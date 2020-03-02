Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)    FING B   SE0008374250

FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)

(FING B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fingerprint Cards Expands Biometric Software for Access Control

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 02:00am EST

Tailored software supports the specific requirements of the access segment by enabling multiple form factors and authentication scenarios

World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announces the expansion of its Biometric Software Platform (FPC-BEP) for access control solutions. Fingerprints has tailored its successful payments software platform to support access control device makers, card manufacturers and system integrators in adding biometric authentication to their logical and physical access implementations.

The platform combines with Fingerprints’ biometric sensors to optimize performance for two key access control scenarios: one-to-few and one-to-one authentication.

  • One-to-few sees biometric hardware and software integrated into the access control infrastructure of the building. A small set of biometric credentials (<200) can be enrolled onto the access control solution to enable employees or residents to authenticate and gain access.
  • One-to-one integrates the biometric sensor and software into a plastic card or wearable which is then issued to employees or residents. This approach can be used to add additional security to existing contactless access control infrastructure by simply issuing biometric-enabled cards, or as part of a new system that replaces keys and PINs. Users place their thumb or finger over the sensor when they tap the card to perform a multi-factor authentication and gain access.

“Biometrics is the perfect way to add convenience and security to access control solutions, as you assure that it is the right person that has the right access”,” comments Michel Roig, SVP Payments & Access at Fingerprints. “This solution is built upon the success and R&D of our mobile and payments software platforms, which verify billions of touches per day, and enables access control stakeholders to layer additional security onto existing or new infrastructure. Both scenarios remove the risk of lost and stolen access cards and offer significantly higher security than PINs and keys. All while maintaining user convenience and privacy, which are fundamental.”

From a privacy perspective, users’ biometric credentials are converted into a biometric template during the enrollment process and can be encrypted on the device. If stolen, the templates cannot be reverse engineered to reveal the user’s biometric information.

Extensive internal tests using FPC Access sensor series show impressive biometric performance, and best-in-class robustness with FRR < 3%, FAR* 1/500,000**, and the fastest matching time available on the market

For more information about how Fingerprints’ access solutions can make your implementations genius, visit the website.

*FRR = false rejection rate measures how often the sensor will wrongfully reject the valid biometric in the matching algorithm

**FAR = false acceptance rate measures how often the sensor will statistically provide a positive match without the right biometric data

For further information, please contact:

Michel Roig, SVP Payments & Access 

Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10
investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20
press@fingerprints.com

 About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden.
We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).		 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL
02:00aFingerprint Cards Expands Biometric Software for Access Control
GL
02/13FINGERPRINT CARDS AB : Year-End Report January-December 2019
AQ
02/06FINGERPRINT CARDS AB : invitation to the fourth quarter 2019 results presentatio..
GL
01/08Fingerprints' Software Platform for Payments and T-Shape™ sensor module..
GL
01/07Fingerprints expands access control portfolio with two capacitive touch senso..
GL
2019First smartphone launched with Fingerprints' FPC1540 slim side-mounted sensor
GL
2019Fingerprint Cards collaborates with Valid to launch contactless biometric pay..
GL
2019Fingerprint Cards unveils new slim side-mounted capacitive sensor for mobile ..
GL
2019FINGERPRINT CARDS AB : Interim Report January – September 2019
AQ
2019FINGERPRINT CARDS AB : invitation to the third quarter 2019 results presentation
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 1 404 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -4,06 M
Finance 2020 560 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 082x
P/E ratio 2021 -967x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
EV / Sales2021 2,71x
Capitalization 4 396 M
Chart FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,00  SEK
Last Close Price 14,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target -35,7%
Spread / Average Target -35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Fredrikson President & Chief Executive Officer
Johan Magnus Carlström Chairman
Per Sundqvist Chief Financial Officer
Anders Pontus Jägemalm Chief Technology Officer
Fredrik Ramberg Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-25.85%454
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.62%36 825
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.79%36 688
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-15.29%27 330
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.86%24 113
HEXAGON-0.38%19 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group