17% 18% 10% 9% 8% 6% 3% HSBC Barclays Nat West Santander Lloyds Bank Halifax Nationwide Other Total marketing expenses in the quarter equal to €2.8 mln CPA adv marketing calculated dividing pure adv marketing costs on new current accounts Active current accounts have done at least one operation among Listed, OTC or multicurrency services 28 Source: internal elaboration GB Department Fineco UK: next steps 3Q20 4Q20 1H21 +15/20 more to reach ~80% of ISA Account D2C funds coverage Branch, SIPP Account Target Market Funds self-investors    1 trillion addressable wealth in UK (1) New inflows in D2C market: +23bln (+11% y/y) (1) New clients coming from traditional banks, stockbroking, D2C platform 29 (1) Source: Internal Research Agenda Fineco Results Next steps Key messages Focus on product areas 30 Sustainability at the heart of Fineco's business model (1/2) We are a looking-forward organization playing in the long-run and able to generate a positive impact for all our stakeholders and the overall society Our sustainable strategy lays on 2 different levels: a macro level and a micro level 1 MACRO level: related to our business model, from the beginning based on sustainability long-term view TRANSPARENCY  FAM as a champion of ESG: PERFORMANCE FEES FREE trademark Fairness and respect  FAIR PRICING for all our stakeholders  LOW UPFRONT FEES (only 3% of Investing fees) EFFICIENCY  Delivering BEST-IN-CLASS CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE Fintech DNA: strong focus on IT & Operations, more  SHARING FAM BENEFITS WITH CLIENTS: flexibility, less costs better quality and timely products with lower TER INNOVATION  NO short-term AGGRESSIVE COMMERCIAL OFFERS and Quality offer for highly ZERO REMUNERATION on current accounts SATISFIED CLIENTS  Focus on ORGANIG GROWTH 31 Sustainability at the heart of Fineco's business model (2/2) We are a looking-forward organization playing in the long-run and able to generate a positive impact for all our stakeholders and the overall society 2 Our sustainable strategy lays on 2 different levels: a macro level and a micro level MICRO level: related to the single details contributing to the ESG world  MARKET FRIENDLY CORPORATE GOVERANCE: 2020 AGM, % of represented shares voting in favour:  Up to 3 lists for Board renewal  86.2% for outgoing Board list proposal  10 independent Board members out of 11  97.5% for 2020 remuneration policy Ramping up the GOVERNANCE OF SUSTAINABILITY:

Sustainability Committee at Board and Managerial level Sustainability Team within CFO Department

FOCUS on Cyber-Security and ESG risks leveraging on FINTECH DNA Our ESG RATINGS recently UPGRADED "EE+" "A" (very strong) Broad ESG product offer, both on Investing (i.e. ~40% of funds have ESG rating Morningstar above

"Average") and Lending ("Green mortgages")

(i.e. ~40% of funds have ESG rating Morningstar above "Average") ("Green mortgages") First Non-Financial Statement published on our website 32 Healthy and sustainable growth with a long term horizon Highly scalable operating platform… 2014 2015 2016 2017 60 67 55 1,200 2018 69 1,278 2019 81 1,358 CAGR (2014-2019) 11%

7% TFA (bn) 49 1,118 1,048 226 254 281 + 13% Clients (thd, #) Net profit (1) (mln) Revenues (1) (mln) Costs (1) (mln) Cost/ Income (1) (%) 964 155 451 212 47 197 208 587 544 544 233 226 233 43 42 40 628 244 39 658 250 38 + 8% + 3% -9 p.p. …with a diversified revenues mix leading consistent results in every market conditions Net Profit adjusted (net of DGS and SRF) (1), mln CAGR +15.0% 37.3 40.1 36.4 40.8 47.8 45.9 55.1 47.7 51.2 49.8 52.0 54.8 51.7 52.6 61.0 60.4 59.0 66.2 63.2 65.6 63.5 75.6 73.4 72.0 92.4 89.2 1Q14 2Q14 3Q14 4Q14 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Figures adjusted by non recurring items and Net Profit adjusted net of Deposit Guarantee Scheme and Single Resolution Fund (FY15: -3.1mln net, FY16: -7.1mln net, FY17: -7.1mln net, FY18: -9.6mln net, FY19: -12.1 mln net, 1Q20: -0.3mln gross, -0.2mln net) 33 Safe Balance Sheet: simple, highly liquid and low risk asset side, valuable and sticky deposits Diversified investment portfolio Investment strategy announced during FY17 results unchanged: UC bonds run- offs, blend of European government bonds diversified across countries, covered bonds, supranational and agencies

UC bonds run- offs, blend of European government bonds diversified across countries, covered bonds, supranational and agencies 99% not exposed to volatility: HTC classification since November 2016 High-quality lending growth  Lending offered exclusively to our well-knownbase of clients Low-risk: CoR at 14bps, cautious approach on mortgages (LTV 50%, avg maturity 18 yrs)

