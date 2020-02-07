FinecoBank : PR - Total Net Sales January 2020

PRESS RELEASE

JANUARY TOTAL NET SALES, AUM +57% Y/Y

GUIDED PRODUCTS GROWING MORE THAN 3X Y/Y

Solid January net sales at € 323 million. AuM net sales equal to € 217 million

AuM net sales equal to Net sales in Guided Products at € 269 million

FAM: January retail net sales at € 169 million , assets at € 14.2 billion

Milan, February 7th, 2020

In January, Fineco recorded total net sales equal to € 323 million, high quality and gathered without short- term commercial incentives. The asset mix highlights the ongoing conversion towards Asset under Management by customers: Asset under Management totaled € 217 million, climbing by 57% compared to

139 million in January 2019. Asset under Custody amounted at € 161 million, and direct deposits totaled

-55 million.

"Guided products & services" net sales showed a strong growth at € 269 million, 3.2x year on year (€ 82.8 million in January 2019). The penetration rate of Guided Products reached 71% on total AuM compared to 67% of January 2019.

FAM CONTRIBUTION TO AUM NET SALES GUIDED PRODUCT PENETRATION RATE ON AUM

Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:

"The beginning of 2020 highlights the consolidation of a reallocation trend of liquidity towards a more efficient management of clients' savings. Fineco is supporting the ongoing conversion thanks to our new products, services, and to the increase of productivity of the network. In this contest, FAM recorded good results thanks to products optimized for different profiles, from the more conservative ones to the risk-takers".