FinecoBank : PR - Consolidated Interim Financial Report as at 30 September 2019

Consolidated Interim Financial Report at September 30th, 2019 - Press Release Results at September 30th, 2019 approved Strong growth in net profit adjusted for non-recurring items 1 : €198.1 million (+10.8% y/y) - the best 9-month performance ever

Revenues 1 : €489.0 million (+5.2% y/y) Operating costs 1 : €185.2 million (+1.3% y/y) Gross operating profit 1 : €303.8 million (+7.7% y/y) Cost/income ratio 1 down: 37.9% (-1.4 p.p.)

Milan, November 5th, 2019 The Board of Directors of FinecoBank S.p.A. has approved the results at September 30th, 2019. Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, stated: "In the first 9 months of the year Fineco delivered excellent results, achieved without leveraging on the bank's risk profile, with an important growth in all business areas which confirms once again our ability to generate well-diversified and balanced revenues. In a phase of strong attention to liquidity issue, asset under management is one of our growth focus. In this regard, we're strongly committed to maintaining high levels of transparency towards our clients as confirmed by our Mifid reporting, widely appreciated. It's worth underling the importance of Fineco Asset Management's results, whose offer of a new generation of investment solutions, such as decumulation products and multi-thematic funds, perfectly fits with our PFA's ability to develop their customers' needs quickly and efficiently". 1 Non-recurring items in the first nine months 2019: -€4.4 million gross (-€2.9 million net) Voluntary Scheme fair value measurement, of which -€0.4 million gross (-€0.3 million net) in the first quarter, -€4.3 million gross (-€2.9 million net) in the second quarter and +€0.4 million gross (+€0.3 million net) in the third quarter. Non-recurring items in the first nine months 2018: €-1.6 million gross (€-1.1 million net) severance 1

Consolidated Interim Financial Report at September 30th, 2019 - Press Release 9M19 HIGHLIGHTS UPDATE ON INITIATIVES FINECOBANK Revenues 1 at €489.0 million, +5.2% y/y led by the Investing area (+14.3% y/y) with management fees rising by 12.1% y/y thanks to Fineco Asset

Management's contribution (fully operative since July 2018), the greater impact of Guided Products and Services, plus the continued improvement in network productivity. The Banking area again performed positively (+2.8% y/y) , supported by an increase in transactional liquidity and lending activity. Brokerage posted its best quarter since the third quarter of 2018, with growth of 10.5% q/q thanks to the Bank's review of the offering in this area.

at €489.0 million, led by the Investing area (+14.3% y/y) Management's contribution (fully operative since July 2018), the greater impact of Guided Products and Services, plus the continued improvement in network productivity. , supported by an increase in transactional liquidity and lending activity. posted its since the third quarter of 2018, with growth of 10.5% q/q thanks to the Bank's review of the offering in this area. Operating costs well under control at €185.2 million, +1.3% y/y.

Cost/Income ratio 1 at 37.9%, down by 1.4 percentage points y/y confirming the Bank's operational efficiency.

Cost/Income ratio at 37.9%, down by 1.4 percentage points y/y Net profit 1 at €198.1 million , +10.8% y/y. The development of the new platform that will further consolidate the Bank's productivity, combining the cyborg-advisorymodel with Big Data Analytics, continued. The new platform will facilitate the process to transform customer liquidity into managed assets, thanks also to the launch of new conservative investment and insurance products. Fineco will also be reviewing its banking and payment services in depth, for an even better customer experience (a new, fully digital dashboard for credit and debit cards; a new look for account and card home pages; a simpler onboarding process). The Bank has also reviewed its brokerage offering with the launch of new products (options) and an expansion of its multicurrency offering. Lastly, activities continued to develop Fineco Asset Management which, also thanks to the recent launch of FAM Target decumulation funds and the FAM MegaTrends multithematic fund, has confirmed its increasing capacity to promptly and effectively respond to customer needs. 2