CoR at 14bps, cautious approach on mortgages (LTV 50%, avg maturity 18 yrs) Strong competitive advantage leveraging on Big Data Analytics and continuous innovation (i.e. look-through implementation with significant benefits on CET1 ratio) 29.4 bn 23.0 27.0 4.2 1.6 0.8 1.6 0.6 Assets Liabilities High-value deposit base Sticky deposits: mostly 'transactional liquidity' gathered without aggressive commercial offers

mostly 'transactional liquidity' gathered without aggressive commercial offers Growth based on quality of services. Cost of funding close to zero

Cost of funding close to zero +10.5% CAGR sight deposits growth in the last 10 years, strong resilience during periods of stress/crisis Rock - solid capital position pro-forma CET1 18.4% LCR >900% pro-forma TCR 33.1% NSFR(2) 277% pro-forma LEVERAGE RATIO 3.76% Financial Assets Customer loans (1) Other Due from Banks Customer deposits Other liabilities Equity Due from banks includes 0.9bn cash deposited at Bank of Italy as of June 2020 34 (2) NSFR as of Mar.20 Total assets: 99.5% not exposed to volatility Out of 29.4bn, only 0.15bn of Assets valuated at fair value with very limited impacts on Equity reserve Total Assets, eop bn Gov. Bonds at fair value UC Bonds Other (2) Other Bonds at amortized costs Due from banks(1) Covered bonds and financial corporate Customers loans 29.4 o/w Total non UCG Bonds: 0.1 16.2 bn (3) SSA Spain 2.0 15.2 3.9 Ireland 0.9 Financial investments 1.0 France at amortized costs (HTC) 0.9 Covered & Financial 0.9 6.5 5.4 2.2 Other(4) Italy 1.6 4.2 Massive de-risking of the Balance Sheet 0.9 thanks to the full collateralization of UC bonds (May 10th, 2019) Jun.20 Due from banks includes 0.9bn cash deposited at Bank of Italy as of Jun.20 Other refers to tangible and intangible assets, derivatives and other assets 16.2bn equal to 15.3bn nominal value, o/w Italy 5.0bn nominal value Other : US, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Switzerland 35 Agenda Fineco Results Next steps Key messages Focus on product areas 36 Revenues by Product Area Well diversified stream of revenues allow the bank to successfully face any market environment Banking, mln 38% +5.3% +4.4% +4.9% 146.5 153.0 74.3 74.6 78.3 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Brokerage, mln 32% Investing, mln 29% 1H20 +103.4% +107.0% Management fees +5.4% +0.9% -1.2% +3.4% y/y 127.9 -6.6% 63.6 64.2 61.8 111.8 117.8 57.6 60.9 56.9 31.6 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 1H20 weight on total revenues for each product area Managerial Data. Revenues attributable to single each product area, generated by products / services offered to customers according to 37 the link between products and product area. Banking includes revenues generated by direct deposits and credit products. Investing includes revenues generated by asset under management products; Brokerage includes revenues from trading activity. Banking Sound performance driven by strong volume growth and relentless clients' acquisition, thanks to high quality services and best-in-class customer satisfaction Revenues mln Net Interest Trading income Fees and commissions Other +4.4% Sight deposits Eop, bn +9.4% -3.1% +5.3% 153.0 23.8 26.9 26.1 +4.9% 146.5 78.3 74.3 74.6 133.5 65.8 67.7 136.4 68.8 19.1 5.6 8.8 10.3 10.0 -0.20.2-0.20.5 -0.10.1-0.10.2-0.10.3 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Jun.19 Mar.20 Jun.20 Clients and new clients thd, # # of new clients +3.1% -0.3% 1,318 1,364 1,359 Jun.19 Mar.20 Jun.20 59 22 46 Managerial Data 38 Brokerage Revamped Brokerage thanks to skyrocketing volatility combined with the review of the offer. Growing market share in Italy and continuous enlargement of product offer Revenues Well-diversified brokerage offer mln Net Interest Trading profit among products… …and geographies Fees and commissions Other +107.0% +103.4% 127.9 Funds Other markets 5.5 Forex / CFD Italy +0.9% 8% 7% 73.1 39% 63.6 64.2 61.8 Derivatives 21% 43% 3.0 2.5 7.2 63% 31.6 35.6 37.6 36.5 2% 18% 3.7 49.2 Bonds 18.0 25.1 24.2 Equity US 0.018.1 0.0 9.