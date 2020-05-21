Fingerprint Cards publ : Fingerprints expands its capacitive touch sensor portfolio to address the smallest form factors in the access control segment

Press Release : 2020-05-19 08:00

To meet the evolving design needs of the diverse and growing market for biometric access control, world-leading biometrics company Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) has expanded its fingerprint authentication touch sensor portfolio for physical and logical access devices and applications.

To enable maximum flexibility in product design, the new FPC1025 sensor version has a smaller footprint than the other models in the series and is optimized for access devices where every millimeter counts. This is the fourth addition to Fingerprints' growing access control portfolio, which focuses on offering the highest biometric performance with the lowest power consumption and enable a variety of form factors.

'Demand for biometrics in access control solutions is expanding and diversifying. With the further expansion of our portfolio, we are enabling those with even tighter design to enhance new products with market-leading biometric authentication technology. By leveraging our expertise from the mobile world, we're committed to tailoring our solutions to meet the power, cost and design challenges of the latest physical and logical access control use cases,' comments Michel Roig, Senior VP of Payments and Access at Fingerprints.

Like the rest of the portfolio, the FPC1025 can be used by devices and applications where secure, streamlined user-authentication is required. All sensors in the portfolio come with unique features that enable an excellent everyday user experience.

The access sensor series combines Fingerprints' proven technology to make life simple for device makers and end users. For more information about Fingerprints' access solutions, visit the website.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Roig, Senior VP BL Payments and Access

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) - the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment