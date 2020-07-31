FinecoBank S p A : Presentazione risultati 2Q20

This Presentation may contain written and oral "forward-looking statements", which includes all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and which are therefore inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, expectations, projections and provisional data concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of FinecoBank S.p.A. (the "Company"). There are a variety of factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from the explicit or implicit contents of any forward-looking statements and thus, such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. Neither this Presentation nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract or investment decision.
Agenda
Fineco Results
Next steps
Key messages
Focus on product areas
Executive Summary
Outstanding net profit in challenging market scenario
1H20 Gross operating profit at 275 million, +40% y/y, showing the soundness of our industrial growth
1H20 Net profit(1) at 181mln, +30% y/y, confirming the sustainability of a business model able to deliver consistent results in every market condition and to accelerate growth in the current situation
1H20 revenues(1) at 407mln, +26% y/y supported by all business areas:
Brokerage (+107% y/y) showing a structural growth thanks to the in-depth review of our product offer, the enlargement of both our clients' base and market share, and finally to higher volatility compared to 2019
Investing (+5.4% y/y) thanks to volume effect and sound AUM flows, despite negative market effect in 1Q20
Banking (+4.4% y/y) thanks to high quality volume growth in deposits and lending
Operating Costs well under control at -132mln,+3.7% y/y. C/I ratio at 32.5%, -6.9 p.p. y/y, confirming operating leverage as a key strength of the Bank
Strong and safe capital position
1H20 CET1 ratio at 24.12% (pro-forma(2) at18.36%) and TCR at 38.88% (pro-forma(2) at 33.12%)
Accelerating commercial activity
Net sales in the first half of the year at 4.7bn(+42% y/y), TFA at 82.6bn with penetration of Guided products on Assets under Management at 72%
Fineco Asset Management retail net sales were 1.0bn in the first half of the year and total assets stood at 14.2bn
July: net inflows extremely robust with a steadily solid asset mix (AUM expected above 600mln), and strong brokerage performance (>50% y/y expected revenues in the month)
Figures net of non recurring items: Voluntary Scheme: 1Q20: -1.2mln gross, -0.8mln net. 2019 non recurring items: 2Q19:-4.3mln gross, -2.9mln net;
1Q19: -0.4mln gross, -0.3mln net); Patent Box: -0.9mln in 1Q19, -0.9mln in 2Q19
Data pro-forma includes 2019 dividend payment (32.0 €/cent DPS).
Results
Strong Operating Profit, at 275mln in 1H20, up +40% y/y boosted by diversified revenues growth in a complex market environment. Net Profit at 181mln, up +30% y/y.
C/I ratio at 32.5%, down ~6.9 p.p. y/y confirming our strong operating leverage
Gross operating profit, mln
excluding non recurring items (1)
Adj. Cost/Income (2)
+35.8%
+40.2%
273.6
+3.9%
191.3
140.0
98.8
133.6
274.8
134.8
196.0
103.1
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
38%
33%
32%
39%
32%
Revenues, mln
Net Profit, mln
excluding non recurring items (1)
Adj. RoE (2)
+30.1%
+17.4%
180.2
-3.8%
134.1
71.8
91.4
88.7
181.0
75.6
92.2
88.7
139.1
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
36%
31%
29%
34%
30%
Operating Costs, mln
excluding non recurring items (1)
+24.4%
+25.8%
+2.2%
318.8
405.8
161.1
200.1
205.8
323.5
407.0
201.3
165.4
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
+5.6%
+3.7%
-1.2%
127.5
132.2
62.3
66.5
65.7
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
(1) 1H20 non recurring items: Voluntary Scheme: 1Q20: -1.2mln gross, -0.8mln net. 1H19 non recurring items: Voluntary Scheme: 2Q19:-4.3mln
gross, -2.9mln net; 1Q19: -0.4mln gross, -0.3mln net; Patent Box: -0.9mln in 1Q19, -0.9mln in 2Q19.
Adj. Cost/Income and Adj. RoE calculated net of non recurring items
Net interest income
Solid NII thanks to valuable and sticky sight deposits coupled with high-quality lending portfolio despite low interest rate environment.
Sensitivity analysis +100bps / -100bps parallel shift: +123mln NII / -112mln NII
Net Interest Income, mln
Other Treasury activities
Other(2)
Cost of funding
Financial Investments(1)
Lending (3)
o/w other Bonds
o/w UC Bonds
-2.5%
Interest-earning assets, avg bn
Other Treasury activities
Other (2)
Gross margins(4)
Financial Investments (1)
Lending
Cost of deposits
1M Euribor
Eurirs 5y
141.8
138.2
-1.9%
21.3
22.3
5.4
71.4
+2.8%
3.9
70.1
68.2
10.8
11.0
11.4
2.6
120.0
2.3
1.6
113.9
60.4
56.8
57.1
0.8
-2.4
0.0
-2.0
0.1
-0.8
0.8
-4.9
0.0
-2.7
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
22.4
28.6
31.8
42.5
60.4
33.5
26.0
24.7
67.4
50.7
33.4
+18.3%
+5.9%
23.9
26.7
28.2
1.2 3.5
0.8
3.3
0.5 2.8
20.6
22.5
22.7
0.1
0.8
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1.25%
1.08%
1.04%
-0.04%
-0.03%
-0.01%
-0.37%
-0.47%
-0.46%
-0.05%
-0.26%
-0.27%
+16.4%
23.6
27.5
1.0 3.4
0.8 2.7
20.2
22.6
0.0
0.4
1H19
1H20
1.26%
1.06%
-0.04%
-0.02%
-0.37%
-0.46%
0.04%
-0.27%
Financial investments include interest income coming from the reinvestments of deposits in: Government bonds, UC bonds, Covered bonds, Supranational and Agencies and other financial investments (repos and immediate available liquidity)
Other net interest income includes Security Lending, Leverage and other (mainly marketing costs). Other interest-earning assets include Security Lending and Leverage.
Lending: only interest income
Gross margins: interest income related to financial investments, lending, leverage, security lending, other trading activities on interest-earning assets
Focus on our Treasury
Industrially-driven dynamic Treasury management thanks to a quality Balance Sheet
High quality Balance Sheet
VALUABLE AND STICKY DEPOSITS: 'transactional liquidity' gathered without short-term aggressive commercial offers
SAFE, ROBUST, LOW RISK: diversified and highly liquid Balance Sheet
No change in our low-risk investment policy
Run-offof Unicredit bonds for a diversified and low risk investment portfolio through a blend of Government bonds, covered bonds, supranational and agencies, to which we are adding a further diversification towards investment gradenon-EUgovies and financial corporates senior bonds. Exposure to Italy will remain at ~5 - 5.5 bln (1)
Almost 100% of our financial investments accounted in HTC: no impact in our P&L and Balance Sheet by the widening of spreads
More dynamic Treasury management
Yield enhancement strategies: thanks to our industrially-driven strong liquidity position (LCR >900%)(2)and quality investment portfolio, we can set up operations such as. collateral switch
or unsecured lending with primary Counterparties to extract extra-yield on our quality-paper
(1) Nominal value
(2)
Minimum requirement at 100% (EU Regulation 2015/61)
Non Interest Income
Fees and commissions +32% y/y thanks to the positive contribution by all business areas and Trading Income +155% y/y thanks to structurally higher Brokerage
Fees and Commissions, mln
Brokerage Investing Banking Other
Trading Income, mln
mln
excluding non recurring items (2)
+28.9%
-0.2%
105.0
104.8
81.3
35.6
37.6
18.0
57.6
60.8
57.1
0.1 5.6
-0.28.8
-0.210.3
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
+32.2%
209.7
158.6
73.1
36.5
111.8
117.9
0.210.0-0.419.1
1H19
1H20
+155.2%
+143.8%
56.5
+9.1%
26.4
30.1
57.7
17.8
8.0
27.6
22.6
12.3
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
o/w Trading Income from Brokerage
+144.8%
+172.4%
-3.5%
49.2
25.1
24.2
9.9
18.1
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Mainly PFAs annual bonus
Adj. Trading Income excluding non recurring items: Voluntary Scheme (1Q20: -1.2mln gross, -0.8mln net; 1Q19: -0.4mln gross, -0.3mln net; 2Q19: -4.3mln gross, -2.9mln net)