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Executed orders Volatility (1) mln +124.5% +8.5% +111.9% 12.1 13.2 11.9 25.3 5.9 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Managerial Data 39 (1) Volatility calculated as avg weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW weighted on volumes related to futures traded by our clients Investing Increasing revenues y/y thanks to a successful strategy based on our cyborg advisory approach. Very limited upfront fees, representing only 3% of investing fees Revenues (Net fees) mln PFA incentives(1) Upfront fees Management fees Other income +5.4% 1H20 111.8 117.8 Management 3.1 fees 2.5 +3.4 y/y -1.2% -6.6% 57.6 60.9 56.9 1.7 120.8 1.3 1.4 116.8 59.7 61.9 58.9 0.0-3.5 -2.70.1 -0.23.2 -7.4 -5.9 0.0 -0.1 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Assets under Management eop, bn Guided Products / AUM +8.9% +12.9% 36.8 35.5 40.1 69% 72% 72% Jun.19 Mar.20 Jun.20 Average Asset under Management daily avg, bn +4.3% -3.5% 36.6 39.6 38.2 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Managerial Data 40 Annex 41 P&L mln 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 FY19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Net interest income 70.4 71.4 69.8 69.7 281.3 68.2 70.1 141.8 138.2 Net commissions 77.4 81.3 84.3 82.3 325.2 105.0 104.8 158.6 209.7 Trading profit 9.8 8.0 11.6 15.3 44.8 26.4 30.1 17.8 56.5 Other expenses/income 0.2 0.3 0.1 2.9 3.6 0.6 0.8 0.5 1.4 Total revenues 157.7 161.1 165.8 170.2 654.8 200.1 205.8 318.8 405.8 Staff expenses -21.7 -22.4 -22.5 -23.6 -90.2 -24.0 -24.9 -44.1 -48.9 Other admin.exp. net of recoveries -38.5 -34.4 -29.4 -34.3 -136.6 -36.5 -34.6 -72.9 -71.1 D&A -5.1 -5.4 -5.8 -6.6 -22.9 -6.1 -6.2 -10.5 -12.3 Operating expenses -65.3 -62.3 -57.6 -64.4 -249.6 -66.5 -65.7 -127.5 -132.2 Gross operating profit 92.5 98.8 108.2 105.8 405.2 133.6 140.0 191.3 273.6 Provisions -1.0 -2.9 -19.8 -3.5 -27.2 -1.1 -6.5 -3.8 -7.6 LLP -1.3 1.1 -1.2 -0.6 -2.0 -1.0 -2.7 -0.1 -3.7 Profit from investments -0.7 6.5 0.4 1.1 7.4 -0.1 -3.7 5.8 -3.8 Profit before taxes 89.5 103.5 87.6 102.8 383.5 131.4 127.1 193.1 258.5 Income taxes -27.3 -31.7 -26.6 -9.6 -95.1 -40.0 -38.3 -59.0 -78.3 Net profit for the period 62.3 71.8 61.0 93.2 288.4 91.4 88.7 134.1 180.2 Net profit adjusted (1) 63.5 75.6 61.7 71.6 272.3 92.2 88.7 139.1 181.0 Non recurring items (mln, gross) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 FY19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Extraord systemic charges (Trading Profit) (2) -0.4 -4.3 0.4 1.4 -3.0 -1.2 0.0 -4.8 -1.2 Patent Box -0.9 -0.9 -0.9 20.7 18.1 0.0 0.0 -1.8 0.0 Total -1.3 -5.2 -0.5 22.1 15.1 -1.2 0.0 -6.5 -1.2 (1) Net of non recurring items 42 (2) Voluntary Scheme valuation P&L net of non recurring items mln 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 FY19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Net interest income 70.4 71.4 69.8 69.7 281.3 68.2 70.1 141.8 138.2 Net commissions 77.4 81.3 84.3 82.3 325.2 105.0 104.8 158.6 209.7 Trading profit 10.3 12.3 11.2 13.9 47.7 27.6 30.1 22.6 57.7 Other expenses/income 0.2 0.3 0.1 2.9 3.6 0.6 0.8 0.5 1.4 Total revenues 