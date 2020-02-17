Log in
FinecoBank : PR - Purchase Treasury shares

02/17/2020 | 02:42pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: Buy back program

Milan, February 17th, 2020

In implementation of the treasury shares purchase programme for incentive system 2019 - "2019 PFA PLAN1" authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 10th, 2019 and already communicated with press release dated February 11th 2020 also pursuant to art. 144-bis of the Issuers Regulations adopted by Consob Resolution n. 11971/1999 , FinecoBank reports that in the period from February 12th and February 14th 2020 it purchased a total of 18,000 ordinary shares of Fineco on the Electronic Stock Market (MTA) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., equal to a value of 0.002954% of the share capital, at the average price of € 11.00 per share, for a total amount of € 198,000.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis are provided below and in the annex the analytical detail.

Week 12-14 February 2020

Date

Number of

Average Price

Total Amount

Trading Venue

shares

(Euro)

(Euro)

(MIC Code)

purchased

02/12/2020

18,000

11.00

198,000

MTAA

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed in the FTSE MIB, FinecoBank has a business model unique in Europe, combining the best technologies with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is n.1 broker in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering efficient and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services. In 2018 Fineco Asset Management has been established in Dublin, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with the best international asset managers.

Contact info:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

1 Also named "Sistema 2019 PFA".

1

Barabino & Partners Tel. +39 02 72023535 Emma Ascani e.ascani@barabino.it+39 335 390 334

2

ANNEX

Transaction Date

Time

Amount

Price (EUR)

Trading Venue

(MIC Code)

12-Feb-2020

15:22:47

123

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:22:47

181

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:06

1,000

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:06

739

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:06

261

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:06

478

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:14

1,000

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:14

750

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:14

250

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:14

750

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:20

250

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

1,000

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

750

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

250

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

250

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

750

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

336

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

664

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

86

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

164

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

750

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

86

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

164

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

376

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

624

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

114

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

566

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

222

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

212

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

538

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

26

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

131

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

55

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

750

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

38

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

184

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

1

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

49

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

750

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

200

11.00

MTAA

3

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

750

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

200

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

50

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

33

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

750

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

250

11.00

MTAA

12-Feb-2020

15:23:21

99

11.00

MTAA

4

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 19:41:02 UTC