2Q19: -4.3mln gross, -2.9mln net)
Brokerage proved itself as a perfect counter-cyclical business
The structure of the market is changing: increased interest in financial markets and big jump into a more digitalized society
Structural growth in brokerage revenues: the floor has gone up in a clear way
mln €
30
1H20 Brokerage Revenues:
25
127.9 mln, +107% y/y
20
Average
15
'14-19
10
5
0
01-14
03-14
05-14
07-14
09-14
11-14
01-15
03-15
05-15
07-15
09-15
11-15
01-16
03-16
05-16
07-16
09-16
11-16
01-17
03-17
05-17
07-17
09-17
11-17
01-18
03-18
05-1807-1809-1811-1801-1903-1905-19
07-19
09-19
11-19
01-20
03-20
05-20
Enlargement of client base and increasing market share
New brokerage clients by seniority
0-2 months
3-12 months
12+ months
"Active investors"starting to use brokerage platform and
"sleeping" clients back on the market
>85% of new active clients investing on plain vanilla instruments (i.e. listed equity, ETFs) and not leveraged products
Increasing market share in Italy on equity traded volumes at
28% in June 2020 (+1.4 p.p. y/y) (Assosim)
Continuous reshape of brokerage offer
New options allowing to exploit volatility when it is low
Optimization of our systematic internalizer
Multicurrency available 24/7, further enlargement of currencies basket
Repricing of futures
Wider OTC product offer
Coming soon: Asian markets, CFD on cryptocurrencies, new release and re-design of active traders' platform (PowerDesk)
Focus on Investing
1H20 increasing y/y thanks to volume effect and strong AUM net sales, despite negative market performance registered in the first months of the year
Investing Revenues, mln
Upfront fees
PFA incentives(1)
+5.4%
Management fees
Other income
111.8
117.8
3.1
2.5
-1.2%
-6.6%
57.6
60.9
56.9
1.7
120.8
1.3
1.4
116.8
59.7
61.9
58.9
0.0 -3.5
-2.70.1
-0.2-3.2
-7.4
-0.1
-5.9
0.0
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Main highlights
Increasing 1H20 investing revenues driven by higher volumes
2Q20 Investing revenues decreased for technical reasons:
Lower % of equity on AUM at end of March due to negative market effect weighing on 2Q20 management fees
Increased penetration of conservative products among our offer of guided products
1Q20
2Q20
ManFee Margins, bps
63
62
Average AuM, bn
39.6
38.2
(on daily basis)
Going forward
We expect Investing Revenues to grow again starting from the next quarter, thanks to the combination of:
Strong volume effect thanks to the acceleration in AUM net sales
increased PFA productivity
Costs
Cost efficiency and operating leverage confirmed in our DNA
Operating Costs, mln
+3.7%
127.5
132.2
+5.6%
-1.2%
62.3
66.5
65.7
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Staff expenses and FTE, mln
FTE #
+10.9%
+10.9%
+3.7%
24.0
24.9
44.1
48.9
22.4
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
1,144
1,199
1,202
Non HR Costs(1),mln
OAE
Write-downs/backs & depreciation
-0.1%
+2.6%
83.4
83.3
-3.9%
39.8
42.5
40.8
72.9
71.1
34.4
36.5
34.6
5.4
6.1
6.2
10.5
12.3
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Focus on 2Q20 bottom line
mln
140.0
-6.5
-2.7
127.1
-3.7
88.7
GOP
Provisions
POI
Profit
Net
2Q20
R&C
before
Profit
tax
2Q20
Repricing of banking services:
Recently, we received the request by the A.G.C.M(1) to delay to the end of the year the application of the repricing for 2020 to a cluster of clients acquired in the past through an online commercial initiative.
Although we are fully convinced that our decisions were correct, we maintained a prudential approach under which we do not challenge regulators.
The full effect of the repricing will be in place starting from Jan. 2021 on our whole customer base.
This led to -4mlnof provisions for risk and charges in 2Q20 due to the refund of past banking fees charged from February to June 2020, and due to the delay of the application we will not charge ~5mln of fees in 2H20.
Update of the macroeconomic scenario post- Covid19 under IFRS9(forward looking information) in 2Q20:
Loan Loss Provisions:-1.1mln,o/w-0.3mlnrelated to commercial loans
Profit on Investments:-3.6mln
Guarantor for Competition and Market Authority
12
High quality lending volume, offered exclusively to the existing base of clients, leveraging on our internal Big Data analytics
Commercial Loans portfolio, eop mln
Eop, mln
Current accounts/Overdraft (1)
Cards
Personal loans
Mortgages
+30.4%
+15.6%
3,767
3,259
2,888
1,417
1,281
1,165
442
455
463
274
356
289
1,159
1,635
979
Jun.19
Dec.19
Jun.20
Cost of Risk on commercial loans (2)
12 bps
14 bps
14 bps
Dec.19
Mar.20
Jun.20
Cost of Risk well under control thanks to the constant improvement in the quality of the credit which is mainly secured and low risk
We confirm our strategy aims to build a safe lending portfolio, offering these products exclusively to our very well known base of clients, leveraging on a deep internal IT culture, powerful data warehouse system and Big Data analytics
No change in our FY20 CoR expectations(10-15bps) thanks to the high quality of our portfolio, even in a difficult context following Covid-19 outbreak
Only 257 mortgages moratories have been granted until now. More details on the quality of our portfolio in the following slide, with a deep dive on the main products offered
Current accounts/overdraft Include Lombard loans
Cost of Risk: commercial LLP of the last 12 months on average last 12 months commercial Loans
Lending: solid growth for all our lending products thanks to the quality of our portfolio and to our cautious approach
2020 Guidance
Eop, mln
+67.0%
Mortgages
yearly new production:
16,697 mortgages granted since December 2016
+41.0%
Average customer rate: 155bps. 1H20 Yield(1) at 59bps
~ 600-700mln
979
1,159
1,635
Average Loan to Value 50%, average maturity 18 yrs
Expected yield:
Low expected credit loss (~19 bps). Only 4 clients
~ 55-70bps
Jun.19
Dec.19
Jun.20
accounted in NPL after 42 months from the launch
Personal Loans
Eop, mln
-3.0%-4.5%
455 463 442
Jun.19
Dec.19
Jun.20
Average ticket €9,200 and average maturity 4.6 years
1H20 Yield at 393bps
Efficient and real time process, instant approval platform for eligible clients' requests thanks to a deep knowledge of clients.
Low expected credit loss(~50 bps)
yearly new production:
150-200mln
(-20/-60mlnnet)
Expected yield:
~ 380-410bps
Lombard Loans
Other lombard Credit lombard
Eop, bn
+22.9%
+10.5%
1.1
1.3
1.4
1.0 0.2
1.1 0.2
1.3 0.1
Jun.19 Dec.19 Jun.20
o/w Credit Lombard(2):
Attractive pricing: retail clients 100bps and private clients 75bps (on 3M Eur(3))
Differentiated margins according to the riskiness of the pledged assets
Very low expected loss(~10 bps)
o/w Credit Lombard(2):
Expected growth:
300-350mln per year
Expected yield:
75-85bps
Yield on mortgages net of amortized and hedging costs
Credit Lombard allows to change pledged assets without closing and re-opening the credit line, allowing more flexibility and efficiency
14 with floor at zero
Capital Ratios:
Best in class capital position and low risk balance sheet
(1)
RWA, mln
Credit Market Operational
+9.8%
+5.3%
3,084
3,217
3,387
1,898
2,074
2,257
1,161 25
1,103 40
1,103 27
Jun.19
Dec.19
Jun.20
CET1 Ratio, %
CET1 capital, mln
w/o 2019 dividend
+52bps
payment
+24bps
-7bps
17.84
18.12
18.36
24.19
24.12
Jun.19
Dec.19
Jun.20
Dec.19
Jun.20
pro-forma
pro-forma
550
583
622
778
817
Leverage Ratio, %
Total Capital Ratio, %
w/o 2019 dividend
payment
3.85
3.76
4.54
4.41
2.89
Jun.19
Dec.19
Jun.20
Dec.19
Jun.20
pro-formapro-forma
+880bps
w/o 2019 dividend
payment
-55bps
-85bps
24.32
33.67
33.12
39.73
38.88
Jun.19
Dec.19
Jun.20
Dec.19
Jun.20
pro-formapro-forma
(1) "Starting from 31 December 2019, FinecoBank applied the Standardised Method for determining the regulatory requirement related to
operational risk, replacing the Advanced Measurement Method ("AMA") adopted previously."
Dec.19 includes 2019 dividend payment of 32.0 €/cents. Jun.20 pro-forma includes 2019 dividend payment of 32.0 €/cents.
TFA
Relentless TFA growth thanks to a healthy expansion in net sales. Guided products & Services increased at 72% of total AuM
TFA evolution (Dec.14 - Jun. 20), bn
81.4
4.7
-3.5
82.6
6.2
(2)
67.2
6.2
-4.1
69.3
5.8
1.0
-0.2
60.2
6.0
55.3
5.0
0.5
49.3
5.5
TFA
Net Market TFA
Net Market TFA
Net Market TFA
Net Market TFA
Net Market TFA
Net Market TFA
2014
sales effect 2015
sales effect 2016
sales effect 2017
sales effect 2018
sales effect 2019
sales effect 1H20
36%
44%
56%
63%
67%
71%72%
Guided products as % of total AuM (1)
Calculated as Guided Products end of period divided by Asset under Management end of period
1H20 market effect: -2.0bn AUM and -1.4bn AUC
1H20 market effect: -2.0bn AUM and -1.4bn AUC
TFA breakdown
Successful shift towards high added value products thanks to strong productivity of the network. 1H20 affected by negative market effect in the first months of the year
Breakdown of total TFA, bn
Focus on AUM, bn
Guided products as % of AuM
+16.2 bn AUM since the end of 2014, o/w:
Guided Products & Services +20.5bn
81.4
82.6
AuM à la carte -4.3bn
55.3
49.3
67.2
69.3
60.2
50%
48%
50%
48%
71%
72%
23.9
26.6
29.0
8.5
11.8
16.1
15.4
14.8
12.9
33.6 33.5
21.2
22.4
12.3
11.1
-1.0%
40.5
40.1
28.8
29.0
11.7
11.1
48%
48%
44%
36%
24%
24%
28%
28%
48%
63%
67%
56%
20%
20%
21%
31%
30%
32%
19%
20%
31%
32%
Dec.14 Dec.15 Dec.16 Dec.17 Dec.18 Dic.19 Jun.20
Guided Products AuM à la carte
Guided Products breakdown, bn
Total: 29.0
5.0
5.2
Core Series
Plus
1.3
1.0
1.0
Insurance
Best in Class(1)
Stars
FAM Target
Dec.14 Dec.15 Dec.16 Dec.17 Dec.18 Dic.19 Jun.20
AuM AuC Deposits
1.5
7.6
Other (2)
6.2
Advice
AuC and Deposits under advisory have been reclassified within AuM in order to have a better representation of the advisory nature of Advice and Plus services
(1)
"Best in class" are a selection of advisory products and services based on: cost optimization, quality, sustainability and risk
(2)
Other includes: Core Funds, PIR and Core Pension, GP Private, FAM Evolution stand-alone, FAM Global Defence stand alone
Net sales breakdown
Solid high quality net sales growth on the wave of structural trends thanks to our diversified business model and with an improving mix. AUM revamped in 2Q20
Breakdown of total Net Sales, bn
PFA Network - total Net Sales, bn
5.8
6.0
6.2
+42.4%
5.5
5.0
2.3
3.3
4.7
4.0
+24.6%
2.7
1.9
4.0
1.6
2.6
3.3
3.1
0.3
1.8
1.4
2.1
1.8
0.9
0.5
3.5
0.1
2.6
1.0
2.9
1.9
1.5
2.1
1.8
1.6
1.3
1.2
0.6
-0.2
-1.0
-0.2
-0.8
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 1Q20 2Q20
5.1
5.4
5.5
4.9
+41.0%
4.3
2.3
3.3
4.1
3.6
+13.8%
2.6
1.9
4.0
1.6
2.9
2.2
3.0
0.2
1.3
1.9
1.4
0.7
1.8
0.8
0.1
1.9
0.3
2.6
2.2
1.9
1.6
1.4
1.3
1.1
1.1
0.9
0.6
-0.3
-0.8
-0.2
-0.7
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 1Q20 2Q20
2,533 2,622
2,628
2,607 2,578
2,541
2,569
AuM
AuC
Deposits
PFA Network - headcount
AuC and Deposits under advisory have been reclassified within AuM in order to have a better representation of the advisory nature of Advice and Plus services
Organic growth
Net sales organically generated confirmed as key in our strategy of growth
Net Sales, bn - Organic / Recruit, %
Total recruits
Organic
Total recruits(1)
Organic
4.0 5.5
5.0
6.0
6.2
5.8
4.7
4.0
5.5
5.0 6.0
6.2 5.8
4.7
Recruitment costs
2%
18%
11%
11%
10%
7%
5%
26%
19%
19%
14%
15%
9%
7%
(to be amortized)
stock 25.6mln
as of June '20
82%
89%
89%
90%
93%
95%
98%
81%
81%
86%
85%
91%
93%
74%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 1H20
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H20
125
118
85
98
70
58
30
# of PFAs recruited in the period
Total recruits include net inflows related to PFAs recruited over the last 24 months (avg)
Continuously increase of quality and productivity of the network, despite negative market effect in the first quarter of the year
Total Assets per PFA
TFA concentration per PFA
Eop, mln
+8.9%
+8.4%
27.9
25.6 25.7
15.4
+8.9%
14.2
13.7
y/y
4.5 4.0 4.8
7.0 8.0 7.7
Jun.19 Mar.20 Jun.20
9.9
10.0
11.3
+14.2%
y/y
AUM Deposits
AUC Guided Products
> €35mln
€25-35mln
€20-25mln
€10-20mln
< €10mln
PFAs with TFA >20mln are 54% (+10% y/y)
and hold 81% of TFA (+5% y/y)
+3
+9.0%
2,56672
2,569,
65.8bn
71.7bn
100
00
21%
24%
15%
54%
47%
51%
17%
81%
13%
12%
30%
18%
19%
28%
12%
11%
18%
21%
19%
16%
5%
4%
Jun.19
Jun.20
Jun.19 Jun.20
PFAs
TFA
Clients' profile and focus on Private Banking
Total Financial Assets per client
>500k 100-500k
50-100k <50k
Total TFA: 82.6bn
o/w Private Banking(1): 33.0bn
11.4%
Average age:
7.6%
0.5-1mln
11.0%
40.0%
8.3%
Total clients: 49
37.6%
1-5mln
Private clients: 62
46.5%
5-10mln
37.6%
>10mln
TFA Private Banking, eop bn
Avg TFA per Private client
+10.2%
AuM
AuC
Deposits
+14.5%
0.9mln
30.0
28.8
33.0
17%
27%
55%
Jun.19
Mar.20
Jun.20
Private Banking clients are clients with more than € 0.5mln TFA with the Bank
Agenda
Fineco Results
Next steps
Key messages
Focus on product areas
22
2020 Guidance
Given current outlook(1), our assumptions for 2020, excluding revenues and costs related to UK business development, are:
Net interest income: confirmed resilient and low risk thanks to the smooth run-off of our bond portfolio, positive effect from volumes (~2.0-2.5bn expected growth of deposits per year) and lending book (~1.0-1.2bn new production per year), benefit from ECB's tiering, no change in our investment policy with no increase in Fineco risk profile and benefit of yield enhancement strategies from a more dynamic management of our Treasury
Investing: every 1bln change of AuM on 1st July generates ~2.5mln revenues starting from 1st July until year-end
Brokerage: acting as countercyclical business. It is expected to remain strong thanks to: 1) the deep reshape of the product offer, 2) the enlargement of the market (more Italians are interested in financial markets and 3) the levels of volatility which we expect to be higher than the extremely low levels registered in the past years
Banking: banking fees from smart repricing expected to be ~11mln for 2020 and ~20-22mln starting from 2021
Costs: we confirm our guidance(2) to around 4% yearly growth thanks to our strong operating gearing. This guidance doesn't include up to ~6.5mln of marketing costs in UK. Cost/Income continuously declining in the long run
CET1: floor 17%, but we expect to stay at ~18% in 2020
Leverage Ratio: very well under control and above 3.5% (for details, see slide 52 in Annex)
Cost of Risk: confirmed in the range between 10 and 15 basis points thanks to the quality of our portfolio
Net sales: robust, high quality net sales
(1)
Forward rate curve as of July 20th, 2020
(2)
Costs guidance includes 1.5mln of UK operative costs
Current environment is creating the conditions to further enlarge our growth opportunities
Current situation is accelerating the structural trends reshaping our society…
DEMAND FOR ADVICE
Increasing participation in
financial markets by Italians is building up a bridge among investing and brokerage
DIGITALIZATION
Society structurally moving
towards a more digitalized world:
a way of non-return
DISRUPTION IN
TRADITIONAL BANKS
Traditional banks not ready
for the new paradigma:
flight-to-qualityis gaining
momentum
…and strengthening our long term growth opportunities
Strengths of our business model:
Fintech DNA:
quality, efficiency, innovation
we were born already digital
Cyborg advisory:
our PFAs already used to assist
clients in a digital world
Robust Net saleswith good asset mix
Structurally higher Brokerage
Acceleration inhigh-endclients' acquisition
Decreasing Cost/Income
Accelerating net sales dynamics in 1H20: robust AUM flows and increased productivity