158.2 165.4 165.4 168.8 657.8 201.3 205.8 323.5 407.0 Staff expenses -21.7 -22.4 -22.5 -23.6 -90.2 -24.0 -24.9 -44.1 -48.9 Other admin.expenses -38.5 -34.4 -29.4 -34.3 -136.6 -36.5 -34.6 -72.9 -71.1 D&A -5.1 -5.4 -5.8 -6.6 -22.9 -6.1 -6.2 -10.5 -12.3 Operating expenses -65.3 -62.3 -57.6 -64.4 -249.6 -66.5 -65.7 -127.5 -132.2 Gross operating profit 92.9 103.1 107.8 104.4 408.2 134.8 140.0 196.0 274.8 Provisions -1.0 -2.9 -19.8 -3.5 -27.2 -1.1 -6.5 -3.8 -7.6 LLP -1.3 1.1 -1.2 -0.6 -2.0 -1.0 -2.7 -0.1 -3.7 Profit from investments -0.7 6.5 0.4 1.1 7.4 -0.1 -3.7 5.8 -3.8 Profit before taxes 90.0 107.8 87.2 101.4 386.4 132.6 127.1 197.8 259.7 Income taxes -26.5 -32.2 -25.6 -29.8 -114.2 -40.4 -38.3 -58.8 -78.7 Net profit adjusted (1) 63.5 75.6 61.7 71.6 272.3 92.2 88.7 139.1 181.0 Net of non recurring items (see page 42 for details) 43 1H20 P&L FinecoBank and Fineco Asset Management mln Net interest income Dividends Net commissions Trading profit Other expenses/income Total revenues Staff expenses Other admin.exp. net of recoveries D&A Operating expenses Gross operating profit Provisions LLP Profit on Investments Profit before taxes Income taxes Net profit for the period Fineco Asset FinecoBank FinecoBank Management Individual Consolidated -0.1 138.3 138.2 0.0 14.2 0.0 32.4 177.4 209.7 0.1 56.4 56.5 -0.1 1.5 1.4 32.3 387.8 405.8 -2.0 -46.9 -48.9 -2.0 -69.1 -71.1 -0.1 -12.1 -12.3 -4.2 -128.1 -132.2 28.1 259.7 273.6 0.0 -7.6 -7.6 0.0 -3.7 -3.7 0.0 -3.8 -3.8 28.1 244.6 258.5 -3.6 -74.8 -78.3 24.6 169.8 180.2 44 Details on Net Interest Income mln Financial Investments Net Margin Gross margin Security Lending Net Margin Leverage - Long Net Margin Other Treasury activities Net Margin Lending Net Margin o/w Current accounts Net Margin (1) o/w Cards Net Margin o/w Personal loans Net Margin o/w Mortgages (1) Net Margin Other (2) Total Gross Margin Cost of Deposits 1Q19 Volumes & 2Q19 Volumes & 3Q19 Volumes & 4Q19 Volumes & FY19 Volumes & 1Q20 Volumes & 2Q20 Volumes & 1H19 Volumes 1H20 Volumes Margins Margins Margins Margins Margins Margins Margins & Margins & Margins 57.1 19,748 58.0 20,582 55.9 21,714 56.0 22,114 227.0 21,040 54.8 22,543 56.3 22,676 115.1 20,165 111.1 22,609 1.17% 1.13% 1.02% 1.01% 1.08% 0.98% 1.00% 1.15% 0.99% 59.7 1.23% 60.4 1.18% 58.5 1.07% 57.7 1.04% 236.3 1.12% 56.8 1.01% 57.1 1.01% 120.0 1.20% 113.9 1.01% 0.6 836 0.4 386 0.0 0 0.3 307 1.4 382 0.7 634 1.3 1,132 1.1 611 2.0 883 0.32% 0.44% 0.00% 0.44% 0.37% 0.44% 0.46% 0.36% 0.46% 2.7 129 3.2 153 3.3 157 3.3 154 12.4 148 2.9 137 2.4 117 5.9 141 5.2 127 8.45% 8.35% 8.38% 8.38% 8.39% 8.42% 8.13% 8.40% 8.29% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 0.1 69 0.8 784 n.a. n.a. 0.8 427 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 0.44% 0.39% n.a. 0.39% 10.5 2,611 10.8 2,754 11.1 2,912 10.9 3,050 43.3 2,832 11.0 3,293 11.4 3,537 21.3 2,683 22.3 3,415 1.62% 1.58% 1.51% 1.42% 1.53% 1.34% 1.29% 1.60% 1.32% 2.9 1,040 3.2 1,112 3.2 1,169 3.4 1,241 12.7 1,141 3.4 1,316 3.6 1,375 6.1 1,076 7.0 1,345 1.14% 1.14% 1.10% 1.07% 1.11% 1.05% 1.04% 1.14% 1.04% 1.2 245 1.2 252 1.2 282 1.2 265 4.9 261 1.2 242 1.1 184 2.4 248 2.3 213 2.00% 1.92% 1.74% 1.87% 1.88% 2.02% 2.46% 1.96% 2.21% 4.6 441 4.6 448 4.6 457 4.5 459 18.3 451 4.5 462 4.4 448 9.1 444 8.9 455 4.20% 4.09% 3.98% 3.92% 4.05% 3.93% 3.93% 4.15% 3.93% 1.8 886 1.9 942 2.0 1,005 1.8 1,084 7.4 979 1.8 1,273 2.3 1,530 3.7 914 4.1 1,402 0.80% 0.82% 0.79% 0.64% 0.76% 0.57% 0.61% 0.81% 0.59% -0.5 -1.0 -0.4 -0.8 -2.8 -1.3 -2.1 -1.6 -3.3 70.4 71.4 69.8 69.7 281.3 68.2 70.1 141.8 138.2 1.26% 1.25% 1.17% 1.11% 1.20% 1.08% 1.04% 1.26% 