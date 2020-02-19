FinecoBank : PR - Notarized extract of the minutes of the board of directors meeting

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: notarized extract of the minutes of the board of directors' meeting

Milan, February 19, 2020

FinecoBank, further to the Press Release of February 11, 2020, informs that the notarial extract of the minutes of the of the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 11, 2020 at which the Directors adopted a resolution to increase the Bank's share capital for use in connection with the incentive system, is now available to the public at the company headquarter, on the company website www.finecobank.com,and also on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. available on www.emarketstorage.com.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.