Focus on improving revenues mix and slowing down Balance Sheet growth for a better quality business going forward
Total net sales, quarterly pace
Total net sales, monthly pace
€, bn
AUM / Net sales
€, bn
AUM / Net sales
2.1
2.6
1.7
1.6
1.5
1.0
1.0
0.8
0.9
0.8
1.0
0.3
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Jan.20
Feb.20
Mar.20
Apr.20
May 20
Jun.20
40% 45% 49%
91%
-11%
70%
67%
44%
-77%
69%
66%
75%
Increasing Network productivity:
net sales per PFA
€, th
595
753
852
536
358
507
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H20 net sales per PFA up >40% y/y
Industrial measures driving the
acceleration of net sales and asset mix
New generation of products:FAM contributing in terms of product innovation, operating efficiency and time-to-market
New software developments: to improve PFAs productivity also leveraging on Big Data Analytics capabilities (X-Net,Co-Working platform)
Fineco Asset Management
Strong commercial momentum with a sustainable approach
Strong contribution to Fineco's AuM net sales
bn
FAM retail class net sales
FAM Growth potential
bn
FAM retail class penetration on:
Fineco's AUM
Fineco's AUM
0.7 0.7
0.0
0.3
1.8
1.4
0.5
0.9
0.5
0.3
0.7
(excluding insurance)
(total)
35.5
40.1
26.4
24.1
27.7
26%
32%
32%
21%
22%
-0.2
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Increasing penetration in Fineco's AuM net sales thanks to FAM ability to create modern and innovative multimanager solutions
Jun.19 Mar.20 Jun.20
Mar.20
Jun.20
Further room to increase FAM's penetration on Fineco's
funds stock enhancing the Bank's open architecture platform
Efficiency and time-to-market to deliver quality products in line with customers needs:
(launched in March 2020): capital preservation solution for more conservative customers' who want to protect their capital
(launched in April 2020): an evolution of the decumulation products for customers who want to take advantage of bear market phases
Fineco UK: our quality one-stop-solution proves to work
Strong cross-selling thanks to our quality one-stop-solution
New active current
o/w 83% of new active clients came from cross-sellingfrom listed
accounts
OTC
Small target market (143k traders)(1)but with very profitable ARPU
7%
8%
We are focusing on with a disruptive offer on equity CFDs
41%
o/w 53% of new active clients came from cross-sellingfrom multicurrency
68%
Listed
Interesting ARPU in line with the industry for a wide target market (960k
investors)(1)
Best-in-classoffer in terms of pricing and products
53%
Our powerful entry gate and engine for cross-selling
24%
Multicurrency
Lower ARPU but bigger target market (4.2mln of UK freq. Travelers(2)
1Q20
2Q20
attracted by best rate and easy international payments services)
Most competitive offer with 20+ currencies. Already live with new repricing for
OTC
Listed
Multicurrency
higher tickets
Improving revenues thanks to cross-selling
43%
28%
27% 36%
45% 21%
1Q20 2Q20
OTC
Listed
Multicurrency
We are profitable on all the segments thanks to our huge operating leverage
OTC and Listedproducts taking the lion share of revenues in 2Q20
Working on to further improve the cross-sellingfrom listed to OTC in order to increase the actual ARPU of active current accounts (~€740)(3)
Still missing one important piece: coming soon the full range of investing offer with ISAs and SIPPs (see slide 29)
(1)
Source: Investment Trends 2020
(2)
Source: Internal research
(3) ARPU calculated as annualized revenues produced by active current accounts in the period March/June 2020. Active current
accounts have done at least one operation among Listed, OTC or multicurrency services
Fineco UK: boost in clients' acquisition with limited marketing expenses
Promising feedback from our very first marketing campaign
Boost in clients' acquisition (3x new current accounts q/q)
New current
accounts
+1.7k
Pure adv
marketing costs(1)
€ 1.4 mln
Nov.19
Dec.19
Jan.20
Feb.20
Mar.20
Apr.20
May.20
Jun.20
CPA adv marketing(2)
~€ 825
Increasing active current accounts(3)
+55.9%
Mar/Jun19
Mar/Jun20
Active current
accounts on trading increasing >3x y/y
Total current accounts
7.6k
6.3k
Mar.20
Jun.20
First target: 30-35k good clients
in 2/3 years horizon
critical number for a "word of mouth strategy"
Gaining market share from traditional banks
YTD inflows 29%
17%
18%
10%
9%
8%
6%
3%
HSBC
Barclays Nat West
Santander
Lloyds Bank
Halifax
Nationwide
Other
Total marketing expenses in the quarter equal to €2.8 mln
CPA adv marketing calculated dividing pure adv marketing costs on new current accounts
Active current accounts have done at least one operation among Listed, OTC or multicurrency services
Fineco UK: next steps
3Q20
4Q20
1H21
+15/20 more to reach ~80% of
ISA Account
D2C funds coverage
Branch, SIPP Account
Target Market
Funds self-investors
1 trillion addressable wealth in UK (1)
New inflows in D2C market: +23bln (+11% y/y) (1)
New clients coming from traditional banks, stockbroking, D2C platform
Source: Internal Research
Agenda
Fineco Results
Next steps
Key messages
Focus on product areas
30
Sustainability at the heart of Fineco's business model (1/2)
We are a looking-forward organization playing in the long-run and able to generate a positive impact for all our stakeholders and the overall society
Our sustainable strategy lays on 2 different levels: a macro level and a micro level
1
MACRO level: related to our business model,
from the beginning based on sustainability long-term view
TRANSPARENCY
FAM as a champion of ESG: PERFORMANCE FEES FREE trademark
Fairness and respect
FAIR PRICING
for all our stakeholders
LOW UPFRONT FEES (only 3% of Investing fees)
EFFICIENCY
Delivering BEST-IN-CLASS CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Fintech DNA: strong focus
on IT & Operations, more SHARING FAM BENEFITS WITH CLIENTS:
flexibility, less costs
better quality and timely products with lower TER
INNOVATION
NO short-term AGGRESSIVE COMMERCIAL OFFERS and
Quality offer for highly
ZERO REMUNERATION on current accounts
SATISFIED CLIENTS
Focus on ORGANIG GROWTH
Sustainability at the heart of Fineco's business model (2/2)
We are a looking-forward organization playing in the long-run and able to generate a positive impact for all our stakeholders and the overall society
2
Our sustainable strategy lays on 2 different levels: a macro level and a micro level
MICRO level: related to the single details contributing to the ESG world
MARKET FRIENDLY CORPORATE GOVERANCE:
2020 AGM, % of represented shares voting in favour:
Up to 3 lists for Board renewal
86.2% for outgoing Board list proposal
10 independent Board members out of 11
97.5% for 2020 remuneration policy
Ramping up the GOVERNANCE OF SUSTAINABILITY:
Sustainability Committee at Board and Managerial level
Sustainability Team within CFO Department
FOCUS on Cyber-Security and ESG risks leveraging on FINTECH DNA
Our ESG RATINGS recently
UPGRADED
"EE+" "A"
(very strong)
BroadESG product offer, both on Investing (i.e. ~40% of funds have ESG rating Morningstar above
"Average") and Lending ("Green mortgages")
First Non-Financial Statement published on our website
Healthy and sustainable growth with a long term horizon
Highly scalable operating platform…
2014
2015
2016
2017
60
67
55
1,200
2018
69 1,278
2019
81 1,358
CAGR (2014-2019)
11%
7%
TFA (bn)
49
1,118
1,048
226
254
281
+
13%
Clients (thd, #)
Net profit (1) (mln)
Revenues (1) (mln)
Costs (1) (mln)
Cost/ Income (1) (%)
964 155 451 212 47
197
208
587
544
544
233
226
233
43
42
40
628
244
39
658
250
38
+ 8%
+ 3%
-9 p.p.