1.06% -0.05% -0.04% -0.04% -0.03% -0.04% -0.03% -0.01% -0.04% -0.02% Volumes and margins: average of the period Net margin calculated on real interest income and expenses 2019 quarterly figures have been reclassified due to a managerial recast 45 (1) Calculated on total cards, both spending and revolving (2) Other includes mainly marketing costs UniCredit bonds underwritten ISIN Currency Amount (€ m) Maturity Indexation Spread 1 IT0005010308 Euro 382.5 9-Jul-20 Euribor 1m 2.49% 2 IT0005010381 Euro 382.5 7-Oct-20 Euribor 1m 2.52% 3 IT0005010332 Euro 382.5 6-Jan-21 Euribor 1m 2.54% 4 IT0005010316 Euro 382.5 6-Apr-21 Euribor 1m 2.56% 5 IT0005010340 Euro 382.5 5-Jul-21 Euribor 1m 2.58% 6 IT0005010225 Euro 382.5 18-Oct-21 Euribor 1m 2.60% 7 IT0005040099 Euro 100.0 24-Jan-22 Euribor 1m 1.46% 8 IT0005057994 Euro 200.0 11-Apr-22 Euribor 1m 1.43% 9 IT0005083743 Euro 300.0 28-Jan-22 Euribor 1m 1.25% 10 IT0005114688 Euro 180.0 19-May-22 Euribor 1m 1.19% 11 IT0005120347 Euro 700.0 27-Jun-22 Euribor 1m 1.58% 12 IT0005144065 Euro 450.0 14-Nov-22 Euribor 3m 1.40% 13 IT0005144073 Euro 350.0 15-Nov-21 Euribor 3m 1.29% 14 IT0005158412 Euro 250.0 23-Dec-22 Euribor 3m 1.47% 15 IT0005163180 Euro 600.0 11-Feb-23 Euribor 3m 1.97% 16 IT0005175135 Euro 100.0 24-Mar-23 Euribor 3m 1.58% 17 IT0005217606 Euro 350.0 11-Oct-23 Euribor 3m 1.65% 18 IT0005241317 Euro 622.5 2-Feb-24 Euribor 3m 1.52% Total Euro 6,497.5 Euribor 1m 1.92% In order to calculate an average spread on Eur1m, an average basis swap of 0.06% is considered 46 Financial Investments Further improvements for a diversified asset side. Bond Portfolio, avg bn UC bonds and Govies run-offs,eop bn UC bonds Spain SSA (1) Italy Other Govies(2) Covered & Corporate +20.3% +3.8% +20.9% 22.2 23.1 22.7 19.2 7.2 6.6 18.7 6.9 8.3 5.4 5.6 8.5 5.5 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.3 3.5 4.1 3.3 3.8 2.4 1.1 0.7 1.5 0.9 2.0 2.0 0.9 0.8 1.8 0.2 0.1 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Avg Bond portfolio 1H20 (excl. UC Bonds): 15.8bn, +55% y/y 64% (3) at fixed rate, avg yield: 72bps UC Bonds Govies & SSA Covered & Corporate 3.1 2.7 2.6 2.0 2.2 2.2 2.2 1.9 1.5 1.6 1.3 1.4 2.3 0.6 2.1 2.1 1.1 1.8 0.8 0.8 1.3 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2044 251 234 145 189 159 UC Bonds avg spread vs Eur1M, bps Residual maturity total portfolio: 5.0 yrs o/w UC Bonds: 1.8 yrs o/w bonds (excl. UC bonds): 6.4 yrs (1) Sovereign Supranational and Agencies (2) Avg 2Q20 "Other" includes: 1.0bn France, 0.9bn Ireland, 0.5bn USA, 0.5bn Belgium, 0.5bn Austria, 0.4bn Portugal, 0.1bn Germany, 0.1 UK, 47 0.1 Poland and Switzerland (3) Calculated on nominal value as of June 30th 2020 Details on Net Commissions mln 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 FY19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Brokerage 18.5 18.0 20.0 20.8 77.3 35.6 37.6 36.5 73.1 o/w Equity 15.6 14.7 15.9 17.0 63.2 30.0 31.0 30.3 61.0 Bond 0.9 0.9 1.4 0.7 3.9 1.0 3.8 1.8 4.8 Derivatives 2.3 2.2 2.7 2.6 9.7 4.5 3.7 4.5 8.2 Other commissions(1) -0.2 0.2 0.0 0.6 0.5 0.0 -0.9 0.0 -0.9 Investing 54.2 57.6 58.3 56.1 226.2 60.8 57.1 111.8 117.9 o/w Placement fees 1.1 1.3 1.1 1.8 5.4 1.7 1.4 2.5 3.1 Management fees 57.1 59.7 61.5 63.0 241.3 61.9 58.9 116.8 120.8 to PFA's: incentives -3.0 -4.3 -3.6 -8.0 -18.9 -2.5 -2.6 -7.3 -5.1 to PFA's: LTI -1.0 0.8 -0.7 -0.7 -1.6 -0.2 -0.7 -0.2 -0.9 Banking 4.5 5.6 5.9 5.3 21.3 8.8 10.3 10.0 19.1 Other 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 -0.2 -0.2 0.2 -0.4 Total 77.4 81.3 84.3 82.3 325.2 105.0 104.8 158.6 209.7 (1) Other commissions include security lending and other PFA commissions related