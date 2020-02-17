FinecoBank : PR - Purchase Treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: Buy back program

Milan, February 17th, 2020

In implementation of the treasury shares purchase programme for incentive system 2019 - "2019 PFA PLAN1" authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 10th, 2019 and already communicated with press release dated February 11th 2020 also pursuant to art. 144-bis of the Issuers Regulations adopted by Consob Resolution n. 11971/1999 , FinecoBank reports that in the period from February 12th and February 14th 2020 it purchased a total of 18,000 ordinary shares of Fineco on the Electronic Stock Market (MTA) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., equal to a value of 0.002954% of the share capital, at the average price of € 11.00 per share, for a total amount of € 198,000.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis are provided below and in the annex the analytical detail.

Week 12-14 February 2020

Date Number of Average Price Total Amount Trading Venue shares (Euro) (Euro) (MIC Code) purchased 02/12/2020 18,000 11.00 198,000 MTAA

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed in the FTSE MIB, FinecoBank has a business model unique in Europe, combining the best technologies with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is n.1 broker in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering efficient and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services. In 2018 Fineco Asset Management has been established in Dublin, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with the best international asset managers.

Contact info: Fineco - Media Relations Fineco - Investor Relations Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256 Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358 mediarelations@finecobank.com investors@finecobank.com

1 Also named "Sistema 2019 PFA".