…with a diversified revenues mix leading consistent results in every market conditions
Figures adjusted by non recurring items and Net Profit adjusted net of Deposit Guarantee Scheme and Single Resolution Fund (FY15: -3.1mln net, FY16: -7.1mln net, FY17: -7.1mln net, FY18: -9.6mln net, FY19: -12.1 mln net, 1Q20: -0.3mln gross, -0.2mln net)
Safe Balance Sheet: simple, highly liquid and low risk asset side, valuable and sticky deposits
Diversified investment portfolio
Investment strategy announced during FY17 results unchanged: UC bonds run- offs, blend of European government bonds diversified across countries, covered bonds, supranational and agencies
99% not exposed to volatility: HTC classification since November 2016
High-quality lending growth
Lending offered exclusively to our well-knownbase of clients
Low-risk: CoR at 14bps, cautious approach on mortgages (LTV 50%, avg maturity 18 yrs)
Strong competitive advantage leveraging on Big Data Analytics and continuous innovation (i.e. look-through implementation with significant benefits on CET1 ratio)
29.4 bn
23.0
27.0
4.2
1.6
0.8
1.6
0.6
Assets
Liabilities
High-value deposit base
Sticky deposits: mostly 'transactional liquidity' gathered without aggressive commercial offers
Growth based on quality of services. Cost of funding close to zero
+10.5% CAGR sight deposits growth in the last 10 years,strong resilience during periods of stress/crisis
Rock - solid capital position
pro-forma
CET1
18.4%
LCR
>900%
pro-forma
TCR
33.1%
NSFR(2)
277%
pro-forma
LEVERAGE RATIO
3.76%
Financial Assets
Customer loans
(1)
Other
Due from Banks
Customer deposits
Other liabilities
Equity
Due from banks includes 0.9bn cash deposited at Bank of Italy as of June 2020
NSFR as of Mar.20
Total assets: 99.5% not exposed to volatility
Out of 29.4bn, only 0.15bn of Assets valuated at fair value with very limited impacts on Equity reserve
Total Assets, eop bn
Gov. Bonds at fair value
UC Bonds
Other (2)
Other Bonds at amortized costs
Due from banks(1)
Covered bonds and financial corporate
Customers loans
29.4
o/w Total non UCG Bonds:
0.1
16.2 bn (3)
SSA
Spain
2.0
15.2
3.9
Ireland
0.9
Financial investments
1.0
France
at amortized costs (HTC)
0.9
Covered & Financial
0.9
6.5
5.4
2.2
Other(4)
Italy
1.6
4.2
Massivede-risking of the Balance Sheet
0.9
thanks to the full collateralization of UC bonds (May 10th, 2019)
Jun.20
Due from banks includes 0.9bn cash deposited at Bank of Italy as of Jun.20
Other refers to tangible and intangible assets, derivatives and other assets
16.2bn equal to 15.3bn nominal value, o/w Italy 5.0bn nominal value
Other : US, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Switzerland
Agenda
Fineco Results
Next steps
Key messages
Focus on product areas
36
Revenues by Product Area
Well diversified stream of revenues allow the bank to successfully face any market
environment
Banking, mln
38%
+5.3%
+4.4%
+4.9%
146.5
153.0
74.3
74.6
78.3
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Brokerage, mln
32%
Investing, mln
29%
1H20
+103.4%
+107.0%
Management
fees
+5.4%
+0.9%
-1.2%
+3.4% y/y
127.9
-6.6%
63.6
64.2
61.8
111.8
117.8
57.6
60.9
56.9
31.6
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
1H20 weight on total revenues for each product area
Managerial Data. Revenues attributable to single each product area, generated by products / services offered to customers according to
the link between products and product area. Banking includes revenues generated by direct deposits and credit products. Investing
includes revenues generated by asset under management products; Brokerage includes revenues from trading activity.
Banking
Sound performance driven by strong volume growth and relentless clients' acquisition, thanks to high quality services and best-in-class customer satisfaction
Revenues
mln
Net Interest
Trading income
Fees and commissions
Other
+4.4%
Sight deposits
Eop, bn
+9.4%
-3.1%
+5.3%
153.0
23.8
26.9
26.1
+4.9%
146.5
78.3
74.3
74.6
133.5
65.8
67.7
136.4
68.8
19.1
5.6
8.8
10.3
10.0
-0.20.2-0.20.5
-0.10.1-0.10.2-0.10.3
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Jun.19
Mar.20
Jun.20
Clients and new clients
thd, # # of new clients
+3.1%
-0.3%
1,318 1,364 1,359
Jun.19
Mar.20
Jun.20
59
22
46
Managerial Data
Brokerage
Revamped Brokerage thanks to skyrocketing volatility combined with the review of the offer. Growing market share in Italy and continuous enlargement of product offer
Revenues
Well-diversified brokerage offer
mln
Net Interest
Trading profit
among products…
…and geographies
Fees and commissions
Other
+107.0%
+103.4%
127.9
Funds
Other markets
5.5
Forex / CFD
Italy
+0.9%
8% 7%
73.1
39%
63.6
64.2
61.8
Derivatives 21%
43%
3.0
2.5
7.2
63%
31.6
35.6
37.6
36.5
2%
18%
3.7
49.2
Bonds
18.0
25.1
24.2
Equity
US
0.018.1
0.0 9.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Executed orders
Volatility (1)
mln
+124.5%
+8.5%
+111.9%
12.1
13.2
11.9
25.3
5.9
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Managerial Data
Volatility calculated as avg weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW weighted on volumes related to futures traded by our clients
volumes related to futures traded by our clients
Investing
Increasing revenues y/y thanks to a successful strategy based on our cyborg advisory approach. Very limited upfront fees, representing only 3% of investing fees
Revenues (Net fees)
mln
PFA incentives(1)
Upfront fees
Management fees
Other income
+5.4%
1H20
111.8
117.8
Management
3.1
fees
2.5
+3.4 y/y
-1.2%
-6.6%
57.6
60.9
56.9
1.7
120.8
1.3
1.4
116.8
59.7
61.9
58.9
0.0-3.5
-2.70.1
-0.23.2
-7.4
-5.9
0.0
-0.1
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Assets under Management
eop, bn
Guided Products / AUM
+8.9%
+12.9%
36.8
35.5
40.1
69%
72%
72%
Jun.19
Mar.20
Jun.20
Average Asset under Management
daily avg, bn
+4.3%
-3.5%
36.6 39.6 38.2
2Q19 1Q20 2Q20
40
Annex
P&L
mln
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
FY19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Net interest income
70.4
71.4
69.8
69.7
281.3
68.2
70.1
141.8
138.2
Net commissions
77.4
81.3
84.3
82.3
325.2
105.0
104.8
158.6
209.7
Trading profit
9.8
8.0
11.6
15.3
44.8
26.4
30.1
17.8
56.5
Other expenses/income
0.2
0.3
0.1
2.9
3.6
0.6
0.8
0.5
1.4
Total revenues
157.7
161.1
165.8
170.2
654.8
200.1
205.8
318.8
405.8
Staff expenses
-21.7
-22.4
-22.5
-23.6
-90.2
-24.0
-24.9
-44.1
-48.9
Other admin.exp. net of recoveries
-38.5
-34.4
-29.4
-34.3
-136.6
-36.5
-34.6
-72.9
-71.1
D&A
-5.1
-5.4
-5.8
-6.6
-22.9
-6.1
-6.2
-10.5
-12.3
Operating expenses
-65.3
-62.3
-57.6
-64.4
-249.6
-66.5
-65.7
-127.5
-132.2
Gross operating profit
92.5
98.8
108.2
105.8
405.2
133.6
140.0
191.3
273.6
Provisions
-1.0
-2.9
-19.8
-3.5
-27.2
-1.1
-6.5
-3.8
-7.6
LLP
-1.3
1.1
-1.2
-0.6
-2.0
-1.0
-2.7
-0.1
-3.7
Profit from investments
-0.7
6.5
0.4
1.1
7.4
-0.1
-3.7
5.8
-3.8
Profit before taxes
89.5
103.5
87.6
102.8
383.5
131.4
127.1
193.1
258.5
Income taxes
-27.3
-31.7
-26.6
-9.6
-95.1
-40.0
-38.3
-59.0
-78.3
Net profit for the period
62.3
71.8
61.0
93.2
288.4
91.4
88.7
134.1
180.2
Net profit adjusted
(1)
63.5
75.6
61.7
71.6
272.3
92.2
88.7
139.1
181.0
Non recurring items (mln, gross)
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
FY19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Extraord systemic charges (Trading Profit)
(2)
-0.4
-4.3
0.4
1.4
-3.0
-1.2
0.0
-4.8
-1.2
Patent Box
-0.9
-0.9
-0.9
20.7
18.1
0.0
0.0
-1.8
0.0
Total
-1.3
-5.2
-0.5
22.1
15.1
-1.2
0.0
-6.5
-1.2
(1)
Net of non recurring items
(2)
Voluntary Scheme valuation
P&L net of non recurring items
mln
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
FY19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Adj.
(1)
Adj.
(1)
Adj.
(1)
Adj.
(1)
Adj.
(1)
Adj.
(1)
Adj.
(1)
Adj.
(1)
Adj.