Consolidated Interim Financial Report at September 30th, 2019 - Press Release TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS AND NET SALES Total Financial Assets (TFA) at September 30th, 2019 amounted to €78.6 billion, up 10.9% compared to September 2018. Stock of Assets under Management was €38.3 billion, up by 9.7% y/y, assets under custody amounted to €15.2 billion (+5.3% y/y), the balance of direct deposits amounted to €25.1 billion (+16.5% y/y) thanks to the continuous growth in new customers and "transactional" deposits. In particular, the TFA related to Private Banking customers, i.e. with assets above €500,000, totalled €31.9 billion, up 16.1% y/y. In the first nine months of 2019, assets amounted to €4.3 billion (-9.0% y/y), again proving to be solid, of high quality, and not requiring recourse to short-term commercial policies. The asset mix shifted positively towards managed assets, standing at €1.9 billion in the nine months, highlighting a more cautious approach by clients who are favouring more conservative products. Assets under custody amounted to -€0.6 billion, with customers levering positions created previously on BTPs, using the Fineco brokerage platform, while direct deposits were equal to €3.0 billion. Since the beginning of the year, "Guided products & services" has reached €2.3 billion (+9.2% y/y), with flows towards new decumulation products equal to €0.7 billion, confirming customers' appreciation of this offering. The ratio of Guided Products compared to total AuM rose to 70% compared to 66% in September 2018. At September 30th, 2019 the network of personal financial advisors included 2,564 units distributed throughout the country with 395 Fineco Centers. Assets in the first nine months of the year through the PFA network were €3.8 billion. At September 30th, 2019, Fineco Asset Management managed €12.6 billion of assets, of which €7.4 billion were retail class (+14.7% y/y) and around €5.2 billion institutional class. In the first nine months of 2019, 87,467 new customers were acquired. The total number of customers at September 30th, 2019 was approximately 1,338,000, up 6.4% compared to the same period in the previous year. MAIN INCOME STATEMENT RESULTS AT 30.09.2019 Figures and variations in this Consolidated Interim Financial Report at September 30th, 2019 - Press Release are entered net of the below indicated non-recurring items1. 3

Consolidated Interim Financial Report at September 30th, 2019 - Press Release mln 3Q18 2Q19 3Q19 9M18 9M19 9M19/ 3Q19/ 3Q19/ Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Adj. (1) Adj. (1) 9M18 3Q18 2Q19 Net interest income 69.9 71.4 69.8 207.6 211.6 1.9% -0.2% -2.2% Net commissions 72.7 81.3 84.3 218.7 242.9 11.1% 15.9% 3.7% Trading profit 10.7 12.3 11.2 38.3 33.8 -11.9% 4.4% -9.2% Other expenses/income -0.4 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.7 n.s. n.s. -56.7% Total revenues 153.0 165.4 165.4 464.8 489.0 5.2% 8.1% 0.0% Staff expenses -21.6 -22.4 -22.5 -63.1 -66.6 5.6% 4.3% 0.2% Other admin.expenses -34.1 -34.4 -29.4 -112.4 -102.3 -9.0% -13.9% -14.8% Impairment/write-backs on intangible -2.5 -5.4 -5.8 -7.3 -16.3 123.4% 135.4% 7.8% and tangible assets Operating expenses -58.1 -62.3 -57.6 -182.8 -185.2 1.3% -0.8% -7.4% Gross operating profit 94.9 103.1 107.8 282.1 303.8 7.7% 13.6% 4.5% Other charges and provisions -15.9 -2.9 -19.8 -19.6 -23.6 20.5% 24.4% n.s. LLP -0.9 1.1 -1.2 -2.1 -1.4 -33.2% 36.9% n.s. Profit from investments -0.9 6.5 0.4 4.3 6.3 47.0% n.s. -93.0% Profit before taxes 77.2 107.8 87.2 264.7 285.1 7.7% 13.0% -19.1% Income taxes -23.5 -33.1 -26.4 -85.9 -87.0 1.3% 12.3% -20.1% Net profit adjusted 1 53.6 74.7 60.8 178.8 198.1 10.8% 13.3% -18.7% Revenues in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to €489.0 million, up by 5.2% compared to €464.8 million in the same period of the previous year, thanks above all to the positive contribution from net commissions. Net interest income at September 30th, 2019, stood at €211.6 million, recording growth of 1.9% compared to €207.6 million in the same period of the previous year, thanks to the increase in transactional liquidity and the greater impact of lending activity. The average gross margin on interest-earning assets was 1.23% in the first nine months of 2019 compared to 1.31% in the same period of 2018. Net fee and commission income for the first nine months of 2019 came to €242.9 million and showed an increase by 11.1% compared to €218.7 million for the same period of the previous year. This increase is mainly related the rise in net commission in the Investing area (+14.3% y/y), with management commission going up by 12.1% y/y thanks to the higher impact of "Guided Products and Services" and to the contribution of Fineco Asset Management. Trading profit stood at €33.8 million down compared to €38.3 million for the same period of the previous year. The result relating to customer brokerage activity fell by €4.6 million y/y due to a lower market volatility in the first nine months of 2019, and new regulatory aspects introduced during the third quarter of 2018. In this regard, the third quarter of 2019 still recorded a good performance (+16.3% q/q and +40.6% y/y), boosted by the Bank's review of its brokerage offering. Trading profit also includes the income components from financial instruments recognised under "Other financial instruments measured at fair value" which include the Visa INC class "C" preferred shares, whose fair-value measurements led to a positive result of €2.2 million in the first nine months of 2019 (€2.3 million in the first nine months of 2018). Operating costs at September 30th, 2019 were well under control at €185.2 million, up by 1.3% mainly due to higher staff expenses. The cost/income ratio net of non-recurring items was equal to 37.9%, down by 1.4 percentage points y/y. 4

