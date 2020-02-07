FinecoBank : PR - Total Net Sales January 2020

PRESS RELEASE
JANUARY TOTAL NET SALES, AUM +57% Y/Y
GUIDED PRODUCTS GROWING MORE THAN 3X Y/Y
Solid January net sales at € 323 million. AuM net sales equal to € 217 million
Net sales in Guided Products at € 269 million
FAM: January retail net sales at € 169 million, assets at € 14.2 billion
Milan, February 7th, 2020
In January, Fineco recorded total net sales equal to € 323 million, high quality and gathered without short- term commercial incentives. The asset mix highlights the ongoing conversion towards Asset under Management by customers: Asset under Management totaled € 217 million, climbing by 57% compared to
139 million in January 2019. Asset under Custody amounted at € 161 million, and direct deposits totaled
-55million.
"Guided products & services" net sales showed a strong growth at € 269 million, 3.2x year on year (€ 82.8 million in January 2019). The penetration rate of Guided Products reached 71% on total AuM compared to 67% of January 2019.
FAM CONTRIBUTION TO AUM NET SALES
GUIDED PRODUCT PENETRATION RATE ON AUM
Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:
"The beginning of 2020 highlights the consolidation of a reallocation trend of liquidity towards a more efficient management of clients' savings. Fineco is supporting the ongoing conversion thanks to our new products, services, and to the increase of productivity of the network. In this contest, FAM recorded good results thanks to products optimized for different profiles, from the more conservative ones to the risk-takers".
figures in € million
TOTAL NET SALES
JAN 2020
JAN 2019
Assets under management
217.3
138.5
Assets under custody
161.0
75.2
Direct deposits
-55.0
134.5
TOTAL NET SALES
323.4
348.2
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
JAN 2019
JAN 2018
Assets under management
40,858.8
34,585.1
Assets under custody
15,539.3
14,520.1
Direct deposits
25,534.7
22,203.4
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
81,932.8
71,308.6
FAM, retail net sales at € 169 million, asset € 14.2 billion
Asset under Management figures were supported once again by Fineco Asset Management: in January FAM retail net sales amounted to € 169 million, in particular thanks to the FAM Evolution Series. As of January 31st, 2020 FAM managed € 14.2 billion of assets, of which € 8.6 billion retail class (+41% y/y) and € 5.6 billion institutional class (+37% y/y).
Total financial assets close to € 82 billion
Total financial assets were at € 81.9 billion (+15% compared to December 2018).
Over 8,000 new clients since the beginning of 2020
In January 8,047 new clients have been acquired. Total number of customers reached 1,361,138 as of January 31st, 2020 (+6% y/y).
figures in € million
PFA NETWORK NET SALES
JAN 2020
JAN 2019
Assets under management
213.7
135.2
Assets under custody
113.2
65.9
Direct deposits
72.1
137.6
TOTAL NET SALES PFA NETWORK
399.0
338.7
PFA NETWORK PFA
JAN 2020
JAN 2019
Assets under management
40.359.6
34.115.1
Assets under custody
11.630.0
10.873.5
Direct deposits
19.279.8
16.705.1
PFA NETWORK TFA
71.269.4
61.693.7
FinecoBank
FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.
Disclaimer
Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:37:02 UTC