(1)
Net interest income
70.4
71.4
69.8
69.7
281.3
68.2
70.1
141.8
138.2
Net commissions
77.4
81.3
84.3
82.3
325.2
105.0
104.8
158.6
209.7
Trading profit
10.3
12.3
11.2
13.9
47.7
27.6
30.1
22.6
57.7
Other expenses/income
0.2
0.3
0.1
2.9
3.6
0.6
0.8
0.5
1.4
Total revenues
158.2
165.4
165.4
168.8
657.8
201.3
205.8
323.5
407.0
Staff expenses
-21.7
-22.4
-22.5
-23.6
-90.2
-24.0
-24.9
-44.1
-48.9
Other admin.expenses
-38.5
-34.4
-29.4
-34.3
-136.6
-36.5
-34.6
-72.9
-71.1
D&A
-5.1
-5.4
-5.8
-6.6
-22.9
-6.1
-6.2
-10.5
-12.3
Operating expenses
-65.3
-62.3
-57.6
-64.4
-249.6
-66.5
-65.7
-127.5
-132.2
Gross operating profit
92.9
103.1
107.8
104.4
408.2
134.8
140.0
196.0
274.8
Provisions
-1.0
-2.9
-19.8
-3.5
-27.2
-1.1
-6.5
-3.8
-7.6
LLP
-1.3
1.1
-1.2
-0.6
-2.0
-1.0
-2.7
-0.1
-3.7
Profit from investments
-0.7
6.5
0.4
1.1
7.4
-0.1
-3.7
5.8
-3.8
Profit before taxes
90.0
107.8
87.2
101.4
386.4
132.6
127.1
197.8
259.7
Income taxes
-26.5
-32.2
-25.6
-29.8
-114.2
-40.4
-38.3
-58.8
-78.7
Net profit adjusted
(1)
63.5
75.6
61.7
71.6
272.3
92.2
88.7
139.1
181.0
Net of non recurring items (see page 42 for details)
1H20 P&L FinecoBank and Fineco Asset Management
mln
Net interest income Dividends Net commissions Trading profit Other expenses/income Total revenues Staff expenses Other admin.exp. net of recoveries D&A Operating expensesGross operating profit Provisions LLP Profit on Investments Profit before taxes Income taxes Net profit for the period
Fineco Asset
FinecoBank
FinecoBank
Management
Individual
Consolidated
-0.1
138.3
138.2
0.0
14.2
0.0
32.4
177.4
209.7
0.1
56.4
56.5
-0.1
1.5
1.4
32.3
387.8
405.8
-2.0
-46.9
-48.9
-2.0
-69.1
-71.1
-0.1
-12.1
-12.3
-4.2
-128.1
-132.2
28.1
259.7
273.6
0.0
-7.6
-7.6
0.0
-3.7
-3.7
0.0
-3.8
-3.8
28.1
244.6
258.5
-3.6
-74.8
-78.3
24.6
169.8
180.2
Details on Net Interest Income
mln
Financial Investments
Net Margin
Gross margin
Security Lending
Net Margin
Leverage - Long
Net Margin
Other Treasury
activities
Net Margin
Lending
Net Margin
o/w Current accounts
Net Margin
(1)
o/w Cards
Net Margin
o/w Personal loans
Net Margin
o/w Mortgages
(1)
Net Margin
Other
(2)
Total
Gross Margin
Cost of Deposits
1Q19
Volumes &
2Q19
Volumes &
3Q19
Volumes &
4Q19
Volumes &
FY19
Volumes &
1Q20
Volumes &
2Q20
Volumes &
1H19
Volumes
1H20
Volumes
Margins
Margins
Margins
Margins
Margins
Margins
Margins
& Margins
& Margins
57.1
19,748
58.0
20,582
55.9
21,714
56.0
22,114
227.0
21,040
54.8
22,543
56.3
22,676
115.1
20,165
111.1
22,609
1.17%
1.13%
1.02%
1.01%
1.08%
0.98%
1.00%
1.15%
0.99%
59.7
1.23%
60.4
1.18%
58.5
1.07%
57.7
1.04%
236.3
1.12%
56.8
1.01%
57.1
1.01%
120.0
1.20%
113.9
1.01%
0.6
836
0.4
386
0.0
0
0.3
307
1.4
382
0.7
634
1.3
1,132
1.1
611
2.0
883
0.32%
0.44%
0.00%
0.44%
0.37%
0.44%
0.46%
0.36%
0.46%
2.7
129
3.2
153
3.3
157
3.3
154
12.4
148
2.9
137
2.4
117
5.9
141
5.2
127
8.45%
8.35%
8.38%
8.38%
8.39%
8.42%
8.13%
8.40%
8.29%
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
0.1
69
0.8
784
n.a.
n.a.
0.8
427
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
0.44%
0.39%
n.a.
0.39%
10.5
2,611
10.8
2,754
11.1
2,912
10.9
3,050
43.3
2,832
11.0
3,293
11.4
3,537
21.3
2,683
22.3
3,415
1.62%
1.58%
1.51%
1.42%
1.53%
1.34%
1.29%
1.60%
1.32%
2.9
1,040
3.2
1,112
3.2
1,169
3.4
1,241
12.7
1,141
3.4
1,316
3.6
1,375
6.1
1,076
7.0
1,345
1.14%
1.14%
1.10%
1.07%
1.11%
1.05%
1.04%
1.14%
1.04%
1.2
245
1.2
252
1.2
282
1.2
265
4.9
261
1.2
242
1.1
184
2.4
248
2.3
213
2.00%
1.92%
1.74%
1.87%
1.88%
2.02%
2.46%
1.96%
2.21%
4.6
441
4.6
448
4.6
457
4.5
459
18.3
451
4.5
462
4.4
448
9.1
444
8.9
455
4.20%
4.09%
3.98%
3.92%
4.05%
3.93%
3.93%
4.15%
3.93%
1.8
886
1.9
942
2.0
1,005
1.8
1,084
7.4
979
1.8
1,273
2.3
1,530
3.7
914
4.1
1,402
0.80%
0.82%
0.79%
0.64%
0.76%
0.57%
0.61%
0.81%
0.59%
-0.5
-1.0
-0.4
-0.8
-2.8
-1.3
-2.1
-1.6
-3.3
70.4
71.4
69.8
69.7
281.3
68.2
70.1
141.8
138.2
1.26%
1.25%
1.17%
1.11%
1.20%
1.08%
1.04%
1.26%
1.06%
-0.05%
-0.04%
-0.04%
-0.03%
-0.04%
-0.03%
-0.01%
-0.04%
-0.02%
Volumes and margins: average of the period
Net margin calculated on real interest income and expenses
2019 quarterly figures have been reclassified due to a managerial recast
(1)
Calculated on total cards, both spending and revolving
(2)
Other includes mainly marketing costs
UniCredit bonds underwritten
ISIN Currency
Amount (€ m)
Maturity
Indexation
Spread
1
IT0005010308
Euro
382.5
9-Jul-20
Euribor 1m
2.49%
2
IT0005010381
Euro
382.5
7-Oct-20
Euribor 1m
2.52%
3
IT0005010332
Euro
382.5
6-Jan-21
Euribor 1m
2.54%
4
IT0005010316
Euro
382.5
6-Apr-21
Euribor 1m
2.56%
5
IT0005010340
Euro
382.5
5-Jul-21
Euribor 1m
2.58%
6
IT0005010225
Euro
382.5
18-Oct-21
Euribor 1m
2.60%
7
IT0005040099
Euro
100.0
24-Jan-22
Euribor 1m
1.46%
8
IT0005057994
Euro
200.0
11-Apr-22
Euribor 1m
1.43%
9
IT0005083743
Euro
300.0
28-Jan-22
Euribor 1m
1.25%
10
IT0005114688
Euro
180.0
19-May-22
Euribor 1m
1.19%
11
IT0005120347
Euro
700.0
27-Jun-22
Euribor 1m
1.58%
12
IT0005144065
Euro
450.0
14-Nov-22
Euribor 3m
1.40%
13
IT0005144073
Euro
350.0
15-Nov-21
Euribor 3m
1.29%
14
IT0005158412
Euro
250.0
23-Dec-22
Euribor 3m
1.47%
15
IT0005163180
Euro
600.0
11-Feb-23
Euribor 3m
1.97%
16
IT0005175135
Euro
100.0
24-Mar-23
Euribor 3m
1.58%
17
IT0005217606
Euro
350.0
11-Oct-23
Euribor 3m
1.65%
18
IT0005241317
Euro
622.5
2-Feb-24
Euribor 3m
1.52%
Total
Euro
6,497.5
Euribor 1m
1.92%
In order to calculate an average spread on Eur1m, an average basis swap of 0.06% is considered
Financial Investments
Further improvements for a diversified asset side.
