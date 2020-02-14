FinecoBank : PR - Composition of share capital and amendment of Articles of Association

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: composition of share capital and amendment of Articles of Association

Milan, February 14, 2020

FinecoBank, further to the Press Release of February 11, 2020, informs on the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid-in) as a consequence of a capital increase of Euro 139,517.07, issued pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution of February 11th 2020 according to the powers conferred by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 10th 2019, corresponding to 422,779 ordinary shares to be granted to the beneficiares of the "2014-2017 Multy-yearPlan Top Management".

The new text of the Articles of Association, amended to article 5, paragraph 1 and 15, is now available to the public at the company headquarter, on the company website www.finecobank.com,and also on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. available on www.emarketstorage.com.

The Articles of Association has been filed with the Company Register on February 12th 2020.

Current Share Capital Previous Share Capital Euro No. of Shares Nominal Euro No. of shares Nominal Value Value Total (of 201,081,005.07 608,740,019 0.33 200,941,488.00 608,913,600 0.33 which) Ordinary Shares (regular jouissance 201,081,005.07 608,740,019 0.33 200,941,488.00 608,913,600 0.33 1/1/2019) Current share coupon: 6

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.