Consolidated Interim Financial Report at September 30th, 2019 - Press Release Staff expenses at September 30th, 2019, totalled €66.6 million (+5.6% y/y) mainly due to the increase in the number of employees, which rose from 1,138 at September 30th, 2018 to 1,191 at September 30th, 2019. Staff expenses for the subsidiary Fineco AM, which has been fully operational since the third quarter of 2018, were €3.1 million in the first nine months of 2019. Other administrative expenses, net of Recovery of expenses and adding Write-downs/backs & depreciation, amounted to €118.6 million in the first nine months of 2019 (-0.9%y/y)2. Gross operating profit came to €303.8 million at September 30th, 2019, up by 7.7% y/y. Other charges and provisions at September 30th, 2019 came to €23.6 million, up by 20.5% y/y mainly due to the higher costs for the ordinary annual contribution to the Deposit Guarantee Schemes (DGS), estimated at €17.5 million (compared to €14.3 million in the same period of the previous year). Loan loss provisions amounted to €-1.4 million, down compared to €-2.1 million in the first nine months of 2018. The decrease is due to an improvement in the risk profile of trade receivables (the cost of risk was equal to 15 bps), and to the increase in write-backs due partly to the reduction in exposures with UniCredit and partly to their securitisation as per the Pledge Agreement stipulated between FinecoBank and the UniCredit Group, which became effective on 10 May 2019. Profit from investments amounted to €6.3 million, increasing by €2.0 million y/y. In particular, this item benefited mainly from write-backs of €7.0 million, thanks to the securitisation of the exposure to UniCredit bonds, as per the Pledge Agreement stipulated between FinecoBank and the UniCredit Group. Profit before taxes stood at €285.1 million, up by 7.7% y/y. Net profit for the period was equal to €198.1 million, increasing by 10.8% y/y. MAIN INCOME STATEMENT RESULTS OF THE THIRD QUARTER 2019 Revenues were equal to €165.4 million, stable compared to the previous quarter thanks above all to the positive contribution from net commissions, increasing by 8.1% y/y. Net interest income in the third quarter was €69.8 million, down compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the fall in base rates and flat compared to the third quarter of 2018. The average lending rate for the investment of all deposits amounted to 1.17%, down compared to 1.25% in the previous quarter and 1.29% in the third quarter of 2018. Net commissions amounted to €84.3 million, increasing by 3.7% compared to the previous quarter and by 15.9% compared to the previous year mainly thanks to the contribution from Investing and Brokerage. Trading profit was equal to €11.2 million, down by €1.1 million compared to the previous quarter, and up by €0.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2018. 2 Due to IFRS 16 coming into force and being adopted from January 1st, 2019, and the purchase in January of property in Piazza Durante 11, Milan, at September 30th, 2019, premises rentals decreased by €8.9 million, amortisation on rights of use arising from lease agreements amounted to €6.8 million and depreciation on own property amounted to €1.0 million. 5