to AuC 48 Revenues breakdown by Product Area mln 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 FY19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Net interest income 67.6 68.8 67.0 66.9 270.3 65.8 67.7 136.4 133.5 Net commissions 4.5 5.6 5.9 5.3 21.3 8.8 10.3 10.0 19.1 Trading profit -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 Other 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.5 Total Banking 72.1 74.3 72.7 72.5 291.7 74.6 78.3 146.5 153.0 Net interest income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net commissions 54.2 57.6 58.3 56.1 226.2 60.8 57.1 111.8 117.9 Trading profit 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.7 2.7 0.1 -0.2 0.0 -0.1 Total Investing 54.2 57.6 58.3 58.8 228.9 60.9 56.9 111.8 117.8 Net interest income 3.4 3.7 3.4 3.4 14.0 3.0 2.5 7.2 5.5 Net commissions 18.5 18.0 20.0 20.8 77.3 35.6 37.6 36.5 73.1 Trading profit 8.2 9.9 11.5 11.7 41.3 25.1 24.2 18.1 49.2 Other 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total Brokerage 30.2 31.6 34.9 35.9 132.6 63.6 64.2 61.8 127.9 Managerial Data Please note that, starting from December 31st, 2019, "Trading profit" also includes dividends and similar revenues on equity investments held at fair value in the item "Dividend income and similar revenue", previously included in the item "Dividends and other income from equity investments" in the reclassified income statement. 2018 figures were also reclassified. 49 Breakdown Total Financial Assets mln Mar.19 Jun.19 Sep.19 Dec.19 Mar.20 Jun.20 AUM 35,988 36,819 38,325 40,505 35,516 40,083 o/w Funds and Sicav 26,361 26,426 27,477 28,786 24,122 27,657 o/w Insurance 8,401 9,002 9,369 10,115 9,961 10,676 o/w GPM 1 26 55 93 127 169 o/w AuC + deposits under advisory 1,225 1,365 1,425 1,512 1,307 1,580 o/w in Advice 572 600 603 598 516 550 o/w in Plus 653 765 822 914 792 1,030 AUC 15,187 15,229 15,158 15,324 13,485 16,486 o/w Equity 9,137 9,207 9,573 9,841 8,308 10,565 o/w Bond 6,037 6,011 5,575 5,448 5,147 5,878 o/w Other 13 12 11 35 30 43 Direct Deposits 22,941 23,844 25,099 25,590 26,925 26,077 o/w Sight 22,938 23,842 25,098 25,588 26,924 26,077 o/w Term 2 2 2 1 1 1 Total 74,116 75,892 78,583 81,419 75,927 82,646 o/w Guided Products & Services 24,301 25,354 26,697 28,788 25,486 28,984 o/w TFA Private Banking 29,041 29,970 31,891 33,437 28,844 33,024 AuC and Deposits under advisory have been reclassified within AuM in order to have a better representation of the advisory nature of Advice and Plus services 50 Balance Sheet mln Mar.19 Jun.19 Sep.19 Dec.19 Mar.20 Jun.20 Due from Banks (1) 3,807 1,941 2,033 1,320 1,801 1,633 Customer Loans 3,029 3,409 3,568 3,680 3,741 4,204 Financial Assets 19,012 19,920 21,532 22,313 23,414 22,961 Tangible and Intangible Assets 243 242 247 279 280 280 Derivatives 29 49 72 65 76 76 Other Assets 259 274 308 366 207 259 Total Assets 26,380 25,835 27,760 28,023 29,519 29,412 Customer Deposits 23,311 24,140 25,429 25,920 27,202 27,021 Due to Banks 1,605 207 188 155 331 113 Derivatives 32 84 156 95 144 207 Funds and other Liabilities 393 477 698 471 365 515 Equity 1,040 928 1,289 1,382 1,477 1,556 Total Liabilities and Equity 26,380 25,835 27,760 28,023 29,519 29,412 Due from banks includes cash deposited at Bank of Italy: 0.9bn cash as of June 2020, 1.2bn cash as of Mar.2020, 1.2bn cash as of June 2019, 1.2bn cash as of Sept. 2019, and 0.8bn cash as of Dec. 2019 51 Leverage Ratio Sensitivity OUR PRIORITY: to slow down the growth of our Balance Sheet through the conversion of deposits into Asset under Management and through the repricing of our Banking services

