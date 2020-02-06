Log in
Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the fourth quarter 2019 results presentation

02/06/2020 | 03:00am EST

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its fourth quarter 2019 results, on February 13, 2020 at 09:00 CET. The report will be published at 07:00 CET the same day.

Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 09:00 CET.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report will be available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://engage.vevent.com/rt/fingerprints/index.jsp?seid=158 where it is also possible to ask questions.

For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0) 2071 928000 (international participants) or 08-506 921 80 (Swedish participants). Please state conference ID 9376366.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