Bond Portfolio, avg bn
UC bonds and Govies run-offs,eop bn
UC bonds
Spain
SSA (1)
Italy
Other Govies(2)
Covered & Corporate
+20.3%
+3.8%
+20.9%
22.2
23.1
22.7
19.2
7.2
6.6
18.7
6.9
8.3
5.4
5.6
8.5
5.5
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.3
3.5
4.1
3.3
3.8
2.4
1.1
0.7 1.5
0.9
2.0
2.0
0.9
0.8 1.8
0.2
0.1
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Avg Bond portfolio 1H20 (excl. UC Bonds): 15.8bn, +55% y/y
64%(3) at fixed rate, avg yield: 72bps
UC Bonds Govies & SSA Covered & Corporate
3.1
2.7
2.6
2.0
2.2
2.2
2.2
1.9
1.5
1.6
1.3
1.4
2.3
0.6
2.1
2.1
1.1
1.8
0.8
0.8
1.3
0.9
0.9
0.8
0.3
0.5
0.8
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2044
251
234
145
189
159
UC Bonds avg spread vs Eur1M, bps
Residual maturity total portfolio: 5.0 yrs
o/w UC Bonds: 1.8 yrs
o/w bonds (excl. UC bonds): 6.4 yrs
(1)
Sovereign Supranational and Agencies
(2)
47
0.1 Poland and Switzerland
(3)
Calculated on nominal value as of June 30th 2020
Details on Net Commissions
mln
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
FY19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Brokerage
18.5
18.0
20.0
20.8
77.3
35.6
37.6
36.5
73.1
o/w
Equity
15.6
14.7
15.9
17.0
63.2
30.0
31.0
30.3
61.0
Bond
0.9
0.9
1.4
0.7
3.9
1.0
3.8
1.8
4.8
Derivatives
2.3
2.2
2.7
2.6
9.7
4.5
3.7
4.5
8.2
Other commissions(1)
-0.2
0.2
0.0
0.6
0.5
0.0
-0.9
0.0
-0.9
Investing
54.2
57.6
58.3
56.1
226.2
60.8
57.1
111.8
117.9
o/w
Placement fees
1.1
1.3
1.1
1.8
5.4
1.7
1.4
2.5
3.1
Management fees
57.1
59.7
61.5
63.0
241.3
61.9
58.9
116.8
120.8
to PFA's: incentives
-3.0
-4.3
-3.6
-8.0
-18.9
-2.5
-2.6
-7.3
-5.1
to PFA's: LTI
-1.0
0.8
-0.7
-0.7
-1.6
-0.2
-0.7
-0.2
-0.9
Banking
4.5
5.6
5.9
5.3
21.3
8.8
10.3
10.0
19.1
Other
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.4
-0.2
-0.2
0.2
-0.4
Total
77.4
81.3
84.3
82.3
325.2
105.0
104.8
158.6
209.7
48
Revenues breakdown by Product Area
mln
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
FY19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Net interest income
67.6
68.8
67.0
66.9
270.3
65.8
67.7
136.4
133.5
Net commissions
4.5
5.6
5.9
5.3
21.3
8.8
10.3
10.0
19.1
Trading profit
-0.1
-0.1
-0.2
0.2
-0.2
-0.1
-0.1
-0.2
-0.2
Other
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.5
Total Banking
72.1
74.3
72.7
72.5
291.7
74.6
78.3
146.5
153.0
Net interest income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net commissions
54.2
57.6
58.3
56.1
226.2
60.8
57.1
111.8
117.9
Trading profit
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0
2.7
2.7
0.1
-0.2
0.0
-0.1
Total Investing
54.2
57.6
58.3
58.8
228.9
60.9
56.9
111.8
117.8
Net interest income
3.4
3.7
3.4
3.4
14.0
3.0
2.5
7.2
5.5
Net commissions
18.5
18.0
20.0
20.8
77.3
35.6
37.6
36.5
73.1
Trading profit
8.2
9.9
11.5
11.7
41.3
25.1
24.2
18.1
49.2
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Brokerage
30.2
31.6
34.9
35.9
132.6
63.6
64.2
61.8
127.9
Please note that, starting from December 31st, 2019, "Trading profit" also includes dividends and similar revenues on equity investments held at fair value in the item "Dividend income and similar revenue", previously included in the item "Dividends and other income from equity investments" in the reclassified income statement. 2018 figures were also reclassified.
49
Breakdown Total Financial Assets
mln
Mar.19
Jun.19
Sep.19
Dec.19
Mar.20
Jun.20
AUM
35,988
36,819
38,325
40,505
35,516
40,083
o/w Funds and Sicav
26,361
26,426
27,477
28,786
24,122
27,657
o/w Insurance
8,401
9,002
9,369
10,115
9,961
10,676
o/w GPM
1
26
55
93
127
169
o/w AuC + deposits under advisory
1,225
1,365
1,425
1,512
1,307
1,580
o/w in Advice
572
600
603
598
516
550
o/w in Plus
653
765
822
914
792
1,030
AUC
15,187
15,229
15,158
15,324
13,485
16,486
o/w Equity
9,137
9,207
9,573
9,841
8,308
10,565
o/w Bond
6,037
6,011
5,575
5,448
5,147
5,878
o/w Other
13
12
11
35
30
43
Direct Deposits
22,941
23,844
25,099
25,590
26,925
26,077
o/w Sight
22,938
23,842
25,098
25,588
26,924
26,077
o/w Term
2
2
2
1
1
1
Total
74,116
75,892
78,583
81,419
75,927
82,646
o/w Guided Products & Services
24,301
25,354
26,697
28,788
25,486
28,984
o/w TFA Private Banking
29,041
29,970
31,891
33,437
28,844
33,024
50
Balance Sheet
mln
Mar.19
Jun.19
Sep.19
Dec.19
Mar.20
Jun.20
Due from Banks (1)
3,807
1,941
2,033
1,320
1,801
1,633
Customer Loans
3,029
3,409
3,568
3,680
3,741
4,204
Financial Assets
19,012
19,920
21,532
22,313
23,414
22,961
Tangible and Intangible Assets
243
242
247
279
280
280
Derivatives
29
49
72
65
76
76
Other Assets
259
274
308
366
207
259
Total Assets
26,380
25,835
27,760
28,023
29,519
29,412
Customer Deposits
23,311
24,140
25,429
25,920
27,202
27,021
Due to Banks
1,605
207
188
155
331
113
Derivatives
32
84
156
95
144
207
Funds and other Liabilities
393
477
698
471
365
515
Equity
1,040
928
1,289
1,382
1,477
1,556
Total Liabilities and Equity
26,380
25,835
27,760
28,023
29,519
29,412
51
Leverage Ratio Sensitivity
OUR PRIORITY: to slow down the growth of our Balance Sheet through the conversion of deposits into Asset under Management and through the repricing of our Banking services
OUR GUIDANCE: Leverage Ratio above 3.5% considering a growth of deposits in a range between 2-2.5bn per year
STRESS TEST SCENARIO
T1 Capital (mln)
0
30
40
50
60
70
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
150
-
3.85%
3.95%
3.99%
4.02%
4.06%
4.10%
4.13%
4.17%
4.20%
4.24%
4.27%
4.31%
4.34%
4.38%
500
3.78%
3.88%
3.92%
3.95%
3.99%
4.02%
4.06%
4.09%
4.13%
4.16%
4.20%
4.23%
4.27%
4.30%
1,000
3.72%
3.82%
3.85%
3.89%
3.92%
3.96%
3.99%
4.02%
4.06%
4.09%
4.13%
4.16%
4.20%
4.23%
(mln)
1,500
3.65%
3.75%
3.79%
3.82%
3.85%
3.89%
3.92%
3.96%
3.99%
4.02%
4.06%
4.09%
4.12%
4.16%
2,000
3.59%
3.69%
3.72%
3.76%
3.79%
3.82%
3.86%
3.89%
3.92%
3.96%
3.99%
4.02%
4.06%
4.09%
2,500
3.53%
3.63%
3.66%
3.70%
3.73%
3.76%
3.79%
3.83%
3.86%
3.89%
3.92%
3.96%
3.99%
4.02%
3,000
3.48%
3.57%
3.61%
3.64%
3.67%
3.70%
3.73%
3.77%
3.80%
3.83%
3.86%
3.89%
3.93%
3.96%
Exposures
3,500
3.42%
3.52%
3.55%
3.58%
3.61%
3.64%
3.67%
3.71%
3.74%
3.77%
3.80%
3.83%
3.86%
3.90%
4,000
3.37%
3.46%
3.49%
3.52%
3.56%
3.59%
3.62%
3.65%
3.68%
3.71%
3.74%
3.77%
3.80%
3.84%
4,500
3.32%
3.41%
3.44%
3.47%
3.50%
3.53%
3.56%
3.59%
3.62%
3.65%
3.68%
3.72%
3.75%
3.78%
5,000
3.27%
3.36%
3.39%
3.42%
3.45%
3.48%
3.51%
3.54%
3.57%
3.60%
3.63%
3.66%
3.69%
3.72%
5,500
3.22%
3.31%
3.34%
3.37%
3.40%
3.43%
3.46%
3.49%
3.52%
3.55%
3.57%
3.60%
3.63%
3.66%
6,000
3.17%
3.26%
3.29%
3.32%
3.35%
3.38%
3.41%
3.43%
3.46%
3.49%
3.52%
3.55%
3.58%
3.61%
Total
6,500
3.13%
3.21%
3.24%
3.27%
3.30%
3.33%
3.36%
3.39%
3.41%
3.44%
3.47%
3.50%
3.53%
3.56%
7,000
3.08%
3.17%
3.19%
3.22%
3.25%
3.28%
3.31%
3.34%
3.37%
3.39%
3.42%
3.45%
3.48%
3.51%
7,500
3.04%
3.12%
3.15%
3.18%
3.21%
3.23%
3.26%
3.29%
3.32%
3.35%
3.37%
3.40%
3.43%
3.46%
8,000
3.00%
3.08%
3.11%
3.13%
3.16%
3.19%
3.22%
3.24%
3.27%
3.30%
3.33%
3.36%
3.38%
3.41%
8,500
2.95%
3.04%
3.06%
3.09%
3.12%
3.15%
3.17%
3.20%
3.23%
3.26%
3.28%
3.31%
3.34%
3.36%
9,000
2.92%
3.00%
3.02%
3.05%
3.08%
3.10%
3.13%
3.16%
3.18%
3.21%
3.24%
3.27%
3.29%
3.32%
9,500
2.88%
2.96%
2.98%
3.01%
3.04%
3.06%
3.09%
3.12%
3.14%
3.17%
3.20%
3.22%
3.25%
3.27%
10,000
2.84%
2.92%
2.94%
2.97%
3.00%
3.02%
3.05%
3.07%
3.10%
3.13%
3.15%
3.18%
3.21%
3.23%
Considering our organic capital generation(1) after dividend distribution and payment of AT1
coupon, also in case of extremely
adverse market scenario and
assuming 5 billion of deposit
growth in 2020 (vs 2.4bn on
average in the period 2015-'19),
our Leverage ratio would
remain around 3.5%.
