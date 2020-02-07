Log in
FINECOBANK : PR - Total Net Sales January 2020
FINECOBANK SPA : annual earnings release
UniCredit 4Q Beat Expectations Despite Swing to Loss on One-Offs
FinecoBank : PR - Total Net Sales January 2020

02/07/2020 | 05:37am EST

PRESS RELEASE

JANUARY TOTAL NET SALES, AUM +57% Y/Y

GUIDED PRODUCTS GROWING MORE THAN 3X Y/Y

  • Solid January net sales at € 323 million. AuM net sales equal to € 217 million
  • Net sales in Guided Products at € 269 million
  • FAM: January retail net sales at € 169 million, assets at € 14.2 billion

Milan, February 7th, 2020

In January, Fineco recorded total net sales equal to € 323 million, high quality and gathered without short- term commercial incentives. The asset mix highlights the ongoing conversion towards Asset under Management by customers: Asset under Management totaled € 217 million, climbing by 57% compared to

  • 139 million in January 2019. Asset under Custody amounted at € 161 million, and direct deposits totaled
  • -55million.

"Guided products & services" net sales showed a strong growth at € 269 million, 3.2x year on year (€ 82.8 million in January 2019). The penetration rate of Guided Products reached 71% on total AuM compared to 67% of January 2019.

FAM CONTRIBUTION TO AUM NET SALES

GUIDED PRODUCT PENETRATION RATE ON AUM

Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:

"The beginning of 2020 highlights the consolidation of a reallocation trend of liquidity towards a more efficient management of clients' savings. Fineco is supporting the ongoing conversion thanks to our new products, services, and to the increase of productivity of the network. In this contest, FAM recorded good results thanks to products optimized for different profiles, from the more conservative ones to the risk-takers".

figures in € million

TOTAL NET SALES

JAN 2020

JAN 2019

Assets under management

217.3

138.5

Assets under custody

161.0

75.2

Direct deposits

-55.0

134.5

TOTAL NET SALES

323.4

348.2

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

JAN 2019

JAN 2018

Assets under management

40,858.8

34,585.1

Assets under custody

15,539.3

14,520.1

Direct deposits

25,534.7

22,203.4

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

81,932.8

71,308.6

FAM, retail net sales at € 169 million, asset € 14.2 billion

Asset under Management figures were supported once again by Fineco Asset Management: in January FAM retail net sales amounted to € 169 million, in particular thanks to the FAM Evolution Series. As of January 31st, 2020 FAM managed € 14.2 billion of assets, of which € 8.6 billion retail class (+41% y/y) and € 5.6 billion institutional class (+37% y/y).

Total financial assets close to € 82 billion

Total financial assets were at € 81.9 billion (+15% compared to December 2018).

Over 8,000 new clients since the beginning of 2020

In January 8,047 new clients have been acquired. Total number of customers reached 1,361,138 as of January 31st, 2020 (+6% y/y).

figures in € million

PFA NETWORK NET SALES

JAN 2020

JAN 2019

Assets under management

213.7

135.2

Assets under custody

113.2

65.9

Direct deposits

72.1

137.6

TOTAL NET SALES PFA NETWORK

399.0

338.7

PFA NETWORK PFA

JAN 2020

JAN 2019

Assets under management

40.359.6

34.115.1

Assets under custody

11.630.0

10.873.5

Direct deposits

19.279.8

16.705.1

PFA NETWORK TFA

71.269.4

61.693.7

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. Fineco is a bank leader in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services.

Contatti:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

e.ascani@barabino.it

+39 335 390 334

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:37:02 UTC