through the conversion of deposits into Asset under Management and through the repricing of our Banking services OUR GUIDANCE: Leverage Ratio above 3.5% considering a growth of deposits in a range between 2-2.5bn per year STRESS TEST SCENARIO T1 Capital (mln) 0 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 130 140 150 - 3.85% 3.95% 3.99% 4.02% 4.06% 4.10% 4.13% 4.17% 4.20% 4.24% 4.27% 4.31% 4.34% 4.38% 500 3.78% 3.88% 3.92% 3.95% 3.99% 4.02% 4.06% 4.09% 4.13% 4.16% 4.20% 4.23% 4.27% 4.30% 1,000 3.72% 3.82% 3.85% 3.89% 3.92% 3.96% 3.99% 4.02% 4.06% 4.09% 4.13% 4.16% 4.20% 4.23% (mln) 1,500 3.65% 3.75% 3.79% 3.82% 3.85% 3.89% 3.92% 3.96% 3.99% 4.02% 4.06% 4.09% 4.12% 4.16% 2,000 3.59% 3.69% 3.72% 3.76% 3.79% 3.82% 3.86% 3.89% 3.92% 3.96% 3.99% 4.02% 4.06% 4.09% 2,500 3.53% 3.63% 3.66% 3.70% 3.73% 3.76% 3.79% 3.83% 3.86% 3.89% 3.92% 3.96% 3.99% 4.02% 3,000 3.48% 3.57% 3.61% 3.64% 3.67% 3.70% 3.73% 3.77% 3.80% 3.83% 3.86% 3.89% 3.93% 3.96% Exposures 3,500 3.42% 3.52% 3.55% 3.58% 3.61% 3.64% 3.67% 3.71% 3.74% 3.77% 3.80% 3.83% 3.86% 3.90% 4,000 3.37% 3.46% 3.49% 3.52% 3.56% 3.59% 3.62% 3.65% 3.68% 3.71% 3.74% 3.77% 3.80% 3.84% 4,500 3.32% 3.41% 3.44% 3.47% 3.50% 3.53% 3.56% 3.59% 3.62% 3.65% 3.68% 3.72% 3.75% 3.78% 5,000 3.27% 3.36% 3.39% 3.42% 3.45% 3.48% 3.51% 3.54% 3.57% 3.60% 3.63% 3.66% 3.69% 3.72% 5,500 3.22% 3.31% 3.34% 3.37% 3.40% 3.43% 3.46% 3.49% 3.52% 3.55% 3.57% 3.60% 3.63% 3.66% 6,000 3.17% 3.26% 3.29% 3.32% 3.35% 3.38% 3.41% 3.43% 3.46% 3.49% 3.52% 3.55% 3.58% 3.61% Total 6,500 3.13% 3.21% 3.24% 3.27% 3.30% 3.33% 3.36% 3.39% 3.41% 3.44% 3.47% 3.50% 3.53% 3.56% 7,000 3.08% 3.17% 3.19% 3.22% 3.25% 3.28% 3.31% 3.34% 3.37% 3.39% 3.42% 3.45% 3.48% 3.51% 7,500 3.04% 3.12% 3.15% 3.18% 3.21% 3.23% 3.26% 3.29% 3.32% 3.35% 3.37% 3.40% 3.43% 3.46% 8,000 3.00% 3.08% 3.11% 3.13% 3.16% 3.19% 3.22% 3.24% 3.27% 3.30% 3.33% 3.36% 3.38% 3.41% 8,500 2.95% 3.04% 3.06% 3.09% 3.12% 3.15% 3.17% 3.20% 3.23% 3.26% 3.28% 3.31% 3.34% 3.36% 9,000 2.92% 3.00% 3.02% 3.05% 3.08% 3.10% 3.13% 3.16% 3.18% 3.21% 3.24% 3.27% 3.29% 3.32% 9,500 2.88% 2.96% 2.98% 3.01% 3.04% 3.06% 3.09% 3.12% 3.14% 3.17% 3.20% 3.22% 3.25% 3.27% 10,000 2.84% 2.92% 2.94% 2.97% 3.00% 3.02% 3.05% 3.07% 3.10% 3.13% 3.15% 3.18% 3.21% 3.23% Considering our organic capital generation(1) after dividend distribution and payment of AT1 coupon, also in case of extremely adverse market scenario and assuming 5 billion of deposit growth in 2020 (vs 2.4bn on average in the period 2015-'19), our Leverage ratio would remain around 3.5%. LR > 3.5% 3.0% < LR < 3.5% LR < 3.0% (1) In 2019 we generated 58mln of organic capital after the payment of AT1 coupon and assuming the distribution of €0.32 DPS 52 Main Financial Ratios Mar.19 Jun.19 Sep.19 Dec.19 Mar.20 Jun.20 PFA TFA/ PFA (mln) (1) 25.0 25.6 26.6 27.8 25.7 27.9 Guided Products / TFA (2) 33% 33% 34% 35% 34% 35% Cost / income Ratio (3) 41.3% 39.4% 37.9% 37.9% 33.0% 32.5% CET 1 Ratio (4) 21.0% 17.8% 17.4% 18.1% 19.3% 18.4% Adjusted RoE (5) 31.2% 34.0% 27.3% 27.5% 30.7% 30.1% Leverage Ratio (6) 5.11% 2.89% 3.85% 3.85% 3.73% 3.76% PFA TFA/PFA: calculated as end of period Total Financial Assets related to the network divided by number of PFAs eop Calcuated as Guided Products eop divided by Total Financial Assets eop C/I ratio net of non recurring items (see page 42 for details) calculated as Operating Costs divided by Revenues net of non recurring items 1Q20 and 2Q20 CET1 ratio pro-forma RoE: Net Profit, net of non recurring items (see page 42 for details) divided by the average book shareholders' equity for the period (excluding dividends expected to be distributed and the revaluation reserves) 53 (6) Leverage ratios until Mar.19 are calculated on Individual basis, according to the EC Delegated Act 2015/62 regarding the exclusion of intra-group exposure. 1Q20 and 2Q20 Leverage ratio pro-forma Fineco - a fully independent public company starting from May 2019 Strategy and Business model Fineco exit from the UniCredit Group has no implications on its strategy and business model: Fineco enjoyed limited synergies with UniCredit and, as a fully independent company, continues to focus on maximizing shareholders' value via healthy, sustainable and organic growth Transitional Arrangements with UniCredit Group Fineco and UniCredit have agreed to enter into certain transitional arrangements to ensure full continuity and an orderly and smooth transition from a regulatory, liquidity and operational standpoint INVESTMENT STRATEGY No change in the investment policy envisaging an increasing diversification of financial investments as the existing stock of UniCredit bonds progressively runs off by 2024

