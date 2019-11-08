Log in
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)

FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)

(FING B)
Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the third quarter 2019 results presentation

11/08/2019 | 03:00am EST

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its third quarter 2019 results, on November 15, 2019 at 09:00 CET. The report will be published at 07:00 CET the same day.

Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday, November 15, 2019 at 09:00 CET.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report will be available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://engage.vevent.com/rt/fingerprints/index.jsp?seid=153 where it is also possible to ask questions.

For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0) 2071 928000 (international participants) or 08-506 921 80 (Swedish participants). Please state conference ID 8450519.

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 1 369 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -37,4 M
Finance 2019 508 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -152x
P/E ratio 2020 -125x
EV / Sales2019 3,77x
EV / Sales2020 4,01x
Capitalization 5 666 M
Technical analysis trends FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,00  SEK
Last Close Price 18,05  SEK
Spread / Highest target -55,7%
Spread / Average Target -55,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Fredrikson President & Chief Executive Officer
Johan Magnus Carlström Chairman
Per Sundqvist Chief Financial Officer
Anders Pontus Jägemalm Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Tomas Mikaelsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)80.62%589
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%41 399
AMPHENOL CORPORATION28.87%30 506
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%26 169
CORNING INCORPORATED-1.22%22 950
HEXAGON31.91%20 023