LR > 3.5%
3.0% < LR < 3.5%
LR < 3.0%
(1) In 2019 we generated 58mln of organic capital after the payment of AT1 coupon and assuming the distribution of €0.32 DPS
Main Financial Ratios
Mar.19
Jun.19
Sep.19
Dec.19
Mar.20
Jun.20
PFA TFA/ PFA (mln)
(1)
25.0
25.6
26.6
27.8
25.7
27.9
Guided Products / TFA
(2)
33%
33%
34%
35%
34%
35%
Cost / income Ratio
(3)
41.3%
39.4%
37.9%
37.9%
33.0%
32.5%
CET 1 Ratio
(4)
21.0%
17.8%
17.4%
18.1%
19.3%
18.4%
Adjusted RoE
(5)
31.2%
34.0%
27.3%
27.5%
30.7%
30.1%
Leverage Ratio
(6)
5.11%
2.89%
3.85%
3.85%
3.73%
3.76%
PFA TFA/PFA: calculated as end of period Total Financial Assets related to the network divided by number of PFAs eop
Calcuated as Guided Products eop divided by Total Financial Assets eop
C/I ratio net of non recurring items (see page 42 for details) calculated as Operating Costs divided by Revenues net of non recurring items
1Q20 and 2Q20 CET1 ratio pro-forma
RoE: Net Profit, net of non recurring items (see page 42 for details) divided by the average book shareholders' equity for the period (excluding dividends expected to be distributed and the revaluation reserves)
Leverage ratios until Mar.19 are calculated on Individual basis, according to the EC Delegated Act 2015/62 regarding the exclusion of intra-group exposure. 1Q20 and 2Q20 Leverage ratio pro-forma
Fineco - a fully independent public company starting from May 2019
Strategy and Business model
Fineco exit from the UniCredit Group has no implications on its strategy and business model: Fineco enjoyed limited synergies with UniCredit and, as a fully independent company, continues to focus on maximizing shareholders' value via healthy, sustainable and organic growth
Transitional Arrangements with UniCredit Group
Fineco and UniCredit have agreed to enter into certain transitional arrangements to ensure full continuity and an orderly and smooth transition from a regulatory, liquidity and operational standpoint
INVESTMENT
STRATEGY
No change in the investment policy envisaging an increasing diversification of financial investments as the existing stock of UniCredit bonds progressively runs off by 2024
UniCredit has granted a financial collateralin favor of Fineco to secure the credit risk exposures towards UniCredit and neutralize the capital impacts and risk concentration limits
INFRAGROUP
SERVICES
TRADEMARK
UniCredit will continue to provide, on an interim basis, certain services in order to allow Fineco to act in full operational continuity. The contract for customers' access to banking services through smart ATMs and physical branches has been extended for 20 years
Fineco has exercised at the end of 2019 the option for the purchase of its brand at the price of €22.5mln plus VAT
54
Fineco Asset Management in a nutshell
AUM at €14.2bn, of which €8.9bn retail classes (1)
FAM EVOLUTION(30 strategies)
FAM Target: decumulation product to progressively invest in multi-thematic/profile funds
FUNDS OF
FAM Megatrend: multi-thematic fund investing in secular trends
New building blocks both vertical and based on risk profile
FUNDS
FAM Target: decumulation products for customers who want to take advantage of bear
market phases
CORE SERIES(30 strategies)
Release of Premium Share Classes
FAM SERIES
Additional sub-advisory mandates in pipeline to further enlarge the offer through
quality and exclusivity agreements for Fineco clients only
(sub-adviced
funds)
FAM Global Defence: new capital preservation solution
32 strategies
INSTITUTIONAL
Underlying funds for advisory solutions (both funds of funds and Insurance wrappers)
allowing a better control of the value chain to retain more margins and lower
BUSINESS
customers' TER
40 strategies, including also Passive and new Smart Beta funds
BENEFITS
Quality improvement and time to market for customers and distribution needs
Several efficiencies leveraging on a vertically integrated business model combined with the strong operating efficiency which is in Fineco's DNA
Better risk management thanks to the look-through on daily basis on funds' underlying assets Win-winsolution: lower price for clients, higher margins
55
Fineco UK vs Competitors: products and services
Coming Soon - see slide 29
56
Fineco UK vs Competitors: features
Fineco platform: usability, reliability and advanced tools
57
Fineco UK: Premium service without premium price (1/2)
Disruptive pricing 100% sustainable thanks to our strong operating leverage
OTC: zero commission, no added spreads
Stock broking: flat fees
Platform fees: the most competitive
Transaction fees
(1)
(1)
Plus Custody fees
Equivalent for each transaction - Exchage rate GBP/EUR: 1.1217
58
Fineco UK: Premium service without premium price (2/2)
Disruptive pricing 100% sustainable thanks to our strong operating leverage
Multicurrency: best spreads, no commissions
(1)
(2)
(2)
(2)
Equivalent for each transaction - Exchage rate GBP/EUR: 1,1217
59
Preserving our best price/quality ratio
An update on the main outcomes from our Smart Repricing
Competitive landscape (1)
€
Online
€ 76 avg
€ 127 avg
Branch
online costs
branch costs
Webank
0
IWBank (IWConto)
4
89
Widiba (Conto Flat)
20
ING (Conto Arancio)
24
Fineco
25
Poste Italiane (BancoPosta Premium)
30
CheBanca (Yellow)
47
59
B.Generali (BG Deluxe)
48
Credit Agricole (Smart)
56
91
HelloBank! (Hello! Money)
58
Banca Sella (Websella)
62
161
Banco BPM (YouWelcome NEW)
74
98
B.Mps (Mio Plus)
81
93
UBI Banca (Ubi Conto)
81
124
BNL (X-Smart)
122
184
BPER (Ondemand)
137
166
Deutsche Bank (Smart New)
138
182
B.Mediolanum
146
UniCredit (MyGenius Silver)
186
296
Intesa SanPaolo (Xme)
190
205
60
(1)
Most convenient current accounts. Source: Figures based on publicly available costs for families with average online operations of the main
Additional Tier 1
First public placement successfully issued with strong demand (9x the offer)
€200 mln AT1 issued in January 2018
€300 mln AT1 issued in July 2019
On January 23rd, 2018 the Bank issued a €200mln perpetual AT1
Coupon fixed at4.82% for the initial 5.5 years
Private placement, fully subscribed by UniCredit SpA
Semi-annualcoupon
Coupon (net of taxes) will impact directly Equity reserves
On July 11th, 2019 Fineco issued a €300mln perpetual AT1 in order to maintain the Leverage Ratio above 3.5% after the exit from the UniCredit Group
Coupon fixed at5.875% (initial guidance at 6.5%) for the initial
5.5 years
Public placement, with strong demand (9x, €2.7bn), listed in Euronext Dublin
Semi-annualcoupon
Coupon (net of taxes) will impact directly Equity reserves