envisaging an increasing diversification of financial investments as the existing stock of UniCredit bonds progressively runs off by 2024 UniCredit has granted a financial collateral in favor of Fineco to secure the credit risk exposures towards UniCredit and neutralize the capital impacts and risk concentration limits INFRAGROUP SERVICES TRADEMARK UniCredit will continue to provide, on an interim basis, certain services in order to allow Fineco to act in full operational continuity. The contract for customers' access to banking services through smart ATMs and physical branches has been extended for 20 years

in order to allow Fineco to act in full operational continuity. Fineco has exercised at the end of 2019 the option for the purchase of its brand at the price of €22.5mln plus VAT 54 Fineco Asset Management in a nutshell AUM at €14.2bn, of which €8.9bn retail classes (1) FAM EVOLUTION(30 strategies) FAM Target: decumulation product to progressively invest in multi-thematic/profile funds FUNDS OF FAM Megatrend: multi-thematic fund investing in secular trends New building blocks both vertical and based on risk profile FUNDS FAM Target: decumulation products for customers who want to take advantage of bear market phases CORE SERIES(30 strategies) Release of Premium Share Classes FAM SERIES Additional sub-advisory mandates in pipeline to further enlarge the offer through quality and exclusivity agreements for Fineco clients only (sub-adviced  funds) FAM Global Defence: new capital preservation solution  32 strategies INSTITUTIONAL Underlying funds for advisory solutions (both funds of funds and Insurance wrappers) allowing a better control of the value chain to retain more margins and lower BUSINESS customers' TER 40 strategies, including also Passive and new Smart Beta funds BENEFITS Quality improvement and time to market for customers and distribution needs Several efficiencies leveraging on a vertically integrated business model combined with the strong operating efficiency which is in Fineco's DNA Better risk management thanks to the look-through on daily basis on funds' underlying assets Win-winsolution: lower price for clients, higher margins 55 (1) Figures as of June 30th, 2020 Fineco UK vs Competitors: products and services Coming Soon - see slide 29 56 Fineco UK vs Competitors: features Fineco platform: usability, reliability and advanced tools 57 Fineco UK: Premium service without premium price (1/2) Disruptive pricing 100% sustainable thanks to our strong operating leverage OTC: zero commission, no added spreads Stock broking: flat fees Platform fees: the most competitive Transaction fees (1) (1) Plus Custody fees Equivalent for each transaction - Exchage rate GBP/EUR: 1.1217 58 Fineco UK: Premium service without premium price (2/2) Disruptive pricing 100% sustainable thanks to our strong operating leverage Multicurrency: best spreads, no commissions (1) (2) (2) (2) Equivalent for each transaction - Exchage rate GBP/EUR: 1,1217 59 Preserving our best price/quality ratio An update on the main outcomes from our Smart Repricing Competitive landscape (1) € Online € 76 avg € 127 avg Branch online costs branch costs Webank 0 IWBank (IWConto) 4 89 Widiba (Conto Flat) 20 ING (Conto Arancio) 24 Fineco 25 Poste Italiane (BancoPosta Premium) 30 CheBanca (Yellow) 47 59 B.Generali (BG Deluxe) 48 Credit Agricole (Smart) 56 91 HelloBank! (Hello! Money) 58 Banca Sella (Websella) 62 161 Banco BPM (YouWelcome NEW) 74 98 B.Mps (Mio Plus) 81 93 UBI Banca (Ubi Conto) 81 124 BNL (X-Smart) 122 184 BPER (Ondemand) 137 166 Deutsche Bank (Smart New) 138 182 B.Mediolanum 146 UniCredit (MyGenius Silver) 186 296 Intesa SanPaolo (Xme) 190 205 60 (1) Most convenient current accounts. Source: Figures based on publicly available costs for families with average online operations of the main Italian banks (ICC - Indicatore Complessivo dei Costi). The figures relates to the costs of current accounts reported in brackets. Additional Tier 1 First public placement successfully issued with strong demand (9x the offer) €200 mln AT1 issued in January 2018 €300 mln AT1 issued in July 2019 On January 23 rd , 2018 the Bank issued a €200mln perpetual AT1

, 2018 the Bank issued a perpetual AT1 Coupon fixed at 4.82% for the initial 5.5 years

for the initial Private placement , fully subscribed by UniCredit SpA

, fully subscribed by UniCredit SpA Semi-annual coupon

coupon Coupon (net of taxes) will impact directly Equity reserves On July 11 th , 2019 Fineco issued a €300mln perpetual AT1 in order to maintain the Leverage Ratio above 3.5% after the exit from the UniCredit Group

, 2019 Fineco issued a perpetual AT1 in order to maintain the Leverage Ratio above 3.5% after the exit from the UniCredit Group Coupon fixed at 5.875% (initial guidance at 6.5%) for the initial

5.5 years

(initial guidance at 6.5%) for the initial 5.5 years Public placement , with strong demand (9x, €2.7bn), listed in Euronext Dublin

, with strong demand (9x, €2.7bn), listed in Euronext Dublin Semi-annual coupon

coupon Coupon (net of taxes) will impact directly Equity reserves

The instrument was assigned a BB- rating by S&P Italian AT1 yield at first call date 61 Attachments Original document

